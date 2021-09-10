Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Russell recalls meeting "superhero" Hamilton for the first time
Formula 1 News

Verstappen backs Albon to succeed in "less pressured environment"

By:

Max Verstappen believes former Red Bull teammate Alex Albon will benefit from a "less pressured environment" when he returns to Formula 1 next year with Williams.

Verstappen backs Albon to succeed in "less pressured environment"

Albon was dropped by Red Bull at the end of 2020 after one-and-a-half seasons as Verstappen's teammate, with the team opting to bring in Sergio Perez as his replacement.

Albon has worked as Red Bull's reserve driver through this year, but will make a racing comeback in 2022 after being signed by Williams to replace George Russell.

Verstappen said that he was "very happy" to see Albon make an F1 return after a year away.

"He's been my teammate, he's a great guy, he's a hard worker, and he definitely deserves a spot in Formula 1," Verstappen said.

"He has a lot of talent, so I'm also very sure that he will come back strong and show good results."

Albon struggled to match Verstappen's level of performance during their time together at Red Bull, scoring just two podiums.

Verstappen said it was "difficult" for him to judge how Albon would fare at Williams compared to his time at Red Bull, but agreed that he may benefit from the different environment.

"I don't know how he looks at it," Verstappen said.

"He knows he has the speed. I think we all know that he has, he showed this from go karting.

"But probably in a less pressured environment will be good to come back like that. I'm sure he will do well.

"Of course you need to get used to the car, we all do with the new rules. But he'll do good."

Alex Albon, Williams

Alex Albon, Williams

Photo by: Williams

Red Bull has repeatedly highlighted Albon's contribution to the team in his reserve role this season, completing a significant amount of work on the simulator to support Verstappen and Perez on race weekends.

Verstappen explained how Albon's recent experience racing with the team made his feedback particularly useful through this season.

"We talk a lot of course about the car and when Alex is on the simulator, [about] his findings," Verstappen said.

"So when we have questions after Friday, and Alex is on the sim or whatever, he knows the car.

"Of course the car has changed a little bit from last year and the year before, but the general way of driving is the same. So he can relate about a lot of stuff, what's going on with development stuff.

"He's been very helpful on the simulator for us."

Read Also:

shares
comments
Russell recalls meeting "superhero" Hamilton for the first time

Previous article

Russell recalls meeting "superhero" Hamilton for the first time
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

2 h
2
MotoGP

Alex Marquez: Marc ‘making magic things again’ on Honda

18 h
3
Supercars

Ingall's bold Bathurst 1000 prediction

4
MotoGP

Yamaha confirms Dovizioso's MotoGP return at Misano

5
MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli to undergo knee surgery after missing MotoGP Dutch TT

Latest news
Verstappen backs Albon to succeed in "less pressured environment"
Formula 1

Verstappen backs Albon to succeed in "less pressured environment"

17m
Russell recalls meeting "superhero" Hamilton for the first time
Formula 1

Russell recalls meeting "superhero" Hamilton for the first time

44m
F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022
Formula 1

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022

1 h
Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Video Inside
Formula 1

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

2 h
Hamilton: Mercedes "well set" to avoid Russell teammate troubles
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes "well set" to avoid Russell teammate troubles

15 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Verstappen unsure Red Bull gains 00:58
Formula 1
33m

Formula 1: Verstappen unsure Red Bull gains "enough to fight" Mercedes at Monza

Formula 1: Hamilton believes Mercedes won’t repeat teammate dramas 00:38
Formula 1
36m

Formula 1: Hamilton believes Mercedes won’t repeat teammate dramas

Formula 1: Hulkenberg sees no chance of making comeback in 2022 00:50
Formula 1
38m

Formula 1: Hulkenberg sees no chance of making comeback in 2022

F1 Fast Facts: Italian GP 02:31
Formula 1
1 h

F1 Fast Facts: Italian GP

Formula 1: Aston Martin to race with Bond 007 branding at Monza 00:43
Formula 1
22 h

Formula 1: Aston Martin to race with Bond 007 branding at Monza

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Russell recalls meeting "superhero" Hamilton for the first time
Formula 1

Russell recalls meeting "superhero" Hamilton for the first time

Russell: Mercedes made clear I’ll get same treatment as Hamilton
Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes made clear I’ll get same treatment as Hamilton

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Alex Albon More from
Alex Albon
Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries for 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries for 2022

Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1 Prime
Formula 1

Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1

Williams signs Alex Albon for Formula 1 return in 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1

Williams signs Alex Albon for Formula 1 return in 2022

Trending Today

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Alex Marquez: Marc ‘making magic things again’ on Honda
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Alex Marquez: Marc ‘making magic things again’ on Honda

Ingall's bold Bathurst 1000 prediction
Supercars Supercars

Ingall's bold Bathurst 1000 prediction

Yamaha confirms Dovizioso's MotoGP return at Misano
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha confirms Dovizioso's MotoGP return at Misano

Franco Morbidelli to undergo knee surgery after missing MotoGP Dutch TT
MotoGP MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli to undergo knee surgery after missing MotoGP Dutch TT

Zandvoort F3: Hauger takes fourth season win to boost points lead
Video Inside
FIA F3 FIA F3

Zandvoort F3: Hauger takes fourth season win to boost points lead

Hamilton: Mercedes "well set" to avoid Russell teammate troubles
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes "well set" to avoid Russell teammate troubles

Dutch GP: Verstappen takes dominant win from Hamilton
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Dutch GP: Verstappen takes dominant win from Hamilton

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air" Prime

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2021
Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1 Prime

Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
How the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Prime

How the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Prime

Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion Prime

How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

The arrival of George Russell at Mercedes in 2022 will represent the biggest threat Lewis Hamilton has faced from a teammate since 2016, the last season of his rivalry with Nico Rosberg. As F1's statistical greatest driver reaches the end of his career, their dynamic could come to define perceptions of Hamilton in years to come.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader" Prime

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

The news that Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo next year is the first key move in Formula 1's 2022 driver market. In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, team boss Fred Vasseur explains why the Finn he last worked with a decade ago has the traits his team needs for 2022, as F1 enters its brave new era

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021
Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings

After 36 years away, Formula 1's return to Zandvooort brought plenty of challenges as red flags interrupted practice and qualifying, while minimal run-off punished mistakes. Its fast sweeps, combined with the passionate Dutch fans, have made the circuit an instant hit but some took to its quirks better than others

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021

Latest news

Verstappen backs Albon to succeed in "less pressured environment"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen backs Albon to succeed in "less pressured environment"

Russell recalls meeting "superhero" Hamilton for the first time
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell recalls meeting "superhero" Hamilton for the first time

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.