Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Red Bull sacrificed qualifying pace for race, says Perez Next / Ricciardo handed three-place F1 grid penalty for impeding Ocon
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Verstappen confused by lack of grip in F1 Saudi Arabian GP Q3 runs

Max Verstappen was perplexed by his lack of grip in Q3 of Formula 1 qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, feeling like he "was driving on a different tyre".

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Co-author:
Erwin Jaeggi

The 2021 F1 world champion was second and fourth respectively in the first two segments of qualifying, and felt that the performance in his car on used soft tyres was promising ahead of the final top-10 shootout for pole.

But Verstappen was only able to put together a time good enough for fourth overall, having initially dropped to eighth following the initial flurry of runs.

Explaining that he had put the tyres through the same preparation throughout Q3, in which the Dutchman opted to take two build laps before going for a qualifying time, Verstappen was bemused why he was unable to extract the same performance under characteristically more ideal conditions as the circuit cooled.

"Q1 and Q2 was very good," Verstappen explained. "Even my last [lap] after the long red flag, I went out on that old set and it was looking really good. And so I was very comfortable going into Q3.

"But then I put that first tyre set on and I had no grip, it felt like I was driving on a different tyre.

"Every corner, I was just losing one or two tenths while doing the same preparation and everything, so I really don't understand what went wrong there.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"And the second tyre set, after such a long break, because of the red flag, everything cools down - ambient, track - so there is a big track progression.

"But for me, it felt like I was actually just getting slower. So that's something which is very weird. "

Verstappen added it was "not the end of the world" for his own hopes of victory, having felt that the pace of the Red Bull RB18 was shown in Sergio Perez's successful run for pole position.

Read Also:

He added that the car looked particularly good in terms of top speed, which he felt would be useful in Sunday's race owing to Jeddah's high-speed nature.

"[The Q3 struggles were] pretty weird but yeah, we'll look into it. It's not the end of the world, because we see the potential in the car with Checo in first.

"I'm happy for him. He deserves it. So we'll look at tomorrow. I think we look good. We have good top speed as well. And I hope of course we can use that tomorrow."

shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull sacrificed qualifying pace for race, says Perez
Previous article

Red Bull sacrificed qualifying pace for race, says Perez
Next article

Ricciardo handed three-place F1 grid penalty for impeding Ocon

Ricciardo handed three-place F1 grid penalty for impeding Ocon
Load comments
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Sims "a little bit lost" with Mahindra Formula E car Rome ePrix II
Formula E

Sims "a little bit lost" with Mahindra Formula E car

NIO 333's double Formula E points finish "a small victory" - Turvey Rome ePrix II
Formula E

NIO 333's double Formula E points finish "a small victory" - Turvey

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent Prime
Formula E

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: "No reason to believe" in F1 title right now Australian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen: "No reason to believe" in F1 title right now

Verstappen: No clear fix for Red Bull's early season F1 issues Australian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: No clear fix for Red Bull's early season F1 issues

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Prime
Formula 1

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
23 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.