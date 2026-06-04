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Valtteri Bottas slams "b*******" Cadillac F1 exit rumours

The F1 veteran has criticised those who have recently linked him to an early exit from Cadillac

Edited:
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Valtteri Bottas has criticised the “b*******” rumours linking him to an early exit from the Cadillac Formula 1 outfit after a tricky start to the 2026 campaign.

Speculation began swirling in certain corners of the industry that Bottas was at risk of losing his seat at the debutant F1 team, his first full-time drive since leaving Sauber at the end of 2024.

The rumours came after being second-best to team-mate Sergio Perez across the opening five grands prix, as the Mexican has outqualified him on four of the past five occasions including sprints.

But with a two-year contract at Cadillac, Bottas is ignoring the rumours as the 10-time grand prix winner thinks “headlines” and “clicks” are the only reason they started ahead of Monaco this weekend.

“It's part of the sport, it's not the first time I face those kind of rumours, but it's a bit of a shame that somebody just makes up complete bullshit,” said Bottas, whose seat was constantly under question during his five-season stint at Mercedes between 2017 and 2021.

“But that's normal in this sport, and I know my situation, team knows my situation, they support me 100%, so that's why from my side it was okay in the end.”

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Cadillac is without a point this season having been a backmarker as expected and it is not since round two in Shanghai that Bottas has finished ahead of Perez on the road.

That prompted the Finn’s side of the garage to take a deep dive into why he is suffering a performance drop compared to Perez and Bottas is “confident” they understand what’s gone wrong.

“I caught up with the team last week about it,” he said. “We could see issues, both on the PU side and the car build side, that's as much as I can give you.

“But we can see reasons, which is good to see, but yeah, we need to keep working on the quality, on how we build the car, how we fit all the parts, and so on.”

Photos from Monaco GP - Thursday

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lily Collins, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Automobile Club de Monaco mascot

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Car of Mechanics work on the car of Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Frederic Vasseur, Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Cadillac front wing detail

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Car of Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Emerson Fittipaldi

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Mechanics work on the car of Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Dan Towriss, Cadillac CEO and his wife Cassidy

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Mattia Binotto, Audi

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Car of Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Audi front wing detail

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Car of Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lily Collins

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Mika Häkkinen, McLaren M2B

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
A general view of the harbour

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Formula 1
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