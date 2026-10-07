Max Verstappen believes he can finally end Singapore F1 drought
Helmut Marko believes Max Verstappen will finally conquer the only track missing from his massive trophy cabinet
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
Motorsport Bulls Watch
For Red Bull fans. Keeping watch on Red Bull Racing, with F1 news, driver updates, technical insight and race analysis from Milton Keynes.
Following Red Bull Racing's monumental victory at the rain-delayed 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang, Malaysia, former team adviser Helmut Marko is already looking ahead to the next historic milestone.
The Marina Bay Street Circuit remains the ultimate white whale for Max Verstappen. While the Dutch driver has dominated almost every other venue on the modern calendar, a victory on the bumpy, humid streets of Singapore continues to elude him. But fresh off securing Red Bull Racing's first-ever victory powered by its in-house engine program, the momentum in Milton Keynes has completely shifted.
A historic engine milestone for Red Bull
Speaking to Austrian publication oe24, Marko celebrated the milestone engine victory and said Verstappen is finally confident he can conquer his Singapore demons.
"The race itself was great, although I would have liked a real rain race, but they waited too long for that," the Austrian stated. "So I was delighted with Max and with Red Bull for their first victory with their own engine."
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
He added that bringing the massive engine project to the top step of the podium was a massive achievement for the Milton Keynes squad.
"It's truly impressive what they've achieved," he noted. "Just think back to how long it took Honda back then, for example".
The end of the Singapore curse?
While Red Bull Racing struggled earlier in the 2026 season, Marko suggested that the recent chassis upgrades have finally unlocked the car's potential on tight street circuits.
"The chassis was to blame for the fact that it hadn't worked out earlier," Marko explained.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
With the mechanical issues seemingly resolved, Marko dropped a massive hint about the team's expectations for the 11 October race.
"Max said that he thought it possible to go to Singapore... finally to win," he revealed to oe24. "As is well known, this is the only victory he still needs."
With Verstappen having conquered almost every other challenge in Formula 1, the entire paddock will be watching Marina Bay closely to see if the four-time champion can finally cross the only remaining circuit off his ultimate bucket list.
Share Or Save This Story
Can Red Bull now fight for wins everywhere? "It's difficult to be on par with Mercedes consistently"
Why the Sepang win has a deeper meaning for Max Verstappen and Red Bull
How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence
Red Bull is overcoming ADUO restrictions but still calls on tweaks for F1 2027
Charles Leclerc: Ferrari must learn from Red Bull to improve F1 race strategy
The hidden F1 performance differentiator nobody is talking about in 2026
Latest news
McLaren CEO drops major update on Gianpiero Lambiase's Red Bull exit
It's Kasey Kahne Friday every other week in the 2027 NASCAR Truck season
Denny Hamlin had 'no idea' he helped Kyle Larson get back on the lead lap by pitting
German Formula 4: 14 teams confirmed - DTM outfit and F1 star's team join grid
No denying it now – the one reason why F1’s ‘horrible’ start in Malaysia could be a good thing
The greatest F1 campaigns with no wins
Three kings: F1's generational stars shone at Sepang
How F1 let a golden opportunity slip at Sepang
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments