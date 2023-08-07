Verstappen: F1 approaching rain like NASCAR would be a "shame"
World champion Max Verstappen says he doesn't see an easy solution for Formula 1's spray issues, but thinks approaching rain races "like NASCAR" would be a "shame".
The perils of racing single-seaters in the rain were highlighted last month by the fatal accident of Formula Regional racer Dilano van 't Hoff at Spa, with the lack of visibility in the rain a major factor in the multi-car collision that claimed the Dutchman's life.
Rain also derailed the Belgian Grand Prix's Saturday sprint, which was shortened to 11 laps following five formation laps behind the safety car in an attempt to clear standing water and reduce spray.
Nevertheless, Alpine's Pierre Gasly, who finished third, still found conditions unsafe to race because he "couldn't see a thing" even with just two cars ahead of him.
According to Red Bull driver Verstappen, who won both the sprint and Sunday's largely dry grand prix, there will always be visibility problems in wet weather conditions, even if the FIA successfully implements the wheel covers or so-called spray guards it has been testing at Silverstone.
"It's very difficult to solve these things. You will always suffer from it, and you will always have spray," Verstappen said after Saturday's sprint.
"Wheel covers on a Formula 1 car won't make a big difference. The safety car also gave too much spray towards me. On the motorway you actually have the same problem."
When asked by Motorsport.com if anything else could be done to make sure F1 can continue racing in the wet, he replied: "When I used to drive Formula 3 and was in the midfield sometimes, I couldn't see anything either.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
"It's always been like that. Just ask the older drivers in F1 too, they didn't see anything either.
"Of course, certain accidents happen that have a bad outcome and then people naturally start to talk about it more. But if you look at it that way, you can't really race in the rain any more because there will always be problems with visibility.
"That would be a shame. Then it becomes like NASCAR, they don't drive in the rain either," Verstappen referred to NASCAR's reluctance to race in the rain on high-speed ovals, although it has started experimenting with wet weather oval tyres so it can race in damp conditions on some of the shorter ovals.
The American series also races on road courses in wet conditions, albeit at much lower speeds than F1 cars.
Mercedes chief Toto Wolff agreed with Verstappen that there is only so much that wheel covers can achieve to improve visibility but thinks different types of tarmac that change how water is dispersed could be worth looking into.
"I think it's a feature that we all think is good for safety and for racing, the closer you can follow also under the rain is positive.
"But on the other side, there's the physics and if there's rain on the track and you have a floor and the diffuser, and tyres that just keep creating large spray, I'm not sure we're ever going to get rid of it.
"You could look at the tarmacs of certain tracks, how that can be optimised, and I don't think that we've tackled that yet.
"But definitely, we know what the objective is, that we can race closer in the rain whilst at the same time acknowledging that it's never going to be great."
Additional reporting by Jonathan Noble
Related video
Why abandoning zeropods brought no immediate F1 gain for Mercedes
"Bandwagon" F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff
Unheated “chewing gum” tyres would make F1 look “stupid”, says Verstappen
Unheated “chewing gum” tyres would make F1 look “stupid”, says Verstappen Unheated “chewing gum” tyres would make F1 look “stupid”, says Verstappen
Norris apologises for breaking Verstappen's Hungary F1 trophy
Norris apologises for breaking Verstappen's Hungary F1 trophy Norris apologises for breaking Verstappen's Hungary F1 trophy
How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain
How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain
Red Bull opened up "another advantage" with latest F1 upgrade – Wolff
Red Bull opened up "another advantage" with latest F1 upgrade – Wolff Red Bull opened up "another advantage" with latest F1 upgrade – Wolff
Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years
Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years
Horner, Perez explain F1 Belgian GP "you will talk to me now" exchange
Horner, Perez explain F1 Belgian GP "you will talk to me now" exchange Horner, Perez explain F1 Belgian GP "you will talk to me now" exchange
Latest news
Katsuta: Rovanpera's driving tips key to WRC Finland podium
Katsuta: Rovanpera's driving tips key to WRC Finland podium Katsuta: Rovanpera's driving tips key to WRC Finland podium
August starts with great news!
August starts with great news! August starts with great news!
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP British GP
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP British GP 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP British GP
"Bandwagon" F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff
"Bandwagon" F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff "Bandwagon" F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff
How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery
How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery
Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years
Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years
The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers
The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers
Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form
Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat
The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.