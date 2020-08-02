Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
116 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / British GP / Breaking news

Verstappen feels "lucky and unlucky" after last-lap dramas

shares
comments
Verstappen feels "lucky and unlucky" after last-lap dramas
By:
Aug 2, 2020, 3:32 PM

Red Bull Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen called himself "lucky and unlucky" after he picked up second place in the British Grand Prix.

Having run third throughout the race, Verstappen moved into second on lap 50 when Valtteri Bottas slowed with a front-tyre failure.

With no threat from behind, the Red Bull driver immediately pitted for fresh tyres so he could have a shot at the fastest lap point on the 52nd and final lap.

However, on that last lap Lewis Hamilton suffered a similar failure to Bottas, and also slowed.

The Mercedes driver managed to bring his car safely home and Verstappen crossed the line just 5.6 seconds behind.

Had he not pitted for new tyres, the Dutchman would have won the race.

Verstappen initially made his frustration clear on the radio, saying "For f**k's sake," but he quickly calmed down and recognised that it had been a good outcome, telling his team: "We did good, not bad, good points, good podium."

He then added: "We did well. Just, shit! We should be happy with second, and when you have this… Anyway, it's still good."

In the post-race interviews Verstappen repeated that he was happy with second place.

"I mean, it's lucky and unlucky, you know," he said. "They [Mercedes] were of course in the race too quick.

"And yeah, the tyres at one point they didn't look great, with like 10 laps ago, so I was already on the radio, 'Guys, you know, the right front doesn't look very pretty.'

"Then of course Valtteri got a puncture. I came on to the radio like I'm gonna back it out. Then they boxed me to go for the fastest lap.

And then of course, unfortunately Lewis got a puncture himself. But you know, I'm very happy with second. it's a very good result for us again."

Verstappen added: "It was pretty lonely. I was just trying to manage my pace, trying to look after the tyres."

2020 F1 World Championship points after the British Grand Prix

Previous article

2020 F1 World Championship points after the British Grand Prix
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event British GP
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

2020 F1 British Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results
43m

2020 F1 British Grand Prix race results

Dovizioso: Don't rule Marquez out of title fight yet
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso: Don't rule Marquez out of title fight yet

Why the once mighty Williams F1 team is up for sale
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why the once mighty Williams F1 team is up for sale

Hamilton's "heart nearly stopped" after puncture
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
26m

Hamilton's "heart nearly stopped" after puncture

Five teams F1 should target for 2021
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Five teams F1 should target for 2021

British GP: Hamilton wins on three wheels after late drama
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report
54m

British GP: Hamilton wins on three wheels after late drama

“Brutally honest” Red Bull has to give Albon better car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

“Brutally honest” Red Bull has to give Albon better car

Spa DTM: Rast beats Muller in close Race 2 duel
DTM DTM / Race report
2h

Spa DTM: Rast beats Muller in close Race 2 duel

Latest news

Verstappen feels "lucky and unlucky" after last-lap dramas
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
9m

Verstappen feels "lucky and unlucky" after last-lap dramas

2020 F1 World Championship points after the British Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results
13m

2020 F1 World Championship points after the British Grand Prix

Hamilton's "heart nearly stopped" after puncture
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
26m

Hamilton's "heart nearly stopped" after puncture

2020 F1 British Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results
43m

2020 F1 British Grand Prix race results

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 British Grand Prix race results

43m
2
Formula 1

Hamilton's "heart nearly stopped" after puncture

26m
3
MotoGP

Ezpeleta not ruling out reduced 2021 MotoGP calendar

4
FIA F2

Russian Time sells Formula 2 team

5
Formula 1

Susie Wolff “good enough to race for midfield team”, says Toto

Latest videos

Why F1 Has Always Been A 09:12
Formula 1

Why F1 Has Always Been A "Copying Championship"

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1 07:09
Formula 1

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1 04:14
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments 04:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech? 05:51
Formula 1

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech?

Latest news

Verstappen feels "lucky and unlucky" after last-lap dramas
Formula 1

Verstappen feels "lucky and unlucky" after last-lap dramas

2020 F1 World Championship points after the British Grand Prix
Formula 1

2020 F1 World Championship points after the British Grand Prix

Hamilton's "heart nearly stopped" after puncture
Formula 1

Hamilton's "heart nearly stopped" after puncture

2020 F1 British Grand Prix race results
Formula 1

2020 F1 British Grand Prix race results

British GP: Hamilton wins on three wheels after late drama
Formula 1

British GP: Hamilton wins on three wheels after late drama

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.