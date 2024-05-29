All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Monaco GP

Verstappen: Red Bull "clearly doesn't understand" F1 bump weakness

Max Verstappen says his Red Bull Formula 1 team "clearly doesn't understand" its struggles in Monaco as they have largely carried over from the previous two seasons.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Verstappen qualified and finish sixth in Monaco, while team-mate Sergio Perez was eliminated in Q1 and then caught up in a lap-one accident.

It followed an already challenging weekend in Imola, where Verstappen and Red Bull had to dig deep to fix their car handling issues between free practice and qualifying, and the Dutchman was just able to keep McLaren's Lando Norris at bay in the race.

Miami, where Norris won, and Melbourne were also weekends where Red Bull looked less comfortable than it had been over the past 18 months.

Monaco has further exposed a weakness on kerbs and bumps that costs the RB20 more performance than other teams.

That weakness has largely been carried over from last year, but the RB19's dominance meant it was able to compensate for it elsewhere on almost every circuit, other than a fraught weekend in Singapore.

But the fact that Red Bull still hasn't been able to solve its struggles has also sent some alarm bells ringing, because according to Verstappen that shows the Milton Keynes-based squad still doesn't understand how to fix it.

"It is a fundamental problem, so it is not something that will be fixed within weeks," Verstappen said.

Asked by Motorsport.com if that means it is an inherent chassis problem that won't be fixed before 2025, he replied: "We need to understand what it is, because we clearly don't understand it.

"But we will work hard to find the problem and then try to get rid of it. I don't know if we can do it this year but hopefully for next year."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Erik Junius

With Ferrari and McLaren now closing the gap, Red Bull won't be able to get away with less-than-perfect weekends. This also suggests circuits where Red Bull managed to snatch wins last year will now become a more tricky proposition.

Singapore is the obvious one, because Red Bull was completely lost there last year. But next weekend's Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal features another bumpy layout where kerb-riding is important, and which doesn't have the type of high-downforce corners where Red Bull's RB20 could show its muscle.

"There definitely a few tracks on the calendar that are not ideal for us," Verstappen warned.

"Any track that is bumpy or you have to ride a lot of kerbs, so the street circuits, will probably be a little bit tricky but hopefully by then we have a little bit of understanding of what is going on."

But equally, the triple world champion believes that circuits where bumps are less of any issue, such as the following race in Barcelona, will still be strong for Red Bull.

"There are also some races that will suit our car again more," he added. "But we know where we have to work on.

"There's one clear direction where I think we're still lacking quite a bit of performance. So if we can fix that, our car will be better in general on every single track."

Additional reporting by Ronald Vording

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Mercedes reaffirms equal driver treatment despite Hamilton skepticism
Next article F1 drivers want to revisit red-flag tyre rule that "ruined" Monaco GP

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Briatore tipped for Alpine F1 role amid Renault frustration

Briatore tipped for Alpine F1 role amid Renault frustration

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Briatore tipped for Alpine F1 role amid Renault frustration
Alonso: Last two F1 races a "big wake-up call" for Aston Martin

Alonso: Last two F1 races a "big wake-up call" for Aston Martin

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alonso: Last two F1 races a "big wake-up call" for Aston Martin
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Max Verstappen
More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: F1 Monaco GP was not really racing

Verstappen: F1 Monaco GP was not really racing

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Verstappen: F1 Monaco GP was not really racing
Verstappen: Red Bull now needs to be at 100% in F1, and hasn't been

Verstappen: Red Bull now needs to be at 100% in F1, and hasn't been

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Verstappen: Red Bull now needs to be at 100% in F1, and hasn't been
The steering wheel switches that helped Norris fight Verstappen in late Imola F1 contest

The steering wheel switches that helped Norris fight Verstappen in late Imola F1 contest

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
The steering wheel switches that helped Norris fight Verstappen in late Imola F1 contest
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Have Red Bull's F1 weaknesses really been found out?

Have Red Bull's F1 weaknesses really been found out?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Have Red Bull's F1 weaknesses really been found out?
Perez closing on Red Bull F1 contract extension despite Monaco struggles

Perez closing on Red Bull F1 contract extension despite Monaco struggles

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Perez closing on Red Bull F1 contract extension despite Monaco struggles
Horner: RB could offer answers about Red Bull F1 bumps weakness

Horner: RB could offer answers about Red Bull F1 bumps weakness

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Horner: RB could offer answers about Red Bull F1 bumps weakness

Latest news

Castroneves to substitute for Blomqvist for next two IndyCar rounds

Castroneves to substitute for Blomqvist for next two IndyCar rounds

Indy IndyCar
Detroit
Castroneves to substitute for Blomqvist for next two IndyCar rounds
Bell has been "extremely disappointed" by 2024 season, despite wins

Bell has been "extremely disappointed" by 2024 season, despite wins

NAS NASCAR Cup
Bell has been "extremely disappointed" by 2024 season, despite wins
Clint Bowyer to run NASCAR Truck race at Nashville

Clint Bowyer to run NASCAR Truck race at Nashville

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Clint Bowyer to run NASCAR Truck race at Nashville
Front Row Motorsports intends to buy charter from Stewart-Haas

Front Row Motorsports intends to buy charter from Stewart-Haas

NAS NASCAR Cup
Front Row Motorsports intends to buy charter from Stewart-Haas

Prime

Discover prime content
Have Red Bull's F1 weaknesses really been found out?

Have Red Bull's F1 weaknesses really been found out?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Have Red Bull's F1 weaknesses really been found out?
Can Monaco stay on the F1 calendar post-2025?

Can Monaco stay on the F1 calendar post-2025?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Can Monaco stay on the F1 calendar post-2025?
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The two critical changes behind Leclerc finally breaking his Monaco F1 duck

The two critical changes behind Leclerc finally breaking his Monaco F1 duck

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The two critical changes behind Leclerc finally breaking his Monaco F1 duck
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia