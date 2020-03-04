Verstappen completes first laps at Zandvoort

Together with two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Arie Luyendyk, Verstappen was part of the formal re-opening of the circuit, which will host the F1 race during the first weekend of May.

The Dutchman drove a Red Bull RB8 from 2012, although his laps were not timed, and got the chequered flag waved by Dutch Grand Prix sporting director Jan Lammers.

Formula 1 will return to the Netherlands after a 35-year absence.