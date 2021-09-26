Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why momentum is again behind Australia's aces Next / Engine necessity or spoiler tactic? What's behind Bottas' grid drop
Formula 1 / Russian GP News

Verstappen hopes set-up changes aid fightback in Russian GP

By:

Max Verstappen hopes set-up tweaks made to his car following Friday's practice running in Sochi will aid his recovery through the Formula 1 field in the Russian Grand Prix.

Verstappen hopes set-up changes aid fightback in Russian GP

Red Bull revealed on Friday afternoon that it had fitted Verstappen's car with an all-new power unit, triggering a penalty that meant the Dutchman would start at the back of the grid.

Verstappen will start last after failing to set a time in qualifying on Saturday. He will be joined at the back of the field by Valtteri Bottas, Nicholas Latifi and Charles Leclerc, all of whom are also taking engine penalties.

Verstappen said on Thursday that he thought it would be trickier to fight back through the field than in 2018 when he also took an engine penalty.

In practice on Friday, Verstappen was heard complaining over team radio that it was difficult to pass cars due to the top speed of his car.

But Verstappen downplayed his Friday struggles, and revealed that tweaks had been made to the set-up of his Red Bull RB16B ahead of qualifying to try and aid his recovery.

"Yesterday was not fully representative," Verstappen said after qualifying. "Some people turned up the power or had lower fuel, so I wasn't too worried about that.

"But yeah, we made a few changes, and I'm confident for tomorrow that we made the right changes. Still, it's going to be quite tricky to pass."

Verstappen heads into Sunday's race leading Lewis Hamilton by five points at the top of the F1 drivers' championship.

Verstappen was unsure how far up the field he would be able to fight, saying it would largely hinge on the opening lap and any incidents for the lead runners.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

"It all depends also on the first lap or things that happen during the race," Verstappen said.

"Of course I'll try to score points, but I need a bit of help of course with things going, let's say, a bit wrong in the front. But let's see."

Hamilton will start the race from fourth place on the grid, and his bid to reclaim the lead of the standings will be aided by Mercedes teammate Bottas, who is set for a tactical grid penalty.

Mercedes and Red Bull have been neck-and-neck for outright performance through much of this season, but Verstappen felt Mercedes was a step ahead in Sochi.

"It was a little bit difficult [to judge in practice] but they still looked very strong," Verstappen said.

"Like I said, I made a few changes to the car, so I hope that will help a bit as well, and of course they all turned up their engines in FP2 for a fast lap.

"From my side, I knew that I was starting in the back, so there was no reason to do that. I guess we'll have to wait and see how competitive we are going to be.

"Of course I think they are a little bit faster in qualifying than in the race, what they have or what they can extract from it, but that's OK."

Read Also:

shares
comments
Why momentum is again behind Australia's aces

Previous article

Why momentum is again behind Australia's aces

Next article

Engine necessity or spoiler tactic? What's behind Bottas' grid drop

Engine necessity or spoiler tactic? What's behind Bottas' grid drop
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why momentum is again behind Australia's aces

1 h
2
Formula 1

Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

4 h
3
Formula 1

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change

2 h
4
Formula 1

Wolff wouldn’t be surprised to see Russell lead first F1 lap in Sochi

1 h
5
Formula 1

Verstappen hopes set-up changes aid fightback in Russian GP

1 h
Latest news
Engine necessity or spoiler tactic? What's behind Bottas' grid drop
Formula 1

Engine necessity or spoiler tactic? What's behind Bottas' grid drop

17m
Verstappen hopes set-up changes aid fightback in Russian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen hopes set-up changes aid fightback in Russian GP

1 h
Why momentum is again behind Australia's aces Prime
Formula 1

Why momentum is again behind Australia's aces

1 h
Sainz: "Strange" Sochi circuit could hold back Mercedes and Red Bull
Formula 1

Sainz: "Strange" Sochi circuit could hold back Mercedes and Red Bull

1 h
Wolff wouldn’t be surprised to see Russell lead first F1 lap in Sochi
Formula 1

Wolff wouldn’t be surprised to see Russell lead first F1 lap in Sochi

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Russell aiming for Russia podium with 00:31
Formula 1
17 h

Formula 1: Russell aiming for Russia podium with "slippery" Williams

Formula 1: Hamilton feels 00:45
Formula 1
17 h

Formula 1: Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi qualifying

Formula 1: Norris says he 00:57
Formula 1
17 h

Formula 1: Norris says he "risked quite a bit" for surprise Russian GP pole

Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
20 h

Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Bottas and Hamilton keep Mercedes on top in FP2 at Sochi 01:12
Formula 1
Sep 24, 2021

Formula 1: Bottas and Hamilton keep Mercedes on top in FP2 at Sochi

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Wolff wouldn’t be surprised to see Russell lead first F1 lap in Sochi Russian GP
Formula 1

Wolff wouldn’t be surprised to see Russell lead first F1 lap in Sochi

Hamilton: Wait for 100th F1 win "taking longer than ever" Russian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Wait for 100th F1 win "taking longer than ever"

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Horner: Verstappen has ‘nothing to lose’ in title fight against Hamilton
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen has ‘nothing to lose’ in title fight against Hamilton

Hamilton: Pressure of first F1 title shot may be impacting Verstappen
Formula 1

Hamilton: Pressure of first F1 title shot may be impacting Verstappen

Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win Dutch GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win

Trending Today

Why momentum is again behind Australia's aces Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why momentum is again behind Australia's aces

Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change

Wolff wouldn’t be surprised to see Russell lead first F1 lap in Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff wouldn’t be surprised to see Russell lead first F1 lap in Sochi

Verstappen hopes set-up changes aid fightback in Russian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen hopes set-up changes aid fightback in Russian GP

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Jerez WSBK: Razgatlioglu passes Rea to win opening race
World Superbike World Superbike

Jerez WSBK: Razgatlioglu passes Rea to win opening race

Whincup details F1-style steering wheel
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Whincup details F1-style steering wheel

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why momentum is again behind Australia's aces Prime

Why momentum is again behind Australia's aces

At the Italian Grand Prix Daniel Ricciardo turned around a troubled F1 season and, in F2, Oscar Piastri demonstrated once again that he is a potential star of the future. BEN EDWARDS weighs up the prospects of F1 having two Australian stars

Formula 1
1 h
The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Prime

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

Michael Schumacher is the latest sporting superstar to get the ‘Netflix treatment’, with a special documentary film airing on the US streaming giant’s platform this month. DAMIEN SMITH has the inside track on how the filmmakers gained access to tell the human story behind one of Formula 1’s most publicity-shy champions - while the man himself, for obvious reasons, is in absentia… 

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2021
Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery Prime

Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery

For the second race in a row, Mercedes has ended the first day of track action on top. It’s in a commanding position at the Russian Grand Prix once again – this time largely thanks to Max Verstappen’s upcoming engine-change grid penalty. But there’s plenty to suggest all hope is not lost for the championship leader at Sochi...

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2021
Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1 Prime

Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1

OPINION: With its days apparently numbered, the MGU-H looks set to be dropped from Formula 1’s future engine rules in order to entice new manufacturers in. While it may appear a change of direction, the benefits for teams and fans could make the decision a worthwhile call

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2021
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Prime

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Team Lotus ceased to exist in 1994 - and yet various parties have been trying to resurrect the hallowed name, in increasingly unrecognisable forms, ever since. Damien Smith brings GP Racing’s history of the legendary team to an end with a look at those who sought to keep the flame alive in Formula 1.

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Prime

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

OPINION: Formula 1 reconvenes for the Russian Grand Prix two weeks after the latest blow in ‘Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton’. While the Silverstone and Monza incidents were controversial, they thankfully lacked one element that so far separates the 2021 title fight from the worst examples of ugly championship battles

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus Prime

How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus

Mika Hakkinen became Michael Schumacher’s biggest rival in Formula 1 in the late-90s and early 2000s, having also made his F1 debut in 1991. But as MARK GALLAGHER recalls, while Schumacher wowed the world with a car that was eminently capable, Hakkinen was fighting to make his mark with a famous team in terminal decline

Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021
The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Prime

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

Before Michael Schumacher – or anyone else – had driven the 191 (or 911 as it was initially called), Eddie Jordan turned to a fellow Irishman to test his new Formula 1 car. JOHN WATSON, a grand prix winner for Penske and McLaren, recalls his role in the birth of a legend…

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2021

Latest news

Russell form shows Williams 'not as bad as people think' - Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell form shows Williams 'not as bad as people think' - Verstappen

Engine necessity or spoiler tactic? What's behind Bottas' grid drop
Formula 1 Formula 1

Engine necessity or spoiler tactic? What's behind Bottas' grid drop

Verstappen hopes set-up changes aid fightback in Russian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen hopes set-up changes aid fightback in Russian GP

Why momentum is again behind Australia's aces Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why momentum is again behind Australia's aces

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.