Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Max Verstappen admits he would “rather stay at home” ahead of Qatar and Abu Dhabi

Speaking to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Max Verstappen made no secret of his discomfort ahead of Formula 1’s Middle East double-header

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 25, 2026, 9:25 PM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Formula 1’s paddock is touching down in Doha for the penultimate round of the 2026 championship, yet Max Verstappen is not pretending the trip sits easily with him.

Speaking to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, the four-time world champion delivered a blunt assessment of finishing the 23-race calendar in Qatar and Abu Dhabi amid ongoing regional hostilities.

"Do I feel comfortable with it? No, I'd rather stay at home," Verstappen said. "But we've been given certain guarantees, and therefore we have to assume they're true. It's not exactly pleasant to go somewhere knowing that rockets can still fly over your head in the surrounding countries. But, anyway, we're going."

F1 cancelled April’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix outright and relocated the Bahrain round to Malaysia’s Sepang International Circuit in October - a race Verstappen went on to win from pole - due to the conflict in the Middle East. For months, officials kept Italy’s Imola circuit on standby as a cold-weather contingency for the finale, only to stand down those backup plans on 10 November once all 11 teams backed completing the calendar in the Gulf.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

Writing on Instagram the same day, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem declared the governing body ready for both venues.

"We are fully prepared and committed to delivering two outstanding grand prix weekends and a spectacular conclusion to the [F1 championship]," Ben Sulayem wrote, adding that officials are "working closely with our partners to ensure everything is in place for our drivers, teams and fans".

Inside the paddock, drivers have struck noticeably different tones over the past month. Ahead of October’s United States Grand Prix, Grand Prix Drivers’ Association director Carlos Sainz openly questioned the championship’s certainty, telling reporters: "They seem very convinced that it's going to go ahead. On my personal side, I'm not," while urging everyone to "stay diligent, and reactive to whatever happens".

By contrast, fellow GPDA director George Russell told British media in Las Vegas that he has "no hesitation" in travelling to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates despite official travel warnings, while McLaren’s Lando Norris said he trusts F1 bosses would not place the championship’s roughly 2,000 travelling staff in harm’s way.

Once cars roll out for Friday practice at the Losail International Circuit (27-29 November) before the season closes in Abu Dhabi (4-6 December), Verstappen still has plenty to protect.

Although 20-year-old Kimi Antonelli wrapped up the drivers’ title in Mexico City and Mercedes sealed its ninth constructors’ crown in Sao Paulo, Red Bull’s late-season turnaround has put Verstappen on a nine-race podium streak - including four victories in his last six outings.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Fresh off winning Las Vegas’s 352-overtake thriller, Verstappen sits second in the standings on 304 points, holding a 37-point advantage over Lewis Hamilton (267) and 40 over Russell and Norris (264 apiece) with 50 driver points remaining. Crucially, Red Bull’s 440–431 edge over McLaren for third in the constructors’ standings - worth millions in prize payouts - remains razor-thin with 86 team points still on the board.

Qatar itself drops its sprint format for 2026, yet Pirelli and the FIA added a fresh strategic wrinkle on Wednesday by mandating a 27-lap maximum stint length per tyre set across Sunday’s 57-lap Grand Prix - guaranteeing a minimum two-stop contest. Verstappen may have preferred spending late November elsewhere, but with Red Bull’s constructors’ finish still on the line, he will have little time to look anywhere except the road ahead.

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