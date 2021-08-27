Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen denies Hamilton's experience is beneficial in F1 title fight
Formula 1 News

Verstappen calls for review of F1 engine penalty rules after crashes

By:
Co-author:
Ronald Vording
, Writer

Max Verstappen believes Formula 1 should review its power unit penalty rules after moving to the brink of a grid drop because of crash damage caused to his engine.

Verstappen calls for review of F1 engine penalty rules after crashes

Honda revealed on Thursday that Verstappen's second engine of the year could no longer be used due to the damage sustained in the crash with Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone.

It means the Red Bull driver looks bound to take a grid drop at one of the remaining races this year after already moving onto his third and final engine of the season in Hungary. A new engine would result in a 10-place grid penalty.

Any penalty would be particularly costly for Verstappen, who trails Mercedes rival Hamilton by just eight points at the top of the drivers' championship.

Verstappen's teammate, Sergio Perez, faces a similar situation after Honda found his engine was also damaged beyond repair as a result of the Turn 1 crash in Hungary before the summer break.

Team boss Christian Horner expressed his frustration over the situation in Hungary, pointing out how the engines had been lost through no fault of Red Bull or Honda.

Speaking to Dutch media ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, Verstappen said the penalty system was something he thought F1 would "need to have a look at in the future", believing it was unfair that drivers lost engines because of crashes they did not cause.

"If someone crashes into you, and you suffer damage from that and you need to take an extra engine because of the regulations, I don't think that's how it should be," Verstappen said.

"There should be a bit more leeway there. You could also do it like if there is damage caused by someone else, you are allowed to take new parts.

"This is something we, but also Ferrari, have suffered from in Hungary. They also lost an engine.

"This is something we need to have look at, especially when you are so limited with engines and all the other parts, and with a budget cap as well."

Read Also:

Ferrari revealed after Hungary that Charles Leclerc's engine had been irreparably damaged in the Turn 1 incident, leaving him also set for a penalty in the second half of the season.

Team principal Mattia Binotto called for a change to the rules that would see rivals pay for crash damage they cause after saying the incident with Leclerc's car left Ferrari with a €2.5 million repair bill.

Asked by Motorsport.com for his thoughts on that idea, Verstappen felt it would make drivers "more responsible for the first lap of the race".

"It would stop people from doing stupid things, as they would know it could impact their team and ultimately themselves," Verstappen said.

"It's something we need to take a look at in Formula 1. Ferrari has of course also pointed this out. So we'll see what comes out of it."

shares
comments
Verstappen denies Hamilton's experience is beneficial in F1 title fight

Previous article

Verstappen denies Hamilton's experience is beneficial in F1 title fight
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview

2
MotoGP

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano

11 h
3
MotoGP

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

18 h
4
Le Mans

24 Hours Vision, at Le Mans

5
Intercontinental GT Challenge

Supercars wants 'premium' Bathurst GT event in 2022

2 h
Latest news
Verstappen calls for review of F1 engine penalty rules after crashes
Formula 1

Verstappen calls for review of F1 engine penalty rules after crashes

25m
Verstappen denies Hamilton's experience is beneficial in F1 title fight
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen denies Hamilton's experience is beneficial in F1 title fight

11 h
Sebastian Vettel calls for more tolerance over F1 fuel rules
Video Inside
Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel calls for more tolerance over F1 fuel rules

12 h
F1 announces fourth season of Drive to Survive Netflix series
Formula 1

F1 announces fourth season of Drive to Survive Netflix series

13 h
How Ferrari's new F1 gearbox casing helped boost its aero
Formula 1

How Ferrari's new F1 gearbox casing helped boost its aero

13 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda engines after crash damage 00:50
Formula 1
40m

Formula 1: Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda engines after crash damage

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP greatest moments 08:37
Formula 1
17 h

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP greatest moments

Formula 1: Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 driver decision 04:47
Formula 1
19 h

Formula 1: Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 driver decision

Formula 1: Verstappen teases Red Bull upgrades will give title edge 08:04
Formula 1
21 h

Formula 1: Verstappen teases Red Bull upgrades will give title edge

Formula 1: Alpine announces Alonso renewal for 2022 season 03:02
Formula 1
22 h

Formula 1: Alpine announces Alonso renewal for 2022 season

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Verstappen denies Hamilton's experience is beneficial in F1 title fight
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen denies Hamilton's experience is beneficial in F1 title fight

Verstappen: No concerns for F1 2022 as Red Bull continues development
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen: No concerns for F1 2022 as Red Bull continues development

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Red Bull teams in "good place" with current F1 driver line-up
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull teams in "good place" with current F1 driver line-up

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title
Formula 1

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Trending Today

2021 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

24 Hours Vision, at Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

24 Hours Vision, at Le Mans

Supercars wants 'premium' Bathurst GT event in 2022
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

Supercars wants 'premium' Bathurst GT event in 2022

Why Ricciardo has found corner entry so hard with McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Ricciardo has found corner entry so hard with McLaren

Verstappen calls for review of F1 engine penalty rules after crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen calls for review of F1 engine penalty rules after crashes

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Prime

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
20 h
How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal Prime

How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal

Michael Schumacher famously quit the Jordan team for Benetton immediately after his startling Formula 1 debut at Spa, despite potentially having committed himself for two years. This is how he did it, and why Eddie Jordan believes his team could've had Benetton's title success had one word on a contract been different.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Prime

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. Stuart Codling revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Prime

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. Stuart Codling thinks it’s time to try a better tactic.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Prime

How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Prime

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2021
The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Prime

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison has worked with some of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of modern times – but, says Ben Edwards, his own engineering achievements are very much worth celebrating.

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021
The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1 Prime

The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1

Formula 1’s U.S. owners are keen to get a homegrown driving talent back in its sport, but with no immediate sign of that happening, here are three Drive to Survive-generation teenagers with their ambitions set firmly on making it all the way to the top…

Formula 1
Aug 17, 2021

Latest news

Verstappen calls for review of F1 engine penalty rules after crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen calls for review of F1 engine penalty rules after crashes

Verstappen denies Hamilton's experience is beneficial in F1 title fight
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen denies Hamilton's experience is beneficial in F1 title fight

Sebastian Vettel calls for more tolerance over F1 fuel rules
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel calls for more tolerance over F1 fuel rules

F1 announces fourth season of Drive to Survive Netflix series
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 announces fourth season of Drive to Survive Netflix series

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.