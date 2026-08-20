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Valtteri Bottas suffers parking blunder in Amelia Dimoldenberg's "Passenger Princess"

Valtteri Bottas put his driving skills to the test alongside Amelia Dimoldenberg in a light-hearted "Passenger Princess" episode

Lydia Mee
Published:
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Kym Illman (Getty Images)

Cadillac Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas recently featured on Amelia Dimoldenberg's Passenger Princess YouTube series.

Filmed during the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix weekend, the episode involved the pair practising emergency stops and parallel parking.

The video began with Bottas in the passenger seat, which he admitted usually makes him uncomfortable. He explained that, outside of professional chauffeurs and his partner Tiffany Cromwell, he only ever drives himself as he likes to be in control.

Bottas and Dimoldenberg discussed his nude charity calendar and his pet reindeer, Rosa, as they practised emergency stops. After Dimoldenberg gave it a go, the Finnish driver took to the driver's seat and successfully managed to avoid a cardboard cutout of his team-mate Sergio Perez.

After the emergency stops, they moved on to parallel parking. Bottas completed his parking attempt but struck a traffic cone, later grading his own manoeuvre a "one out of 10" failure. Dimoldenberg carefully followed Bottas's instructions and managed to park the car without hitting any of the cones. 

Bottas awarded the presenter a solid nine out of 10 for her overall driving performance.

 

"This is the only time the driver has actually taught Amelia how to drive," one fan commented on YouTube, referring to the other drivers who have appeared on the series. George Russell, Oliver Bearman, Oscar Piastri, Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Franco Colapinto, Gabriel Bortoleto, Kimi Antonelli and Alex Albon have also featured on the show.

"I’ve always loved the fact that Valtteri’s sunglasses are just as much a part of his face as his moustache is," someone else posted, while another added: "I'll never get tired of the fact that he's the most Aussie bloke on the grid, and Oscar is the most Finnish guy on the grid. Glorious."

 Further reactions included: "This was the best one yet, Valtteri is such a character when people actually let him speak lol," and "This episode is my favourite, what a wholesome guy."

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