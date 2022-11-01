Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Hamilton: Alonso's comments about F1 titles "make me giggle a little bit" Next / F1 teams discussing winter shutdown to aid staff well-being
Formula 1 News

Vandoorne joins Aston Martin as reserve F1 driver

Former Formula 1 driver and 2021/2022 Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne is to join Aston Martin next year in a test and reserve role.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Vandoorne joins Aston Martin as reserve F1 driver

The Belgian, who drove for McLaren between 2016 and 2018 and has most recently acted as a reserve for Mercedes, will undertake a ramped-up F1 programme alongside his FE commitments for DS Penske.

He will share responsibilities at Aston Martin with F2 champion Felipe Drugovich, who was recently signed as a test and reserve driver, throughout the intense 24-race schedule.

Vandoorne's move to Aston Martin will also see him renew a working relationship with Fernando Alonso, the pair having been teammates at McLaren from 2016 to 2018.

Speaking about the new role, Vandoorne said: "It is incredibly exciting to be stepping into a reserve-driver role in F1 – and I'm delighted to be doing it with Aston Martin.

"I've watched with great interest how the team has developed and expanded operationally, and I know how incredibly determined it is to make progress in every area.

"Joining Fernando, who I already know from my F1 racing career, and Lance, to help them develop and improve next year's car will be a terrific job, and I'm really looking forward to the challenge – and reward – of working together with the whole organisation at Silverstone."

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes-Benz EQ, in the world champions Press Conference

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes-Benz EQ, in the world champions Press Conference

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

As well as conducting testing opportunities for Aston Martin, Vandoorne will also take part in an intensive simulator and development programme at the team's Silverstone base.

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack explained that Vandoorne was being brought on board to help contribute to its push towards the front of the grid.

"Stoffel has all the capabilities we need for this new and expanded role within the team: he is fast, analytical, hard-working and a fantastic team player, and will fit perfectly into our growing organisation, working alongside our other test driver, Felipe Drugovich," said Krack.

"The whole team is hugely motivated for next year, and the appointment of Stoffel, alongside Fernando, Lance and Felipe, gives extra depth to our fantastic driver line-up. This will be a significant role for Stoffel, and we will be reliant on him to work hard with both our track and simulation and engineering teams to improve our performance for 2023 and beyond."

Read Also:

Vandoorne's decision to step away from his duties with Mercedes, coming off the back of fellow reserve Nyck de Vries' move to AlphaTauri, means the German car manufacturer is in need of a fresh stand-in for next season.

Outgoing McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo has been strongly linked with the role, but both team and driver insist that nothing has been decided yet.

 

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton: Alonso's comments about F1 titles "make me giggle a little bit"
Previous article

Hamilton: Alonso's comments about F1 titles "make me giggle a little bit"
Next article

F1 teams discussing winter shutdown to aid staff well-being

F1 teams discussing winter shutdown to aid staff well-being
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton interview: New F1 deal on despite fresh ‘kick’ over 2021 title loss United States GP
Formula 1

Hamilton interview: New F1 deal on despite fresh ‘kick’ over 2021 title loss

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above United States GP Prime
Formula 1

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

McLaren to debut innovative dynamic F1 sponsor logos United States GP
Formula 1

McLaren to debut innovative dynamic F1 sponsor logos

Latest news

Le Mans Virtual Series heads to classic Spa-Francorchamps for Round 3
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Le Mans Virtual Series heads to classic Spa-Francorchamps for Round 3

After a dramatic race at Monza, the next round of the 2022 Le Mans Virtual Series will take place at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

How F1 teams reacted to Mexico’s high-altitude headaches
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 teams reacted to Mexico’s high-altitude headaches

The Mexican Grand Prix is always considered somewhat of an outlier on the Formula 1 calendar, owing to the altitude of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun

Since Ducati announced the arrival of Enea Bastianini to its factory team for 2023, the staging of the four-time race winner has strained the atmosphere within the Italian manufacturer, which has raised its guard in anticipation of what may happen between him and championship favourite Francesco Bagnaia.

Long-time Audi squad Abt not ruling out manufacturer switch
DTM DTM

Long-time Audi squad Abt not ruling out manufacturer switch

Abt Sportsline is keeping its options open regarding its choice of manufacturer for the 2023 DTM season, but is confident of extending its long-standing relationship with Audi.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour.

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment? Prime

Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Prime

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Prime

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers.

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Prime

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Prime

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2022
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Prime

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.