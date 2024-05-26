All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Monaco GP

Verstappen: F1 Monaco GP was not really racing

Max Verstappen says he was ‘quite bored’ during the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix as he was “not really racing” due to the tyre strategies and difficulty in overtaking.

Haydn Cobb Ronald Vording
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The Red Bull driver started and finished in sixth place, as the whole of the top 10 remained unchanged, in a race starved of action after the opening-lap red flag caused by Sergio Perez’s clash with the two Haas drivers, which enabled all the remaining drivers to swap tyres and gain a free pitstop.

Despite Verstappen being one of the few drivers to opt for a second change of tyres, covering off Lewis Hamilton’s undercut attempt a lap earlier, and duly charging back up to the rear of George Russell’s Mercedes, he couldn’t find a way through even with a huge tyre advantage.

“After the red flag our strategy was ruined as we had to put the medium on to the end as everyone had a free stop, and that meant that we had to save a lot,” Verstappen explained.

“I just tried to follow George and we were so off the pace trying to manage the tyres. That is of course quite boring out there, driving literally half-throttle on the straights in some places, a gear higher than you would normally do and four seconds off the pace, so that is not really racing.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Erik Junius

Despite this, Verstappen accepted it is part of racing at the Monaco GP with the track layout and feels only changing that will help spice up the action.

“First I would like to try to, if there are possibilities, change a few things,” he said. “Because it’ll make the excitement even better.

“Overall the weekend is really cool, just the Sunday is a little bit boring unfortunately, but the scenery is still great. If we can find a way to race a bit better, why not? That would be my preferred solution.

“Yes [to layout changes], because you cannot pass at the moment. If they ask for my opinion [on changes] I will try to see what is possible, but it also depends what roads you are going to take.”

Coupled with Leclerc’s maiden home win at Monaco, Verstappen has seen his F1 world championship lead cut to 31 points over the Ferrari driver, while Red Bull’s advantage in the F1 world constructors’ is down to 24 points over the Italian squad.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Gasly: Ocon has to change after "unnecessary" crash at F1 Monaco GP

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Haydn Cobb
More from
Haydn Cobb
Red Bull to reveal RB17 hypercar at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Red Bull to reveal RB17 hypercar at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Formula 1
Miami GP
Red Bull to reveal RB17 hypercar at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Verstappen “guessing” every lap in Miami GP qualifying with F1 tyre inconsistencies

Verstappen “guessing” every lap in Miami GP qualifying with F1 tyre inconsistencies

Formula 1
Miami GP
Verstappen “guessing” every lap in Miami GP qualifying with F1 tyre inconsistencies
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Prime
Prime
FRECA
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors
Max Verstappen
More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: Red Bull now needs to be at 100% in F1, and hasn't been

Verstappen: Red Bull now needs to be at 100% in F1, and hasn't been

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Verstappen: Red Bull now needs to be at 100% in F1, and hasn't been
Everything about Max Verstappen's sim racing career and his Le Mans ambitions

Everything about Max Verstappen's sim racing career and his Le Mans ambitions

Le Mans
Everything about Max Verstappen's sim racing career and his Le Mans ambitions
The steering wheel switches that helped Norris fight Verstappen in late Imola F1 contest

The steering wheel switches that helped Norris fight Verstappen in late Imola F1 contest

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
The steering wheel switches that helped Norris fight Verstappen in late Imola F1 contest
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Perez closing on Red Bull F1 contract extension despite Monaco struggles

Perez closing on Red Bull F1 contract extension despite Monaco struggles

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Perez closing on Red Bull F1 contract extension despite Monaco struggles
Horner: RB could offer answers about Red Bull F1 bumps weakness

Horner: RB could offer answers about Red Bull F1 bumps weakness

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Horner: RB could offer answers about Red Bull F1 bumps weakness
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Latest news

Filling in for Larson at Coke 600 "a lot of fun" for Allgaier

Filling in for Larson at Coke 600 "a lot of fun" for Allgaier

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Filling in for Larson at Coke 600 "a lot of fun" for Allgaier
Brad Keselowski: Coke 600 win "slipped through our fingers"

Brad Keselowski: Coke 600 win "slipped through our fingers"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Brad Keselowski: Coke 600 win "slipped through our fingers"
Alpine not ruling out F1 driver line-up change after latest Ocon/Gasly clash

Alpine not ruling out F1 driver line-up change after latest Ocon/Gasly clash

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alpine not ruling out F1 driver line-up change after latest Ocon/Gasly clash
“Angry” Acosta says Barcelona MotoGP podium "put in the bin" by bike issue

“Angry” Acosta says Barcelona MotoGP podium "put in the bin" by bike issue

MGP MotoGP
Catalan GP
“Angry” Acosta says Barcelona MotoGP podium "put in the bin" by bike issue

Prime

Discover prime content
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The two critical changes behind Leclerc finally breaking his Monaco F1 duck

The two critical changes behind Leclerc finally breaking his Monaco F1 duck

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The two critical changes behind Leclerc finally breaking his Monaco F1 duck
Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future

Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By GP Racing
Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future
Is the Williams revival still on track?

Is the Williams revival still on track?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Is the Williams revival still on track?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia