Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
FP1 in
15 Hours
:
05 Minutes
:
28 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: Mercedes F1 deal finalised despite “special circumstances”

shares
comments
Bottas: Mercedes F1 deal finalised despite “special circumstances”
By:
Aug 6, 2020, 6:24 PM

Valtteri Bottas says finalising a new Mercedes Formula 1 deal for 2021 was “pretty easy and smooth”, ensuring talks did not act as a distraction from his title bid amid the “special circumstances” of 2020.

Mercedes announced on Thursday that Bottas had signed a new contract keeping him with the team until the end of next season, extending his spell at Brackley into a fifth year.

Bottas said back in February that he wanted to avoid “unnecessary talk outside the team” during the negotiations after Mercedes publicly weighed up junior driver Esteban Ocon for his seat last year.

Asked by Motorsport.com if talks had been different this year compared to last season, Bottas revealed plans had been in place to get a deal finalised as early as June, only for the COVID-19 pandemic to act as a delay. 

“I think everything went pretty smooth this time,” said Bottas. “Obviously it’s special circumstances, and agreed before we knew how the season was going to be that we would hopefully get something done by, let’s say, June. But, of course, we didn’t race even before June.

“We just said let’s wait and see, let’s focus on the first few races and eventually speak, then it just came pretty naturally. [It] was not that tricky. We could agree things pretty easy and smoothly. There was no outside distraction either. It was good, definitely didn’t hurt my performance at any of these first few races. It was not on my mind. 

“That’s how it should be done.” 

Read Also:

Bottas said there were not many changes between his contract from year-to-year, having signed a one-season deal throughout his time at Mercedes.

“For me at least, it was pretty much copy and paste with many things,” Bottas added. “There are always some things you might discuss, but everything was really straightforward. I’m sure it’s more difficult for the lawyers and the people having to do the paperwork. 

“I just do my signature. For me it’s easy!"

Bottas won the opening race of the 2020 season in Austria last month, and sits second in the championship after four rounds, 30 points behind team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton felt that consistency was important for Mercedes, paying tribute to Bottas’ influence on the team. 

“Consistency is always a good thing for a team, and Valtteri has had such a positive influence on the team over these five years,” said Hamilton. “He’s trustworthy and does an incredible job on the track, and is a great team-mate to all the people within the team.

“I think it’s a tribute to all the hard work he has done.”

Related video

Pirelli explains cause behind Kvyat's British GP accident

Previous article

Pirelli explains cause behind Kvyat's British GP accident

Next article

Verstappen slams Imola F1 practice plan as "a bit stupid"

Verstappen slams Imola F1 practice plan as "a bit stupid"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Leclerc hits out at racism accusations over not taking a knee
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Leclerc hits out at racism accusations over not taking a knee

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?

Rossi: Ducati team/rider relationship can be “difficult”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
1h

Rossi: Ducati team/rider relationship can be “difficult”

Marquez broke plate in his arm trying to open a window
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez broke plate in his arm trying to open a window

Bottas: Mercedes F1 deal finalised despite “special circumstances”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
30m

Bottas: Mercedes F1 deal finalised despite “special circumstances”

Latest news

Norris reveals how he was “caught out” by future teammate
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
6m

Norris reveals how he was “caught out” by future teammate

Verstappen slams Imola F1 practice plan as "a bit stupid"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
8m

Verstappen slams Imola F1 practice plan as "a bit stupid"

Bottas: Mercedes F1 deal finalised despite “special circumstances”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
30m

Bottas: Mercedes F1 deal finalised despite “special circumstances”

Pirelli explains cause behind Kvyat's British GP accident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Pirelli explains cause behind Kvyat's British GP accident

Trending

1
Formula 1

Leclerc hits out at racism accusations over not taking a knee

2h
2
Formula 1

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?

3
MotoGP

Rossi: Ducati team/rider relationship can be “difficult”

1h
4
MotoGP

Marquez broke plate in his arm trying to open a window

5
Formula 1

Bottas: Mercedes F1 deal finalised despite “special circumstances”

30m

Latest videos

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP 07:03
Formula 1

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars 02:52
Formula 1

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief 09:04
Formula 1

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos 03:45
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos

Why F1 Has Always Been A 09:12
Formula 1

Why F1 Has Always Been A "Copying Championship"

Latest news

Norris reveals how he was “caught out” by future teammate
Formula 1

Norris reveals how he was “caught out” by future teammate

Verstappen slams Imola F1 practice plan as "a bit stupid"
Formula 1

Verstappen slams Imola F1 practice plan as "a bit stupid"

Bottas: Mercedes F1 deal finalised despite “special circumstances”
Formula 1

Bottas: Mercedes F1 deal finalised despite “special circumstances”

Pirelli explains cause behind Kvyat's British GP accident
Formula 1

Pirelli explains cause behind Kvyat's British GP accident

Leclerc hits out at racism accusations over not taking a knee
Formula 1

Leclerc hits out at racism accusations over not taking a knee

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.