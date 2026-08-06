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Valtteri Bottas celebrates major off-road cycling success during F1 summer break

Valtteri Bottas qualified for the UCI Gravel World Championship during Formula 1’s summer break

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: EYE4images / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Valtteri Bottas has used the start of the Formula 1 summer shutdown to secure qualification for the UCI Gravel World Championship, finishing fifth in his age group at the qualifying event in the Czech Republic.

The Finnish driver chose to tackle the 131km off-road cycling event alongside his partner, Olympic cyclist Tiffany Cromwell, while the F1 paddock observes its mandatory August break. Posting on Instagram, the Cadillac driver joked about the differences between his break and the relaxing holiday choices of his F1 colleagues.

"Whilst the others are relaxing on their boats. 131km UCI Gravel World Series @ Hlinsko. Finished 5th in Men 35-39, and qualified for the gravel world champs. Thank you for the huge support on the tough course yesterday. Loved it! Always nice to explore events like this together with Tiffany Cromwell."

 

This followed a challenging first half of the 2026 season for Bottas. After taking a year out of a full-time F1 seat in 2025, during which he served as a reserve driver for Mercedes, the 36-year-old signed with Cadillac alongside former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez.

The American outfit joined the F1 grid in 2026 as the 11th team and has, understandably, been taking time to adjust to the championship.

It currently sits 11th in the constructors' championship with no points, one point behind the struggling Aston Martin. Bottas's best grand prix result of the first half of the season was 13th at the Chinese Grand Prix, and Perez's best finish was 14th at both the Barcelona-Catalunya and British Grands Prix.

Following his retirement from the Hungarian Grand Prix, Bottas insisted that the team's setbacks would make it "stronger for the future".

"DNF is not the best way to start the summer break, but again one to learn from," he posted after the race at the Hungaroring. "We’ve come a long way as a team in such a short time, and I’m proud of everyone’s hard work. These defeats will just make us stronger for the future."

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