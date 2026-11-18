Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Valtteri Bottas beats Colton Herta to 2027 Cadillac F1 seat
Cadillac has decided to stick with Valtteri Bottas alongside Sergio Perez for F1 2027
Filip Cleeren
Published: Nov 18, 2026, 8:00 PM
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Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing, answers Autosport readers' questions
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar
Incumbent Valtteri Bottas will remain with the Cadillac Formula 1 team through 2027 after the US-owned team decided against fast-tracking American test driver Colton Herta to a race seat.
Bottas will stay on board with Cadillac alongside Sergio Perez as initially planned, with both race-winning veterans having signed a multi-year deal when they initially joined F1's 11th team.
But after struggling for pace against the Mexican, Bottas’ seat came under increased scrutiny within the organisation and majority owner TWG Motorsports, led by CEO Dan Towriss, weighed up whether to give Herta a chance as early as 2027.
After all, the team had spared no expense readying the former IndyCar star for racing in F1, including a tough F2 campaign and an increasing number of FP1 outings to ensure the 26-year-old Californian would reach the required threshold of 40 FIA superlicence points.
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Bottas' fortunes were not helped by a series of performance, reliability and parts consistency issues with the rookie team, which has made the Finn's form harder to judge fairly.
And with Cadillac still far removed from being a frontline F1 operation, Towriss and team principal Marcin Budkowski now appear to have agreed that Bottas' vast F1 experience - which currently spans 265 grand prix starts - is what will benefit the team the most in 2027.
Cadillac said on Wednesday: "The announcement provides continuity and stability as Cadillac builds on its first season on the grid. It continues its long-term ambition to establish a competitive team at the pinnacle of global motorsport.”
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
This now completes the 22-car grid next year with Cadillac yet to issue an update on what's next for Herta, saying "reserve and test drivers will be announced in due course”.
Bottas, 37, who has 10 race wins, said: "To whom it may concern, I’m staying! I’m excited to continue this journey with Cadillac into 2027. We knew building a new Formula 1 team from the ground up wasn’t going to be easy, but that’s exactly what makes this challenge so special.
"We’ve laid the foundations, we’re learning and improving, and there’s still plenty more to come, I’m hungry for more, and I believe in what we’re building together. The story is only just getting started."
Towriss added: "Valtteri’s experience, perspective and commitment are important strengths for our team. Continuity gives us a strong platform as we continue developing the team and working toward our ambitions in Formula 1.
“On the eve of the Las Vegas GP, everyone in the team is pleased to have Valtteri locked in for 2027 alongside Checo and look forward to the next stage of our journey together."
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