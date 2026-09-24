Valtteri Bottas jokes "Bott-ass is back" as fans get chance to win Baku charity helmet

Valtteri Bottas has unveiled a special one-off helmet design for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to raise awareness and funds for the Care For Wild Rhino Sanctuary.

The Cadillac Formula 1 driver revealed the design on social media during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend. The helmet, designed by his partner Tiffany Cromwell, features an African sunset theme.

The helmet supports Care For Wild, the world's largest rhino orphanage based in South Africa. The charity rescues, rehabilitates and rewilds rhinos orphaned by poaching. It relies heavily on global fundraising to support 24-hour security systems, specialist veterinary care and rewilding programmes for the endangered species.

Fans can purchase a signed photo of Bottas and be in with a chance of winning the race-worn helmet.

"I have a special helmet for Baku. This week, it was World Rhino Day, a very important day, so it is a rhino-themed helmet," Bottas explained.

"I want to help rhinos. I want to help a charity called Care For Wild. And you can help us too. You can buy these cards, and one person who buys these cards will win my race-worn helmet from Baku, which is rhino-themed. Again, this is designed by Tiffany Cromwell... I'll show you the details later.

"Stay tuned. Bott-ass is back," he added as he held up the nude photo available to purchase.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the new design. "That's an amazing looking helmet! By far the best helmet I've seen this year," one fan commented on X, while another added: "Looks so good! And for a great cause."

Bottas currently sits 22nd in the drivers' championship, only ahead of his Cadillac team-mate Sergio Perez. The American outfit, which joined the grid at the start of the season, has been battling against some reliability issues while it adjusts to F1.