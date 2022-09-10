Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Leclerc: Monza F1 pole "a great surprise" after recent struggles Next / Russell feels he "doesn’t deserve" P2 on Italian GP grid
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Verstappen: "Good chance" of beating Leclerc despite penalty

Max Verstappen believes Red Bull's set-up compromises for the Italian Grand Prix leave him with a "good chance" of overcoming a grid penalty to beat polesitter Charles Leclerc for victory.

Matt Kew
By:
Verstappen: "Good chance" of beating Leclerc despite penalty

The defending Formula 1 world champion ran second in qualifying at Monza as he ceded 0.145s to Leclerc, while the other Ferrari of Carlos Sainz ran third and 0.268s adrift.

But Verstappen carries a five-place grid penalty into the race following a change of internal combustion engine on the advice of supplier Honda, as per team boss Christian Horner.

Verstappen felt he missed out on topping the leaderboard owing to a lack of top speed and a loss of grip through the first sector as his RB18 ran with a higher downforce rear wing specification carried over from Spa.

Nevertheless, the Dutch driver reckons this will pay off in the GP when he expects reduced tyre wear compared to the Ferraris, which he reckoned looked nervous and will struggle on high fuel.

Asked by Motorsport.com whether he was pleased with the concessions the Red Bull engineers had made, Verstappen said: "I think compared to some other cars, we still have very good top speed.

"It's just the Ferraris are a little bit faster than us on the straights."

As a result, Verstappen says that despite the reduced effect of the tow following the return of ground effects for 2022, he can quickly pick off rivals to take the fight to Leclerc.

Pole man Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, talks with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, after Qualifying

Pole man Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, talks with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, after Qualifying

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Verstappen continued: "I'm still expecting to get through the field. Once I get close to Charles, it will be a bit more of a battle. But then we have to rely on a bit more balance through the corners.

"We chose, of course, to make the downforce a little bit higher compared to some other cars. But it felt alright. And around here, qualifying to race can always feel a bit different.

"My race runs, they were really good [in Friday practice]. With what I've seen from the long runs, it looks good for our side.

"I just need to clear the cars in between us quite quickly and then I think we still have a good chance."

Read Also:

There was some initial ambiguity over exactly where Verstappen will line up on the grid.

Owing to the five-place penalty, he will drop to seventh on the grid.

However, there were suggestions he might line up fourth given that Sainz, and Lewis Hamilton in fifth all have back-of-the-grid reprimands for exceeding permitted parts limits.

Asked if the confusion meant the penalty system was excessively complicated, Verstappen fought back with: "Unless I'm stupid, I think it's P7. You need to read the rules."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Leclerc: Monza F1 pole "a great surprise" after recent struggles
Previous article

Leclerc: Monza F1 pole "a great surprise" after recent struggles
Next article

Russell feels he "doesn’t deserve" P2 on Italian GP grid

Russell feels he "doesn’t deserve" P2 on Italian GP grid
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Red Bull explains top speed drop at Italian GP Italian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull explains top speed drop at Italian GP

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Italian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

What's next for Porsche and Red Bull after collapsed F1 deal
Formula 1

What's next for Porsche and Red Bull after collapsed F1 deal

Latest news

Ferrari says FIA should've done a "better job" with F1 Italian GP safety car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari says FIA should've done a "better job" with F1 Italian GP safety car

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says the FIA should have done a better job with the safety car at the end of Formula 1’s Italian Grand Prix.

Verstappen: Boos at F1 Italian GP "won't spoil my day"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Boos at F1 Italian GP "won't spoil my day"

Max Verstappen says being booed after his Italian Grand Prix win “not going to spoil my day” after the Monza crowd voiced its frustration at how the Formula 1 race ended.

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Italian GP under safety car
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Italian GP under safety car

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Sunday, his 11th victory of the season, seeing off the Ferrari challenge of Charles Leclerc despite a grid penalty and a late safety car.

De Vries "spent whole night awake" prior to "dream" Monza F1 debut
Formula 1 Formula 1

De Vries "spent whole night awake" prior to "dream" Monza F1 debut

Williams stand-in Nyck de Vries admits he "spent the whole night awake" ahead of his "dream" Formula 1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix, in which he finished ninth.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Prime

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Prime

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Prime

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.