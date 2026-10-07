Max Verstappen believes he can finally end Singapore F1 drought

Following Red Bull Racing's monumental victory at the rain-delayed 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang, Malaysia, former team adviser Helmut Marko is already looking ahead to the next historic milestone.

The Marina Bay Street Circuit remains the ultimate white whale for Max Verstappen. While the Dutch driver has dominated almost every other venue on the modern calendar, a victory on the bumpy, humid streets of Singapore continues to elude him. But fresh off securing Red Bull Racing's first-ever victory powered by its in-house engine program, the momentum in Milton Keynes has completely shifted.

A historic engine milestone for Red Bull

Speaking to Austrian publication oe24, Marko celebrated the milestone engine victory and said Verstappen is finally confident he can conquer his Singapore demons.

"The race itself was great, although I would have liked a real rain race, but they waited too long for that," the Austrian stated. "So I was delighted with Max and with Red Bull for their first victory with their own engine."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

He added that bringing the massive engine project to the top step of the podium was a massive achievement for the Milton Keynes squad.

"It's truly impressive what they've achieved," he noted. "Just think back to how long it took Honda back then, for example".

The end of the Singapore curse?

While Red Bull Racing struggled earlier in the 2026 season, Marko suggested that the recent chassis upgrades have finally unlocked the car's potential on tight street circuits.

"The chassis was to blame for the fact that it hadn't worked out earlier," Marko explained.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

With the mechanical issues seemingly resolved, Marko dropped a massive hint about the team's expectations for the 11 October race.

"Max said that he thought it possible to go to Singapore... finally to win," he revealed to oe24. "As is well known, this is the only victory he still needs."

With Verstappen having conquered almost every other challenge in Formula 1, the entire paddock will be watching Marina Bay closely to see if the four-time champion can finally cross the only remaining circuit off his ultimate bucket list.