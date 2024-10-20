Verstappen not interested in Horner/Brown rivalry - "I turn it off and watch MotoGP"

Max Verstappen insists he simply "doesn't care" about the feud between Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and McLaren boss Zak Brown.

The latest spat between the two has overshadowed much of the track action at this weekend's United States Grand Prix in Austin, where Verstappen qualified second behind title rival Lando Norris.

Brown was leading the charge for Red Bull to face punishment if a potential breach of parc ferme rules was found after the presence of a device below the Red Bull cockpit that allowed a quick change of ride height was discovered.

It fuelled suspicions that it could have been used by the team to adjust its front bib, but the FIA's judgement has since found that Red Bull did not break Formula 1's rules.

The controversy comes after McLaren faced its own FIA investigation following the Azerbaijan GP after video footage of its rear wing flexing was broadcast.

The way that the upper element of the rear wing rotated back to help open up the slot gap led to the concept being swiftly labelled as 'mini-DRS'.

McLaren clarified that it had made modifications ahead of the race in Austin, with Horner having been on the offensive since the wing news broke in Singapore.

While Brown and Horner play out their feud in the media, their drivers continue to fight for supremacy on the track.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, in the team principals Press Conference Photo by: FIA Pool

Verstappen won Saturday's sprint race from pole position but then had to settle for a front-row start alongside pole-sitter Norris for Sunday's United States Grand Prix.

Asked about Horner's feud with Brown, Verstappen told Motorsport.com: "That doesn't interest me. We were just using it as a tool to adjust the ride height faster.

"It was not really McLaren per se, it was more Zak. Zak doesn't like Christian, so yeah... And vice versa, I think! So yeah, that's just how it is. That's not my problem either.

"I really don't care about this at all. I don't deal with that. I see it, I read it. But then I turn it off again and go and watch MotoGP or go on the sim."

Verstappen still leads the way in the drivers' championship as he aims to defend his title, although McLaren now tops the constructors' standings following a drop-off in pace for Red Bull.

Austin, though, has offered something of a timely return to form for Verstappen, who admits it has been a while since he felt as good behind the wheel as he did on Friday and Saturday.

"That was a long time back! I don't even remember when that was, to be honest," he said.

"So that's definitely positive. From the first lap in qualifying, it actually went well. And my first lap in Q3 also went well overall. But at turn 19, I didn't make the corner, so that didn't quite work out.

"Then, of course, you normally have a second chance. Only this time there wasn't because of the yellow flag. That's a shame of course, but it can happen sometimes."