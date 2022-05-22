Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Hamilton: I could have fought the Red Bulls in Spanish F1 GP Next / Ferrari: No warning of Leclerc's "sudden" Spain F1 engine failure
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Verstappen: Spanish F1 GP Turn 4 error "really caught me by surprise"

Spanish Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen admits his Turn 4 error "really caught me by surprise" and says he was "lucky" to avoid damaging his Red Bull Formula 1 car.

Stephen Lickorish
By:
Verstappen: Spanish F1 GP Turn 4 error "really caught me by surprise"

Verstappen stormed into the championship lead after taking the victory at Barcelona while erstwhile table-topper Charles Leclerc retired from the lead of the race with a power unit problem.

But the early stages of the grand prix did not go to plan for Verstappen as an error at Turn 4 when he was running second dropped him back behind George Russell's Mercedes and the sister Red Bull of Sergio Perez.

Verstappen lost the rear of the car running through the right-hander and was unable to make the corner, sliding wide into the gravel.

"The first 30 laps were very frustrating for me after I went off at Turn 4, which really caught me by surprise because I didn't feel like I was actually braking later or throwing more speed into the corner," explained Verstappen, who wasn't the only driver to be caught out at that corner as Carlos Sainz also went off in his Ferrari.

"But it was very gusty out there today, one lap it felt all stable and the next lap suddenly you could have more oversteer in places so that probably caught me out by surprise and that wasn't ideal."

When asked if the off-track excursion did any damage, Verstappen added: "It didn't feel like it.

"Once I was back on the track, the car felt like normal - so I was lucky there of course."

But Verstappen's error then led to a frustrating spell as he spent a chunk of the race stuck behind Russell, a fault on his DRS thwarting his attempts to get ahead.

The Dutchman described that as "extremely painful" and said he attempted a variety of different methods to try to get around the problem.

"There's nothing you can do," he said. "I spammed it like 50 times at one point on the straight and it's just not opening so it was clearly an issue.

"I tried all different kind of things, but it was just malfunctioning."

Read Also:

Pitting earlier and switching to a three-stop strategy eventually allowed Verstappen to usurp the Mercedes driver and teammate Perez let Verstappen by in the closing stages to enable him to take the win.

shares
comments
Hamilton: I could have fought the Red Bulls in Spanish F1 GP
Previous article

Hamilton: I could have fought the Red Bulls in Spanish F1 GP
Next article

Ferrari: No warning of Leclerc's "sudden" Spain F1 engine failure

Ferrari: No warning of Leclerc's "sudden" Spain F1 engine failure
Load comments
Stephen Lickorish More from
Stephen Lickorish
BTCC Brands Hatch: Cook storms to Race 1 win in BTC Honda Brands Hatch (Indy)
Video Inside
BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Cook storms to Race 1 win in BTC Honda

Knockhill BTCC: Turkington scores WSR's 100th win in opener Knockhill
BTCC

Knockhill BTCC: Turkington scores WSR's 100th win in opener

How incredible Monger is pushing for a world first Prime
General

How incredible Monger is pushing for a world first

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Horner: "Didn't make sense" for Verstappen and Perez to battle Spanish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Horner: "Didn't make sense" for Verstappen and Perez to battle

What is behind Verstappen’s recurrent F1 DRS problems Spanish GP
Formula 1

What is behind Verstappen’s recurrent F1 DRS problems

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Prime
Formula 1

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Horner: F1 copy row no coincidence after Red Bull staff joined Aston Martin Spanish GP
Formula 1

Horner: F1 copy row no coincidence after Red Bull staff joined Aston Martin

Red Bull: IP transfer in Aston Martin F1 design would be "serious concern" Spanish GP
Formula 1

Red Bull: IP transfer in Aston Martin F1 design would be "serious concern"

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage Prime
Formula 1

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage

Latest news

Horner: "Didn't make sense" for Verstappen and Perez to battle
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: "Didn't make sense" for Verstappen and Perez to battle

Mercedes: Spanish GP progress has renewed F1 title ambitions
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Spanish GP progress has renewed F1 title ambitions

Magnussen: Hamilton F1 radio message was "in the heat of the moment"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen: Hamilton F1 radio message was "in the heat of the moment"

Analysis: Did Hamilton have the pace to win Spanish GP?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Analysis: Did Hamilton have the pace to win Spanish GP?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In an unusually hectic Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was denied a dominant performance by his Ferrari engine letting go which allowed Max Verstappen to pick up the pieces. But numerous flashpoints kept the race twisting and turning throughout, with one perfect score from an emerging contender

Formula 1
14 h
How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain Prime

How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari engine disaster offered an open goal for Max Verstappen and Red Bull to strike, but the reigning Formula 1 world champion still had to solve multiple errors and profit from a begrudged assist from team-mate Sergio Perez, which created an unexpectedly eventful Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1
16 h
Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Prime

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Formula 1's return to Spain on Friday ended with Ferrari leading the way from Mercedes, while Red Bull could only manage third fastest overall courtesy of Max Verstappen. But its chances of victory are far from remote with a deeper dig into the times despite Ferrari's strong start...

Formula 1
May 20, 2022
The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries Prime

The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries

The VW Group’s German superpowers of sportscar racing have all but confirmed they are coming to F1 when the next set of engine rules come into force in 2026. Here's why both manufacturers are all set to take the plunge, and crucially how it might work

Formula 1
May 19, 2022
How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup Prime

How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup

Holding a race in Las Vegas – party central, a city of dreams and decadence and, yes, more than a smattering of tackiness – has been on Liberty Media’s most-wanted list since it acquired Formula 1’s commercial rights. But, as LUKE SMITH explains, F1 has been here before and the relationship didn’t work out

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history Prime

Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history

OPINION: For a demo run ahead of Monaco's Historique Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was blessed with the opportunity to drive Niki Lauda's former Ferrari 312B3 - but a brake failure at Rascasse suggested Leclerc's Monaco hoodoo transcended contemporary F1. Although an awkward incident, Leclerc deserves credit for embracing F1's history.

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage Prime

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage

OPINION: The fight for the 2022 Formula 1 world titles between Red Bull and Ferrari so far features little of the public animosity that developed between the former and Mercedes last year. But that isn’t to say things are full on friendly or won’t get much worse very quickly…

Formula 1
May 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.