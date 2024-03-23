All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Australian GP

Verstappen: "Little tickles" to car the key to F1 Australian GP pole

Max Verstappen has credited his Australian Grand Prix pole to "little tickles" that improved the efficacy of his Red Bull car throughout the Formula 1 qualifying sessions in Melbourne.

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The championship leader bagged his third pole of the season, denying Ferrari and Carlos Sainz a chance to lead the field away on Sunday despite the Spaniard heading both Q1 and Q2.

Verstappen had struggled with the balance of his RB20 throughout the weekend so far, but incrementally drew closer to the front as Red Bull dialled the car in to the peculiarities of the Albert Park circuit.

Continuous set-up tweaks ensured that by the time Q3 had rolled around, Verstappen was able to deliver a hammer blow to Ferrari's hopes of securing a first pole position of 2024 - and ended the day with a 1m15.915s that Sainz was unable to beat.

"I think so far this weekend, it has been a bit tough to find a good balance in the car - and even throughout qualifying, Q1, Q2, I didn't really feel like fighting for pole," Verstappen explained.

"But then we made some little tickles on the car, and that seemed to help me in Q3 to really push it to the limit. And both of my laps, I felt quite happy with it.

"There's always things that you can improve, but overall, I'm very satisfied with the performance."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Asked if he was chasing the car more than usual, Verstappen responded in the affirmative and reiterated that it was only through fine-tuning the machine that Red Bull had been able to ensure he continued its 100% record of poles this season.

He added that there had been "more to come" from the car, but that the challenging nature of the Australian circuit meant that it was difficult to hook every single corner up perfectly.

"I tried to do the best I could - I mean, I think if you go corner after corner, maybe there are a few things that you can do better," he said.

"It is always when you're under pressure, flat out around this track, it's very hard to nail every single corner like on any other track.

"But, in general, I was very pleased with the laps that we did."

Verstappen faced a disrupted Friday practice, going through a delay to the start of FP2 when Red Bull made fixes to his floor and chassis after a kerb strike in first practice.

However, he did not expect that disruption to affect his performance in the race, and he had been able to collect more race-relevant data during Saturday's FP3 session.

"We did quite a bit even this morning so, from that side, I don't think [it has hurt us]," he explained. "It's just that it was a bit harder to find a good balance in the car.

'We'll find out tomorrow if it's going to be good enough. It looks like Ferrari is also very fast and quite comfortable the whole weekend already. Hopefully, it will be an interesting race tomorrow."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Sainz "almost not believing" Australia F1 front row after surgery
Next article 2024 F1 Australian GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Norris: Not beating Leclerc to F1 Australian GP undercut cost second place

Norris: Not beating Leclerc to F1 Australian GP undercut cost second place

Formula 1
Australian GP
Norris: Not beating Leclerc to F1 Australian GP undercut cost second place
F1 Australian GP: Verstappen takes pole ahead of Sainz, Perez

F1 Australian GP: Verstappen takes pole ahead of Sainz, Perez

Formula 1
Australian GP
F1 Australian GP: Verstappen takes pole ahead of Sainz, Perez
The weird F1 races that Melbourne has thrown up over the years

The weird F1 races that Melbourne has thrown up over the years

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The weird F1 races that Melbourne has thrown up over the years
Max Verstappen
More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen suffered "stuck brake" from start of F1 Australian GP

Verstappen suffered "stuck brake" from start of F1 Australian GP

Formula 1
Australian GP
Verstappen suffered "stuck brake" from start of F1 Australian GP
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?
Red Bull left chasing gains after Ferrari’s “very impressive” race runs

Red Bull left chasing gains after Ferrari’s “very impressive” race runs

Formula 1
Australian GP
Red Bull left chasing gains after Ferrari’s “very impressive” race runs
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
Perez: Sainz would have "absolutely" won F1 Australian GP against Verstappen

Perez: Sainz would have "absolutely" won F1 Australian GP against Verstappen

Formula 1
Australian GP
Perez: Sainz would have "absolutely" won F1 Australian GP against Verstappen
Tsunoda wants to 'increase his value' to other F1 teams if he misses Red Bull seat

Tsunoda wants to 'increase his value' to other F1 teams if he misses Red Bull seat

Formula 1
Australian GP
Tsunoda wants to 'increase his value' to other F1 teams if he misses Red Bull seat

Latest news

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Martin wins as Bagnaia and Marquez collide, Acosta third

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Martin wins as Bagnaia and Marquez collide, Acosta third

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
MotoGP Portuguese GP: Martin wins as Bagnaia and Marquez collide, Acosta third
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MOT2 Moto2
Algarve
MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Alonso slams "disappointing" penalty for Russell incident in F1 Australian GP

Alonso slams "disappointing" penalty for Russell incident in F1 Australian GP

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Alonso slams "disappointing" penalty for Russell incident in F1 Australian GP

Prime

Discover prime content
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Marcus Simmons
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia