Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Wolff: Halo definitely saved Hamilton’s life in Verstappen accident Next / Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check he was okay after crash
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Verstappen gets penalty for Italian GP F1 incident with Hamilton

By:

Max Verstappen will take a three-place grid drop for Formula 1’s Russian Grand Prix after stewards said he was to blame for the crash with Lewis Hamilton at Monza.

Verstappen gets penalty for Italian GP F1 incident with Hamilton

The Dutchman and Hamilton collided at the first chicane on lap 26 of the Italian Grand Prix, just after a sequence of pitstops.

Hamilton had emerged ahead of Verstappen and held the inside line in to the first chicane, with his rival trying to go around the outside and claim the apex for the second part of the sequence.

But Verstappen ran wide and bounced over a kerb, which launched him up and over Hamilton’s car.

While Verstappen blamed Hamilton for squeezing him wide as they battled for position, the stewards took a different view.

They judged that Verstappen was ‘predominantly’ to blame for the accident, which put both drivers out of the race.

The stewards concluded that at no point in the incident did Verstappen have claim to the corner, as he had never drawn fully alongside Hamilton.

The statement issued by the stewards explained at length the reasoning behind their decision.

Read Also:

“Car 44 was exiting the pits. Car 33 was on the main straight. At the 50m board before Turn 1, Car 44 was significantly ahead of Car 33.

“Car 33 braked late and started to move alongside Car 44, although at no point in the sequence does Car 33 get any further forward than just behind the front wheel of Car 44.

“During the hearing the driver of Car 33 asserted that the cause of the incident was the driver of Car 44 opening the steering after Turn 1 and “squeezing” him to the apex of turn 2.

“The driver of Car 44 asserted that the driver of Car 33 attempted to pass very late and should have given up the corner either by backing off sooner, or by turning left behind the kerb.

“The Stewards observed on CCTV footage that the driver of Car 44 was driving an avoiding line, although his position caused Car 33 to go onto the kerb. But further, the Stewards observed that Car 33 was not at all alongside Car 44 until significantly into the entry into Turn 1.

“In the opinion of the Stewards, this manoeuvre was attempted too late for the driver of Car 33 to have “the right to racing room”.

“While Car 44 could have steered further from the kerb to avoid the incident, the Stewards determined that his position was reasonable and therefore find that the driver of Car 33 was predominantly to blame for the incident.

“In coming to the penalty the Stewards emphasise that they have only considered the incident itself and not the consequences thereof.”

As well as the three-place grid drop for Sochi, Verstappen has been handed two penalty points on his licence. These are his first points from the last 12 months.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, walks away as a marshal assists at the scene of his crash with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, walks away as a marshal assists at the scene of his crash with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Wolff: Halo definitely saved Hamilton’s life in Verstappen accident

Previous article

Wolff: Halo definitely saved Hamilton’s life in Verstappen accident

Next article

Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check he was okay after crash

Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check he was okay after crash
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen gets penalty for Italian GP F1 incident with Hamilton

53 min
2
Formula 1

Horner disappointed by Wolff's 'tactical foul' F1 remark

1 h
3
Formula 1

Italian GP: Ricciardo gives McLaren first F1 win since 2012

3 h
4
MotoGP

Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle

20 min
5
Moto2

Aragon Moto2: Injured Fernandez dominates race, Lowes crashes out

6 h
Latest news
Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check he was okay after crash
Formula 1

Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check he was okay after crash

2m
Verstappen gets penalty for Italian GP F1 incident with Hamilton
Formula 1

Verstappen gets penalty for Italian GP F1 incident with Hamilton

53m
Wolff: Halo definitely saved Hamilton’s life in Verstappen accident
Formula 1

Wolff: Halo definitely saved Hamilton’s life in Verstappen accident

1 h
Horner disappointed by Wolff's 'tactical foul' F1 remark
Formula 1

Horner disappointed by Wolff's 'tactical foul' F1 remark

1 h
Wolff calls Verstappen move on Hamilton a "tactical foul"
Formula 1

Wolff calls Verstappen move on Hamilton a "tactical foul"

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Hamilton, Verstappen face post-race investigation after crash 00:41
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: Hamilton, Verstappen face post-race investigation after crash

Formula 1: Ricciardo gives McLaren first win since 2012 00:45
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: Ricciardo gives McLaren first win since 2012

Formula 1: Bottas beats Verstappen in Sprint Race 07:06
Formula 1
8 h

Formula 1: Bottas beats Verstappen in Sprint Race

Starting Grid for the Italian Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
Sep 11, 2021

Starting Grid for the Italian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Red Bull not ruling out Williams partnership after Albon move 00:29
Formula 1
Sep 11, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull not ruling out Williams partnership after Albon move

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check he was okay after crash Italian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check he was okay after crash

Verstappen says Hamilton left him with nowhere to go Italian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen says Hamilton left him with nowhere to go

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air" Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Wolff: Halo definitely saved Hamilton’s life in Verstappen accident Italian GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Halo definitely saved Hamilton’s life in Verstappen accident

Horner disappointed by Wolff's 'tactical foul' F1 remark Italian GP
Formula 1

Horner disappointed by Wolff's 'tactical foul' F1 remark

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Trending Today

Verstappen gets penalty for Italian GP F1 incident with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen gets penalty for Italian GP F1 incident with Hamilton

Horner disappointed by Wolff's 'tactical foul' F1 remark
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner disappointed by Wolff's 'tactical foul' F1 remark

Italian GP: Ricciardo gives McLaren first F1 win since 2012
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Italian GP: Ricciardo gives McLaren first F1 win since 2012

Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle

Aragon Moto2: Injured Fernandez dominates race, Lowes crashes out
Moto2 Moto2

Aragon Moto2: Injured Fernandez dominates race, Lowes crashes out

Hamilton, Verstappen face post-race investigation after crash
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton, Verstappen face post-race investigation after crash

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision

F1’s two-move defensive rules clarified by FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1’s two-move defensive rules clarified by FIA

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates Prime

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates

For the second time in 2021, McLaren will line up for the start of a grand prix from the first row. It knows it has the chance of "glory" if things go well for Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris at the start of the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, but even if they just maintain their grid positions, signs from the rest of the Monza weekend suggest success is very possible for Formula 1's other orange army

Formula 1
5 h
How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams Prime

How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams

OPINION: The Formula 1 cost cap has been billed as a saviour to several teams and helped to guarantee their viability for investors. But there already exists another mechanism that effectively had the same purpose, and serves as a strong deterrent for those with the means to go it alone in setting up a new team

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994.

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air" Prime

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2021
Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1 Prime

Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
How the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Prime

How the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Prime

Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion Prime

How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021

Latest news

Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check he was okay after crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check he was okay after crash

Verstappen gets penalty for Italian GP F1 incident with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen gets penalty for Italian GP F1 incident with Hamilton

Wolff: Halo definitely saved Hamilton’s life in Verstappen accident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Halo definitely saved Hamilton’s life in Verstappen accident

Horner disappointed by Wolff's 'tactical foul' F1 remark
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner disappointed by Wolff's 'tactical foul' F1 remark

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.