Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Drivers defend Gasly after speeding incident in Japanese GP Next / Why weather isn’t a true F1 leveller 
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Verstappen makes wet F1 tyre test offer to help Pirelli

Max Verstappen has offered himself up for some wet weather Formula 1 tyre testing if it would help Pirelli come up with better products for the rain.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Verstappen makes wet F1 tyre test offer to help Pirelli

The delays in getting the Japanese Grand Prix going on Sunday have reopened the debate about whether or not F1 needs a rethink about cars being better able to cope with poor weather conditions.

The most critical aspect in terms of wet weather safety is in ensuring that tyres can cope with excess water on track and that there is no risk of aquaplaning.

But there is also the need to ensure that the range of wet weather rubber works, as F1 drivers well know that Pirelli's current intermediate tyre performs much better over a wider range of track conditions compared to the extreme.

Speaking after the rain-hit Suzuka event, Verstappen said he would be more than happy to work with Pirelli to try out some new ideas to help improve things.

"I didn't want to take a dig out of everyone but I think we need better rain tyres," said the Dutchman. "If you saw what we could do in the '90s or the early 2000s, with the amount of water on the track.

"I'm very happy to have a few test days and try all different kinds of tyres. But we need better rain tyres because I think the extremes are just slow and they can't really carry a lot of water away. That's why everyone always tries to switch very quickly to an intermediate because it's just so much faster per lap.

"You could see from one to the other lap, we went from the extreme to the inter today and we immediately went five seconds at least faster and that is just too big. And that's why nobody really wants to run that extreme."

The performance contrast between the inter and the extreme prompted all drivers to take the original Japanese GP start on the inters before it was swiftly red-flagged.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, for the lead at the start

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, for the lead at the start

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

And while Verstappen thinks even the current extremes may not have been able to cope with the worst of the Japanese weather, he reckons tyres in the past were better at doing so.

"When it rained like it did when the red flag came out, and you would have put extreme tyres on, I think it would still be really difficult to drive," he said.

"But then if you compare that to 20 years ago, that would have been perfectly fine. So there must be a solution.

"But this is not criticism because I'm very happy to help out. We should look into it. Maybe we can just organise more tests days in the wet and work together, to try and find better tyres to at least have an opportunity to really drive in the wet and not always only drive like two laps on an extreme, switch to intermediate and call it a wet race because a wet race is also normally driven with heavy rain."

Read Also:

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc believed one important aspect that needs looking at is the amount of water thrown up by the current tyres, as that makes it hard for drivers to see through the spray.

"I think a big problem of these cars is just the visibility," he said. "So whatever we can do to try and improve the visibility and minimise the spray, especially behind the cars, this will be hugely beneficial.

"I believe that sometimes we can actually run for the conditions of the track but just because of the visibility, because it's so dangerous being behind and you don't see anything, that we end up not running at all.

"We should try and find a solution, for some reason, to try and minimise the spray."

shares
comments

Related video

Drivers defend Gasly after speeding incident in Japanese GP
Previous article

Drivers defend Gasly after speeding incident in Japanese GP
Next article

Why weather isn’t a true F1 leveller 

Why weather isn’t a true F1 leveller 
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy Prime
Formula 1

The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy

Why Red Bull's F1 rivals see its "minor" breach as anything but
Formula 1

Why Red Bull's F1 rivals see its "minor" breach as anything but

What happens now with F1’s cost cap rule breakers?
Formula 1

What happens now with F1’s cost cap rule breakers?

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen: Second F1 title win feels ‘even more beautiful’ than maiden crown Japanese GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen: Second F1 title win feels ‘even more beautiful’ than maiden crown

Verstappen: Honda "never really left" F1 given Red Bull ties Japanese GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Honda "never really left" F1 given Red Bull ties

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment Italian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment

Latest news

Why W Series must survive, and further steps are needed
W Series W Series

Why W Series must survive, and further steps are needed

OPINION: The all-female W Series will not see out the 2022 season for its three remaining races, and is now focusing on trying to resurrect the championship for 2023. While there remain questions about where its drivers should progress to, the prospect of losing it altogether should be a worrying one for motorsport, and underlines that more must be done to help female talent

Vandoorne joins Vergne at DS Penske for Formula E Gen3
Formula E Formula E

Vandoorne joins Vergne at DS Penske for Formula E Gen3

DS has formally tied up with the Dragon Penske Formula E team for 2022-23 and beyond, forming DS Penske as Jean-Eric Vergne and reigning champion Stoffel Vandoorne join the team.

Russell: Suzuka F1 needed “most tyre management ever”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Suzuka F1 needed “most tyre management ever”

George Russell says that the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix saw him obliged to conduct the “most tyre management ever” on his way to ninth place.

Vips, Armstrong among those testing IndyCars at Sebring
IndyCar IndyCar

Vips, Armstrong among those testing IndyCars at Sebring

Formula 2 race-winners Marcus Armstrong and Juri Vips are among the five drivers taking part in today’s evaluation test on the Sebring short course.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy Prime

The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy

OPINION: The FIA revealed this week that Red Bull breached Formula 1's cost cap, throwing the team into controversy. But why did its calculation put it several million dollars below the cost cap limit when the FIA deemed it to be over? And what will the governing body do as a sanction? What happens next could have vital implications for the very future of the world championship

Formula 1
4 h
The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1 Prime

The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1

OPINION: After Spa and Abu Dhabi in 2021, Formula 1 has another saga to address after the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. And it’s one that centres on the decisions of motorsport’s governing body, which is having what good it does do damaged in the court of public opinion. Here are some steps that would address this and hopefully satisfy all parties

Formula 1
6 h
How to relieve Formula 1's extreme wet-weather caution Prime

How to relieve Formula 1's extreme wet-weather caution

With three Formula 1 races having been disrupted by rain so far this season, the series has been made to look excessively cautious in the way it dealt with wet conditions. But what can be done to alleviate disruption like that which was seen in Suzuka?

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2022
Why weather isn’t a true F1 leveller  Prime

Why weather isn’t a true F1 leveller 

After a wet couple of Formula 1 rounds in Singapore and Japan, it is timely that PAT SYMONDS investigates the true effect of weather on car performance in F1

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2022
Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Two drivers earn maximum scores in Motorsport.com's driver ratings as Formula 1 made its long-awaited return to Japan. In the tricky conditions that greeted the grid at one of grand prix racing's grandee circuits, here's who impressed and who flattered to deceive

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2022
The controversy that should never overshadow Verstappen’s Suzuka magic Prime

The controversy that should never overshadow Verstappen’s Suzuka magic

The Japanese Grand Prix had a little bit of everything – for the right and the wrong reasons. From a recovery vehicle on-track controversy to both points and penalty confusion, Formula 1 went through a difficult afternoon at a soaking Suzuka, but none of which can discredit Max Verstappen’s latest masterclass to make him a worthy 2022 world champion

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2022
Ten moments that won Verstappen the 2022 Formula 1 title Prime

Ten moments that won Verstappen the 2022 Formula 1 title

While Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 world championship triumph didn’t match the drama and controversy of his maiden success last year, it demonstrated how both driver and team have become an unstoppable force at the start of a new ground-effect era. Here’s a play-by-play account of the 10 key moments which decided how the season turned out

Formula 1
Oct 9, 2022
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Prime

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

After seemingly being stuck in limbo at AlphaTauri - too good to let go, but not a realistic prospect for a Red Bull return - Pierre Gasly has finally shaken off the shackles to join Alpine. A fresh start at the French team should do Gasly the world of good, but he must adapt quickly. Oh, and work with a team-mate with whom he's had a fractious relationship...

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.