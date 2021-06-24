Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Brown: Norris "as fast as anyone on the grid" in F1 right now Next / Montoya: Bottas needs quick Mercedes decision to ease pressure
Formula 1 / Styrian GP News

Verstappen: Past success in Austria no guarantee of 2021 wins

By:

Max Verstappen believes that Red Bull's previous record in Austria acts as no guarantee of success in 2021 as he bids to extend his Formula 1 championship lead.

Verstappen: Past success in Austria no guarantee of 2021 wins

F1 will stage back-to-back races at the Red Bull Ring over the next two weekends, starting with the Styrian Grand Prix on 27 June before the Austrian Grand Prix on 4 July.

Red Bull has traditionally fared well at its home race, with Verstappen taking victory in both the 2018 and 2019 editions.

The Dutchman currently leads Lewis Hamilton by 12 points at the top of the drivers' championship, winning two of the last three races, including a late victory at Paul Ricard, a track where Mercedes has traditionally excelled.

It has given Red Bull a boost as it fights to win its first F1 titles since 2013, and serves as a chance to build on its leads in the next two races.

But Verstappen remained wary of the threat that Mercedes would pose in Austria, saying Red Bull's past victories counted for nothing this time around.

"I'm looking forward to it, first of all, of course because it's like a home grand prix," Verstappen said.

"We've had good results in the past but it's not a guarantee. We have to again set up the car well there and read the conditions well.

"I don't know what the weather is going to be like, so I'm looking forward to it. I'm for sure expecting it to be close again but yeah, we'll find out when we are there."

Read Also:

Mercedes won both races in Austria last year as Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton took one victory apiece to open the delayed 2020 season.

But the team returns to the Red Bull Ring after a narrow defeat at Paul Ricard that saw Red Bull appear to make a big step forward with its straight-line performance.

Hamilton felt that Mercedes had to make the most of the short break between France and Styria to try and understand the speed deficit, so it could be in a better position to take the fight to Red Bull.

"It's a power-hungry circuit, it's got those long, long straights so we could see something similar to this weekend, obviously with the straight-line speed of the Red Bull," Hamilton said after the race.

"But we've got three days to try and see if we can make any adjustments and improvements, and maybe if we maximise absolutely everything, maybe we can give them a run for their money."

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Brown: Norris "as fast as anyone on the grid" in F1 right now

Previous article

Brown: Norris "as fast as anyone on the grid" in F1 right now

Next article

Montoya: Bottas needs quick Mercedes decision to ease pressure

Montoya: Bottas needs quick Mercedes decision to ease pressure
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull baffled by Mercedes F1 engine comments

2
W Series

W Series reveals calendar change as five-day test begins

3
Supercars

Edwards adamant Waters can't leave Tickford

10h
4
NASCAR Cup

Jeff Gordon to be vice chairman at Hendrick, leaves FOX Sports

15h
5
MotoGP

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

9min
Latest news
Montoya: Bottas needs quick Mercedes decision to ease pressure
Video Inside
Formula 1

Montoya: Bottas needs quick Mercedes decision to ease pressure

5m
Verstappen: Past success in Austria no guarantee of 2021 wins
Formula 1

Verstappen: Past success in Austria no guarantee of 2021 wins

1h
Brown: Norris "as fast as anyone on the grid" in F1 right now
Formula 1

Brown: Norris "as fast as anyone on the grid" in F1 right now

1h
2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

2h
The Mercedes-style F1 tweaks helping McLaren push forward
Formula 1

The Mercedes-style F1 tweaks helping McLaren push forward

13h
Latest videos
One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief 09:46
Formula 1
3h

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief

France GP Review | RedBull wins | Mercedes crisis 14:39
Formula 1
18h

France GP Review | RedBull wins | Mercedes crisis

Juan Pablo Montoya on French GP 04:47
Formula 1
20h

Juan Pablo Montoya on French GP

Formula 1: Red Bull baffled by Mercedes engine comments 00:52
Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull baffled by Mercedes engine comments

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021 05:06
Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Montoya: Bottas needs quick Mercedes decision to ease pressure
Video Inside
Formula 1

Montoya: Bottas needs quick Mercedes decision to ease pressure

Brown: Norris "as fast as anyone on the grid" in F1 right now Styrian GP
Formula 1

Brown: Norris "as fast as anyone on the grid" in F1 right now

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching F1 track limits protocol French GP
Formula 1

Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching F1 track limits protocol

Verstappen: Radio issues didn't make France win more complicated French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen: Radio issues didn't make France win more complicated

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Prime

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
23h
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Prime

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021
French Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

French Grand Prix driver ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Prime

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

The French GP has been a stronghold for Mercedes since Paul Ricard's return to the calendar in 2018. But that all changed on Sunday, as a clever two-stop strategy guided Red Bull's Max Verstappen to make a race-winning pass on the penultimate lap - for once leaving Mercedes to experience the pain of late defeat it has so often inflicted on Red Bull

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge Prime

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past.

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Prime

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again Prime

The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021

Trending Today

Red Bull baffled by Mercedes F1 engine comments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull baffled by Mercedes F1 engine comments

W Series reveals calendar change as five-day test begins
Video Inside
W Series W Series

W Series reveals calendar change as five-day test begins

Edwards adamant Waters can't leave Tickford
Supercars Supercars

Edwards adamant Waters can't leave Tickford

Jeff Gordon to be vice chairman at Hendrick, leaves FOX Sports
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Jeff Gordon to be vice chairman at Hendrick, leaves FOX Sports

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

2021 MotoGP Dutch TT – How to watch, session times & more
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Dutch TT – How to watch, session times & more

Rast joins Audi FE team full time for 2020-21 season
Formula E Formula E

Rast joins Audi FE team full time for 2020-21 season

Williams explains departure of ex-F1 team principal Roberts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams explains departure of ex-F1 team principal Roberts

Latest news

Montoya: Bottas needs quick Mercedes decision to ease pressure
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Montoya: Bottas needs quick Mercedes decision to ease pressure

Verstappen: Past success in Austria no guarantee of 2021 wins
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Past success in Austria no guarantee of 2021 wins

Brown: Norris "as fast as anyone on the grid" in F1 right now
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: Norris "as fast as anyone on the grid" in F1 right now

2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.