All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Monaco GP

Verstappen: Red Bull now needs to be at 100% in F1, and hasn't been

Max Verstappen says his Red Bull Formula 1 team now needs to operate at 100 percent to keep winning and admits it hasn't done so in recent races.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Verstappen and Red Bull's dominance since the second half of 2022 has been such that the Dutchman has largely cruised to his second and third world titles, with observers expecting the radically different RB20 would keep the Milton Keynes-based squad's advantage intact.
But gradual upgrades by McLaren and Ferrari have now all but closed the gap between the top three teams, with Lando Norris winning in Miami and running Verstappen extremely close in Imola.
In Italy, Red Bull struggled with the balance and behaviour of its car in free practice, forcing the team to dig deep from Friday to Saturday and produce a better set-up for the rest of the weekend.
But still, Verstappen largely prevented an all-McLaren front row by virtue of a powerful tow by Haas' Nico Hulkenberg and then used his track position to keep Norris at bay in the race.
Verstappen acknowledged Miami and Imola are proof that Red Bull no longer has any margin for error and now must execute race weekends perfectly to keep winning the way it has done.
"I think after Miami, it was quite clear when we went into Imola, it had all closed up quite a bit, even though Imola was probably also not our easiest weekend," Verstappen said.
"For sure, Monaco is always like that anyway and it will depend now who will put more performance on the car, find the best possible set-up on the car."
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"Things have closed up which makes it of course very important to try and be at our very best, 100 per cent.
"I know that is not always a very realistic possibility, but you always try to get to a certain point and maybe the last few races we haven't been operating at that.
"But every single weekend we try again to find the best possible set-up in the car."
Verstappen was particularly cautious about his Monaco prospects this weekend because low-speed performance and kerb riding have been Red Bull's rare weaknesses, leading to its advisor Helmut Marko tipping Ferrari as the pre-event favourite.
"Looking at the track layout, it's probably not going to be our best track, just because our car normally struggles a bit over bumps and kerbs," Verstappen warned.
"We did work on it a bit compared to last year and so far, on most of the tracks that we've been to, our low-speed performance has improved a little bit, but I don't think this is going to be a very easy weekend.
But Monaco never is very straightforward, even when you are supposed to have the best car. A lot of things can go wrong, so we just need to be on it.
"Imola started off really bad and we managed to turn it around. I wouldn't want to have a weekend like that again."
Read Also:
Verstappen and Red Bull's dominance since the second half of 2022 has been such that the Dutchman has largely cruised to his second and third world titles, with observers expecting the radically different RB20 would keep the Milton Keynes-based squad's advantage intact.
But gradual upgrades by McLaren and Ferrari have now all but closed the gap between the top three teams, with Lando Norris winning in Miami and running Verstappen extremely close in Imola.
In Italy Red Bull struggled with the balance and behaviour of its car in free practice, forcing the team to dig deep from Friday to Saturday and produce a better set-up for the rest of the weekend.
But still, Verstappen largely prevented an all-McLaren front row by virtue of a powerful tow by Haas' Nico Hulkenberg and then used his track position to keep Norris at bay in the race.
Verstappen acknowledged Miami and Imola are proof that Red Bull no longer has any margin for error and now must execute race weekends perfectly to keep winning the way it has done.
"I think after Miami, it was quite clear when we went into Imola, it had all closed up quite a bit, even though Imola was probably also not our easiest weekend," Verstappen said.
"For sure, Monaco is always like that anyway and it will depend now who will put more performance on the car, find the best possible set-up on the car."
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"Things have closed up which makes it of course very important to try and be at our very best, 100 percent.
"I know that is not always a very realistic possibility, but you always try to get to a certain point and maybe the last few races we haven't been operating at that.
"But every single weekend we try again to find the best possible set-up in the car."
Verstappen was particularly cautious about his Monaco prospects this weekend because low-speed performance and kerb riding have been Red Bull's rare weaknesses, leading to its advisor Helmut Marko tipping Ferrari as the pre-event favourite.
"Looking at the track layout, it's probably not going to be our best track, just because our car normally struggles a bit over bumps and kerbs," Verstappen warned.
"We did work on it a bit compared to last year and so far, on most of the tracks that we've been to, our low-speed performance has improved a little bit, but I don't think this is going to be a very easy weekend.
But Monaco never is very straightforward, even when you are supposed to have the best car. A lot of things can go wrong, so we just need to be on it.
"Imola started off really bad and we managed to turn it around. I wouldn't want to have a weekend like that again."

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Williams in advanced talks with Sainz over 2025 F1 deal
Next article F1 says Thailand, South Korea and Indonesia eyeing races

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
F1 teams introduce Monaco rear wings as Ferrari and McLaren take on Red Bull

F1 teams introduce Monaco rear wings as Ferrari and McLaren take on Red Bull

Formula 1
Monaco GP
F1 teams introduce Monaco rear wings as Ferrari and McLaren take on Red Bull
Hamilton suggests F1 experiments with Monaco GP format

Hamilton suggests F1 experiments with Monaco GP format

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Hamilton suggests F1 experiments with Monaco GP format
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Max Verstappen
More from
Max Verstappen
Everything about Max Verstappen's sim racing career and his Le Mans ambitions

Everything about Max Verstappen's sim racing career and his Le Mans ambitions

Le Mans
Everything about Max Verstappen's sim racing career and his Le Mans ambitions
Chris Harris on F1: Formula 1 has outgrown Imola

Chris Harris on F1: Formula 1 has outgrown Imola

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Chris Harris on F1: Formula 1 has outgrown Imola
The steering wheel switches that helped Norris fight Verstappen in late Imola F1 contest

The steering wheel switches that helped Norris fight Verstappen in late Imola F1 contest

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
The steering wheel switches that helped Norris fight Verstappen in late Imola F1 contest
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull bosses pick out different biggest F1 rivals for Monaco GP fight

Red Bull bosses pick out different biggest F1 rivals for Monaco GP fight

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Red Bull bosses pick out different biggest F1 rivals for Monaco GP fight
Perez's Imola GP setback won't affect his F1 future - Red Bull

Perez's Imola GP setback won't affect his F1 future - Red Bull

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Perez's Imola GP setback won't affect his F1 future - Red Bull
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Latest news

Larson "a little bit bummed" if rain splits up Indy 500/Coke 600 double

Larson "a little bit bummed" if rain splits up Indy 500/Coke 600 double

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Larson "a little bit bummed" if rain splits up Indy 500/Coke 600 double
F1 Monaco GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained

F1 Monaco GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
F1 Monaco GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained
FIA implements new rules in F1 pitlane queues

FIA implements new rules in F1 pitlane queues

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
FIA implements new rules in F1 pitlane queues
MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro ends Friday practice on top, Marquez into Q1

MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro ends Friday practice on top, Marquez into Q1

MGP MotoGP
Catalan GP
MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro ends Friday practice on top, Marquez into Q1

Prime

Discover prime content
Is the Williams revival still on track?

Is the Williams revival still on track?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Is the Williams revival still on track?
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing
Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest

Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest
Did Aston Martin's Imola F1 updates really fail?

Did Aston Martin's Imola F1 updates really fail?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Did Aston Martin's Imola F1 updates really fail?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia