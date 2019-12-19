Formula 1
Formula 1 / Special feature

Ride onboard with Valentino Rossi in Mercedes F1 test

By:
Dec 19, 2019, 7:25 PM

How hard did Valentino Rossi push Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia during their recent ride swap? See for yourself in this onboard video, and strap yourself in for quick lap with ‘The Doctor’.

Rossi’s last F1 test came with Ferrari in 2010, although he has raced on four wheels several times since – finishing on the podium and winning his class in the Gulf 12 Hours on Saturday.

“I felt like a real F1 driver for a day,” said Rossi after the test. “I didn’t want the day to end.”

