Formula 1 Mexican GP
Valtteri Bottas "pretty confident" of staying for F1 2027 amid Colton Herta rumours
The Cadillac driver is yet to be confirmed for the next F1 season and talk of it promoting Herta is intensifying
Ed Hardy Stuart Codling
Published: Nov 1, 2026, 4:16 PM
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Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing
Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images
Valtteri Bottas is “pretty confident” of staying in Formula 1 as he batted away questions surrounding his future amid rumours of Cadillac promoting Colton Herta.
The American outfit announced a contract extension for Sergio Perez but is yet to confirm Bottas for 2027, after a 2026 season in which the latter has been consistently outperformed.
Perez leads Bottas 15-9 in their qualifying head-to-head and talk has intensified of Cadillac promoting its American reserve driver Herta, once he has obtained a super licence.
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“I don't really have much to say,” said Bottas. “That's the situation, there's rumours. I have nothing really to say. We'll find out eventually.”
This doubt comes despite Bottas being on a “multi-year” contract, but that is understood to be a so-called one-plus-one situation with the second season being optional after joining this year.
So the 10-time grand prix winner claims to be confident of staying for 2027, which would be his 14th season in F1 after making his debut with Williams in 2013.
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing
Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images
“Well, it would make sense to me,” he added. “That's what it reads on the paper, so that's why I'm pretty confident.
“For me, it was always clear who's here for next year. Obviously, it is... Checo made an extension. I haven't made a further extension yet.
“But I'm sure in a big company there's always the board meetings. They could improve the final decisions. I believe those are soon.
“I think everything just needs to be validated with the big bosses in the USA.”
Bottas said “not at all” when asked if he still feels he’s performing at his highest level, but did point out that the situation isn’t particularly kind given Cadillac is in its debut season.
The newcomer is bottom of the championship without a point in 18 rounds and it hired veterans such as Bottas and Perez to help guide it through the early phases with their race-winning know how.
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images
“It's all of what I signed up for,” said Bottas. “Development, working for the future. Sometimes nursing the car home just to make it to the flag.
“I'm just really waiting for the moment that we get a better car. Then we'll actually do something with it instead of just nursing it.
“All I've done is follow the instructions. Sometimes the instructions have been clear. It's really just make sure you try and get the net.
“That's what I do. That's when you need to manage things and stuff. When it's time to push, it's time to push. Like last weekend. I think I've given everything I have. That's all.”
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