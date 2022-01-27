Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Saudi Arabia to tweak F1 track layout for 2022 amid safety concerns
Formula 1 News

Verstappen adds F1 champion tweaks to helmet design

By:

Max Verstappen has revealed a number of tweaks he has made to his Formula 1 helmet design for 2022 as a celebration of his world championship success.

The Red Bull driver clinched his first world title last year, after a season-long duel with Lewis Hamilton that went down to the final lap of the campaign in Abu Dhabi.

And although there remains some controversy over the FIA's handling of events in that finale, Verstappen and Red Bull have not let that tarnish their success in beating Mercedes.

With the countdown now on to the start of the 2022 season, when all-new rules arrive, Verstappen has revamped his crash helmet design to big up his title success.

Shifting away from the red colours he used last year, Verstappen's has introduced a gold theme that runs across the wording and the lion logo that adorns the top of his helmet.

Furthermore, he has added the number '1' on to the helmet spoiler, with the Dutchman having elected to carry the champion's number this year rather than stick with his more regular #33.

 

Verstappen has also requested that a world championship star be added to the back of the helmet to serve as a permanent reminder of his 2021 triumph.

Speaking at the end of last year, Verstappen was clear that he would do everything he could to help celebrate his title success – which included running with #1.

"Yeah, I will run it," Verstappen said. "How many times can you do that? I don't know, maybe it's the only time I can in my life.

"I think it's the best number out there. I will definitely put it on the car."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Saudi Arabia to tweak F1 track layout for 2022 amid safety concerns
Previous article

Saudi Arabia to tweak F1 track layout for 2022 amid safety concerns
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Saudi Arabia to tweak F1 track layout for 2022 amid safety concerns
Formula 1

Saudi Arabia to tweak F1 track layout for 2022 amid safety concerns

Honda’s former F1 boss agrees Red Bull powertrains role
Formula 1

Honda’s former F1 boss agrees Red Bull powertrains role

The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move Prime
Formula 1

The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
The power of Verstappen's F1 championship mindset
Formula 1

The power of Verstappen's F1 championship mindset

Abu Dhabi F1 controversy won’t taint Verstappen title, says Red Bull
Video Inside
Formula 1

Abu Dhabi F1 controversy won’t taint Verstappen title, says Red Bull

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime
Formula 1

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

Latest news

Verstappen adds F1 champion tweaks to helmet design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen adds F1 champion tweaks to helmet design

Saudi Arabia to tweak F1 track layout for 2022 amid safety concerns
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabia to tweak F1 track layout for 2022 amid safety concerns

Honda’s former F1 boss agrees Red Bull powertrains role
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda’s former F1 boss agrees Red Bull powertrains role

What Pirelli’s 18-inch wheels change for F1’s designers
Formula 1 Formula 1

What Pirelli’s 18-inch wheels change for F1’s designers

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move Prime

The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move

OPINION: Uncertainty over Lewis Hamilton's future has persisted since the race direction call that denied him an eighth world title in Abu Dhabi last month. But while walking away would be understandable, Hamilton has time and again responded well in the face of adversity and possesses all the tools needed to bounce back stronger than ever

Formula 1
21 h
What the FIA must do to restore F1's credibility Prime

What the FIA must do to restore F1's credibility

OPINION: The first stage of the 2022 Formula 1 pre-season is just over a month away, but the championship is still reeling from the controversial results of last year’s finale. The FIA acknowledges F1 has had its reputation dented as a result, so here’s how it could go about putting things right

Formula 1
Jan 25, 2022
The six subplots to watch in 2022 as a new F1 era begins Prime

The six subplots to watch in 2022 as a new F1 era begins

As Formula 1 prepares to begin a new era of technical regulations in 2022, We pick out six other key elements to follow this season

Formula 1
Jan 24, 2022
Why newly-retired Kimi Raikkonen won't miss F1 Prime

Why newly-retired Kimi Raikkonen won't miss F1

After 349 grand prix starts, 46 fastest laps, 21 wins and one world championship, Kimi Raikkonen has finally called time on his F1 career. In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com on the eve of his final race, he explains his loathing of paddock politics and reflects on how motorsport has changed over the past two decades.

Formula 1
Jan 23, 2022
Unpacking the technical changes behind F1 2022's rules shake-up Prime

Unpacking the technical changes behind F1 2022's rules shake-up

Formula 1 cars will look very different this year as the long-awaited fresh rules finally arrive with the stated aim of improving its quality of racing. We break down what the return of 'ground effect' aerodynamics - and a flurry of other changes besides - means for the teams, and what fans can expect

Formula 1
Jan 21, 2022
Why F1's new era is still dogged by its old world problems Prime

Why F1's new era is still dogged by its old world problems

OPINION: The 2022 Formula 1 season is just weeks away from getting underway, but instead of focusing on what is to come, the attention still remains on what has been – not least the Abu Dhabi title decider controversy. That, plus other key talking points, must be resolved to allow the series to warmly welcome in its new era

Formula 1
Jan 20, 2022
The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022 Prime

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022

Mick Schumacher’s knack of improving during his second season in a championship was a trademark of his junior formula career, so his progress during his rookie Formula 1 campaign with Haas was encouraging. His target now will be to turn that improvement into results as the team hopes to reap the rewards of sacrificing development in 2021

Formula 1
Jan 19, 2022
The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push Prime

The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push

As the driver of Formula 1’s medical car, Alan van der Merwe’s job is to wait – and hope his skills aren’t needed. James Newbold hears from F1’s lesser-known stalwart.

Formula 1
Jan 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.