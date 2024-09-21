How Verstappen’s press conference protest against swearing penalty played out
Max Verstappen’s press conference protest against the FIA played out in dramatic fashion following qualifying for Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix.
After pulling off an impressive feat to secure second place on the grid, he duly completed his commitments on the live F1 feed before moving up to the official press conference room.
But, after he answered the first question from host Tom Clarkson, it quickly became clear that he was not interested in engaging with lengthy answers.
And as he immediately made a joke about not wishing to say much because of his punishment for swearing in Thursday’s press conference, his intentions became obvious.
Here is how the press conference played out.
Tom Clarkson (TC): Max, it hasn't been the smoothest of weekends for you or Red Bull Racing so far. So how sweet does this front row feel?
Max Verstappen (MV): Yeah, I'm very happy with second today after yesterday. And I would say, also, big thanks to the team for continuing to push throughout the weekend, you know, to make a car better for me. So, yeah, very happy to be on the front row.
TC: What did you change overnight? Because it seems there's been a big difference in performance.
MV: A lot.
TC: Can you elaborate?
MV: No, I might get fined or get an extra day.
TC: Are you confident in the race pace?
MV: Maybe.
TC: I mean, how much of a step into the unknown is the race, given the problems you had yesterday in practice?
MV: It is an unknown....
TC: Tell us about lining up....
MV: It's not towards you, don't worry. I don't want to upset you.
TC: We're fine. But can you just tell us about lining up alongside Lando then tomorrow in terms of the championship battle and your tactics in the race?
MV: I will find out tomorrow.
Clarkson then finished questions to second-fastest Lewis Hamilton before opening the floor to the written media.
Verstappen was then asked if he could elaborate on the changes made to the car that had transformed it since Friday, after his reluctance to answer earlier.
In response Verstappen said: “I would prefer if you ask these questions outside the room.”
After confirming that he would answer questions outside the room, Verstappen was then pushed on what would happen if he was punished for his behaviour in this press conference.
He answered: “No comment.”
Asked then about how long he anticipated not giving further answers in FIA press conferences, Verstappen said: “I'm answering. Just not a lot. Probably my voice.”
