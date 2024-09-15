Verstappen handed warning for VSC incident in Azerbaijan GP

Max Verstappen has avoided punishment for overtaking under a virtual safety car in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The world champion and several other Formula 1 drivers were investigated for overtaking under virtual safety car conditions after the finish of a thrilling race in Baku.

The VSC came out for a crash on the penultimate lap between Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz, who tangled on the run down to Turn 3.

Their accident littered debris at that part of the track which drivers had to weave through, while the clash also brought out the medical car as a precaution.

The circuit-wide VSC situation, which prohibits any overtaking, stayed in force until after the chequered flag, when Red Bull driver Verstappen was seen passing Mercedes' George Russell and McLaren driver Lando Norris on the main straight before entering the pits, sticking his thumb out to congratulate Norris on coming out on top of their battle.

The Dutchman, however, was then summoned by the stewards, as were Haas' Nico Hulkenberg and Alpine duo Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon.

The quartet were all given a warning, with Verstappen written reasons explaining: "The driver overtook other cars after the chequered flag, but while a VSC was still being displayed, following the crash at Turn 2.

"The driver was reminded that while passing after the chequered flag is not unusual, it is prohibited in the case of yellows, safety care or virtual safety car procedures.

"While the drivers were aware of where the incident was, they could not have known if emergency equipment or marshals were being dispatched onto the track, and so have to proceed with caution.

"The Stewards are aware that this happened earlier this season and was not noticed at the time. We are therefore warning the driver concerned, along with all other competitors. Further breaches may incur significant penalties."

Speaking ahead of the stewards' investigation, Verstappen said he was surprised to have been called in front of them.

"I don't know. I did everything correct. I crossed the line, finish line, all good. Chequered flag. I think on the in-lap, you know, end of the race, there are many examples before where it was the same, virtual safety car, safety car," he said.

"You drive in and on the in-lap, you know, people are passing each other slowly or wave, well done, stuff like that. That's what I did. So I'm a bit surprised."

A punishment would have rounded off another disappointing weekend for Verstappen, the reigning champion having finished fifth as he was one of several drivers to benefit from Leclerc and Sainz's crash.

His lead at the top of the championship has been cut to 59 and McLaren has moved ahead of Red Bull in the constructors' standings.