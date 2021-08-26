Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Alpine announces Alonso renewal for 2022 F1 season
Formula 1 News

Verstappen: No concerns for 2022 as Red Bull continues development

By:
Co-author:
Koen Sniekers

Max Verstappen says he has no concerns over Red Bull's continued development of its 2021 Formula 1 car despite title rival Mercedes placing full focus on 2022.

Verstappen: No concerns for 2022 as Red Bull continues development

With an overhaul of the technical regulations scheduled for 2022, most F1 teams opted to end development of their current cars early in order to capitalise on the gains available early in the new rule cycle.

Mercedes brought its final update of the year to the British Grand Prix in July, but Red Bull has opted to keep developing its current car, the RB16B, as well as placing resources on next year's chassis.

Verstappen currently trails Lewis Hamilton by eight points at the top of the drivers' championship, while Red Bull sits 12 points off Mercedes at the head of the teams' standings.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said that it was "not in our culture" to give up on the current season and end development early, and that he felt the balance between the 2021 and 2022 cars was "about right".

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com's Dutch edition, Verstappen echoed Horner's thoughts and expressed his confidence in the resources Red Bull was putting into next year's car.

"To be honest, I don't think so," Verstappen said when asked if he had any concerns about the impact focusing on 2021 could have on the '22 car.

"We have enough people already also working on next year's car. We can talk about it for a long time, but also I personally don't know how good or how bad it's going to be next year.

"Nobody knows, so I guess we'll just have to wait and see."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Verstappen sat 32 points clear of Hamilton after the Austrian Grand Prix, but retired at Silverstone after a clash from Hamilton and could only finish ninth in Hungary after picking up damage at the first corner.

Reflecting on the season so far, Verstappen said there had been "quite a bit of bad luck" for Red Bull, but felt the pace advantage had been with Mercedes at the most recent events.

"In the last two races, we've lost a lot of points, so there's still a lot to play for," Verstappen said.

"I think it's very close. I do think that the last two races were in the advantage of Mercedes with their latest upgrades, but we also know that we still have a few things [updates] to come.

"I hope that will give us a bit more lap time."

Latest videos
Max Verstappen about Spa, the Dutch GP and F1 title fight 08:30
Formula 1
2 h

Max Verstappen about Spa, the Dutch GP and F1 title fight

Formula 1: AlphaTauri Tsunoda's rookie struggles 00:44
Formula 1
21 h

Formula 1: AlphaTauri Tsunoda's rookie struggles "not out of the blue"

Formula 1: Schumacher says points would be 00:47
Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021

Formula 1: Schumacher says points would be "amazing bonus" in rookie season

F1 announces new overtaking award 00:44
Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021

F1 announces new overtaking award

Formula 1: Alonso says “No guarantee” top F1 teams will nail 2022 regulations 01:06
Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021

Formula 1: Alonso says “No guarantee” top F1 teams will nail 2022 regulations

Alpine announces Alonso renewal for 2022 F1 season
Formula 1

Alpine announces Alonso renewal for 2022 F1 season

Grosjean’s IndyCar success makes former F1 boss Steiner ‘very happy’
Video Inside
Formula 1

Grosjean’s IndyCar success makes former F1 boss Steiner ‘very happy’

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Red Bull teams in "good place" with current F1 driver line-up
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull teams in "good place" with current F1 driver line-up

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title
Formula 1

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push
Formula 1

How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff

Subscribe to PRIME
How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal Prime

How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal

Michael Schumacher famously quit the Jordan team for Benetton immediately after his startling Formula 1 debut at Spa, despite potentially having committed himself for two years. This is how he did it, and why Eddie Jordan believes his team could've had Benetton's title success had one word on a contract been different.

Formula 1
14 h
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Prime

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. Stuart Codling revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s.

Formula 1
17 h
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Prime

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. Stuart Codling thinks it’s time to try a better tactic.

Formula 1
23 h
How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Prime

How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Prime

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2021
The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Prime

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison has worked with some of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of modern times – but, says Ben Edwards, his own engineering achievements are very much worth celebrating.

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021
The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1 Prime

The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1

Formula 1’s U.S. owners are keen to get a homegrown driving talent back in its sport, but with no immediate sign of that happening, here are three Drive to Survive-generation teenagers with their ambitions set firmly on making it all the way to the top…

Formula 1
Aug 17, 2021
The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion Prime

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion

After clinching the Formula E title at the Berlin finale, Nyck de Vries is a driver in demand. Although Mercedes would love to keep a reigning champion at the team, the allure of a Williams F1 drive may be too much for de Vries to ignore should a potential deal come to pass

Formula E
Aug 17, 2021

