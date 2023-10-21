Subscribe
Formula 1 United States GP
News

F1 United States GP Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Formula 1 will stage a standalone Sprint race on Saturday at Austin ahead of the United States Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch it on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Author Rachit Thukral
Updated
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

The grid for the US GP sprint race will be decided by a separate qualifying shootout on Saturday morning.

Read Also:

What time does the Sprint race for the United States Grand Prix start?

The race will run to a distance of 19 laps or roughly 100km.

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Start time: 22:00 GMT / 23:00 BST / 00:00 CEST (Sunday) / 00:00 SAT (Sunday) / 01:00 EAT (Sunday) / 17:00 CT / 18:00 ET / 15:00 PT / 09:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 07:00 JST (Sunday) / 03:30 IST (Sunday)

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2023 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

17:30

18:30

19:30

13:30

10:30

04:30¹

02:30¹

23:00

Q

21:00

 22:00

23:00

 17:00

14:00

 08:00¹

06:00¹

 02:30¹

Sprint Q

17:30

18:30

19:30

13:30

 10:30

04:30¹

 02:30¹

23:00
Sprint

22:00

23:00

00:00¹

18:00

15:00

 09:00¹

07:00¹

03:30¹

Race 

19:00

20:00

21:00

15:00

12:00

06:00¹

04:00¹

 00:30

How can I watch the United States GP Sprint race?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPNEWS
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the US GP Sprint race?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Why we hadn’t seen Verstappen’s real advantage at the F1 US GP before now
Next article F1 United States GP updates – Sprint as it happened
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win

DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win

DTM
Hockenheim

DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win

Abt to stay with Audi in DTM 2024, signs Red Bull as lead sponsor

Abt to stay with Audi in DTM 2024, signs Red Bull as lead sponsor

DTM

Abt to stay with Audi in DTM 2024, signs Red Bull as lead sponsor Abt to stay with Audi in DTM 2024, signs Red Bull as lead sponsor

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Latest news

MotoGP Australian GP: Sprint race cancelled due to poor weather

MotoGP Australian GP: Sprint race cancelled due to poor weather

MGP MotoGP
Australian GP

MotoGP Australian GP: Sprint race cancelled due to poor weather MotoGP Australian GP: Sprint race cancelled due to poor weather

MotoGP Australian GP: Arbolino takes Moto2 win amid crash carnage

MotoGP Australian GP: Arbolino takes Moto2 win amid crash carnage

MOT2 Moto2
Phillip Island

MotoGP Australian GP: Arbolino takes Moto2 win amid crash carnage MotoGP Australian GP: Arbolino takes Moto2 win amid crash carnage

2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin

2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin 2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin

Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze

Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1 How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe