Formula 1 / British GP News

Verstappen: No hard feelings over Hamilton Copse F1 crash one year later

Max Verstappen says there are no hard feelings with 2021 Formula 1 title rival Lewis Hamilton over last year’s crash at Copse ahead of their return to Silverstone this weekend.

Luke Smith
By:
The two drivers collided on the opening lap of last year’s British Grand Prix, resulting in a 51G impact for Verstappen’s Red Bull car with the barrier at the exit of the high-speed right-hander.

Verstappen had to be taken to hospital for precautionary checks as a result of the accident, and while Hamilton was given a 10-second time penalty for being predominantly to blame, he went on to still win the race.

It flared tensions between the two drivers. Verstappen took issue to Hamilton’s celebrations while he was in hospital, and felt he deserved a bigger penalty.

A series of remarks from Red Bull senior figures Christian Horner and Helmut Marko against Hamilton prompted Mercedes to hit back and say the attacks had become too personal. Hamilton was also subject to racist abuse online in the wake of the crash. 

One year on from the incident, Verstappen finds himself leading the F1 drivers’ championship once again, but does not have Hamilton for close company this time amid Mercedes’ struggles under the new regulations.

Speaking to Motorsport.com’s sister publication GP Racing in the latest issue out today ahead of the British Grand Prix, Verstappen said he felt “good” returning to Silverstone and that there was no lingering ill feeling over what happened.

“Of course, the crash wasn’t nice, but I love the track,” Verstappen said of Silverstone. “I love going there. It’s [a] really good atmosphere with Formula 1, and we’re going really quick around there.

“So I don’t have any hard feelings. And I also think very easily I can put these things aside. Of course, it wasn’t nice what happened, but at the end of the day, you deal with it.

“It wasn’t a nice impact for me personally, but we go out there again and try to win of course.”

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

While Verstappen tends to enjoy the lion’s share of support at most European circuits from his travelling Dutch fanbase, much of the expected crowd of over 400,000 over three days at Silverstone are likely to be cheering on seven-time world champion Hamilton.

But Verstappen said he felt zero concerns about the reception from the crowd: “The good thing is, once we jump in the car with the helmet on, you don’t hear anything.

“And they love motorsport. I mean, it’s such a big history in England in general, right?

Verstappen: Piquet "definitely not a racist" but Hamilton comment "not correct"
Lewis Hamilton: "Real action" needed to stop giving "older voices" a platform

Verstappen: Piquet "definitely not a racist" but Hamilton comment "not correct"

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

Hamilton calls for changes to "archaic mindsets" after Piquet racial slur

F1 rebukes Piquet's racist comments against Hamilton

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Horner warns of F1 "catastrophe" over budget cap crisis

Red Bull ends F1 reserve Vips’ contract after racial slur investigation

Lewis Hamilton: "Real action" needed to stop giving "older voices" a platform

What's changed with F1's new rear wing deflection tests

Alpine F1 team launches ambitious Race(H)er programme

Five stand-out F1 technical ideas from 2022 cars

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

16 h
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue.

Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger .

Jun 29, 2022
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Jun 26, 2022
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Jun 21, 2022
