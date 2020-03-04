Verstappen completes first laps at Zandvoort
shares
comments
Mar 4, 2020, 3:56 PM
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen on Wednesday completed his first laps on the renewed Zandvoort circuit that will host this year's Dutch GP.
Together with two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Arie Luyendyk, Verstappen was part of the formal re-opening of the circuit, which will host the F1 race during the first weekend of May.
The Dutchman drove a Red Bull RB8 from 2012, although his laps were not timed, and got the chequered flag waved by Dutch Grand Prix sporting director Jan Lammers.
Formula 1 will return to the Netherlands after a 35-year absence.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB8
Photo by: Tim Biesbrouck / Motorsport.com
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Drivers
|Max Verstappen Shop Now
|Teams
|Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Verstappen completes first laps at Zandvoort
shares
comments
Race hub
12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
8 days
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
|
21:00
12:00
|
|FP2
|
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
|
01:00
16:00
|
|FP3
|
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
|
23:00
14:00
|
|QU
|
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
|
02:00
17:00
|
|Race
|
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
|
01:10
16:10
|
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
12 Mar - 15 MarTickets
|
19 Mar - 22 MarTickets
|
2 Apr - 5 AprTickets
|
30 Apr - 3 MayTickets
|
7 May - 10 MayTickets
|
21 May - 24 MayTickets