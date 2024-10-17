Verstappen: Piastri "too good" to support Norris at McLaren

Max Verstappen says McLaren's Oscar Piastri is "too good" to be asked to support Lando Norris, and says he would have never agreed to it.

As the 2024 F1 season has progressed, McLaren has become the team to beat over the summer, challenging Red Bull for the constructors' title.

The Woking outfit has since taken a points lead on Red Bull, while Norris has a chance to topple the Dutchman in the drivers' standings as well, heading into the final run of six races with a 52-point deficit.

And while McLaren is sticking to its general approach of having two equal drivers, the growing realisation that Norris could yet clinch his maiden world title has made the team decide last month to give the Briton priority whenever the on-track situation calls for it.

When asked for his views on McLaren's team orders in an interview with Motorsport.com, Verstappen said Piastri was "too good" to play a supporting role and shouldn't have accepted it, although the world champion admitted he has never been in a similar position.

"For me, he's definitely not a [number two driver] and if I was him I would never accept it," Verstappen said.

"For me, it's easy to talk, of course, because I've been in Formula 1 for 10 years and it's Oscar's second season, so it is always harder to put your foot down.

"But he's just a great F1 driver who doesn't deserve it to give up wins and positions and play second fiddle because he's asked to."

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, congratulate each other in Parc Ferme Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Under its changed approach, McLaren would likely have reversed the positions in Monza when Piastri and Norris finished second and third respectively, but the team has always clarified it would not ask Piastri to give up race wins for Norris.

Norris has also stated he doesn't want to be handed the championship on a silver platter.

"If a driver is doing better than me and performing, I need to do a better job, so I wouldn't want to take that away from someone," Norris said.

"I also don't want to be given a championship. Yes, it would be great to have a championship, and on the short term you feel amazing, but I don't think you'd be proud of that in the long run.

"I want to win it by beating Max, beating my competitors, and proving that I'm the best on track."

Verstappen praised McLaren for its rapid rate of development over the past 18 months, and for how Norris and Piastri have proven a formidable combination.

Asked if the pair was the best driver line-up among Red Bull's competitors, he replied: "Yes, because they are closely matched and because they are both quick.

"McLaren has really put the right people in the right place, people that were already working at the team.

"The people there aren't all new hires, apart from people like [former Red Bull designer] Rob Marshall. But some staff have been given new roles, and you can see how quickly that can have an impact."