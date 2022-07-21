Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 stands firm on track limits as Paul Ricard run-off conduct laid out Next / Exposed: The F1 flexi floor tricks that teams were playing
Formula 1 / French GP News

Verstappen: Red Bull still chasing "more dominant" Ferrari in F1 2022

Max Verstappen believes Red Bull is still chasing Ferrari for outright performance in Formula 1 this year as the Italian team has enjoyed “more dominant weekends” in 2022.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Erwin Jaeggi
Verstappen: Red Bull still chasing "more dominant" Ferrari in F1 2022

Verstappen enters this weekend's French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard leading the F1 drivers' championship by 38 points from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, and has six race wins to his name.

But the Dutchman has seen his points advantage reduce in the past two races as Ferrari scored back-to-back wins at Silverstone and the Red Bull Ring.

Although the competitive advantage has swung back and forth at the front of the pack this year, but Verstappen felt there has "never really been a dominant weekend" for Red Bull.

"In general, I felt like at the beginning of the year we were the ones like chasing and trying to beat Ferrari," Verstappen said. "Then they had a few retirements and we of course took advantage of that, or through strategy calls.

"So I think overall, we, from my feeling, [are] still [doing] a bit of chasing."

Asked if he thought Ferrari had the fastest car, Verstappen replied: "Of course it depends a bit on the tracks, but overall, I feel they had more dominant weekends than we [did]."

Verstappen also pointed to how quickly the championship picture can change, having seen his 46-point deficit to Leclerc after retiring from two of the first three races swing into a 49-point advantage six races later.

"After Melbourne, I thought if there is a possibility, we might be able to fight towards the end of the season back for a potential chance," Verstappen said.

Podium: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Laurent Mekies, Scuderia Ferrari Sporting Director, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Podium: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Laurent Mekies, Scuderia Ferrari Sporting Director, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Alessio Morgese

"And then I mean it really quickly turned around. But that also shows that it can go the other way very quickly, so we just always have to be on it. We cannot make mistakes."

Verstappen highlighted the added weight of Red Bull's RB18 car compared to Ferrari that was "costing us lap time" and warned against complacency when it came to the development battle.

"We still need to bring updates to the car and we need to work all the time, and it's no guarantee," Verstappen said.

"People say Red Bull has been really good in the past and bringing upgrades and development. But this year we have to show it again, because every year if you start thinking like that, then normally you fall behind, because you think you are that good.

"We always have to show that we are good at it and that's we are trying to do."

Read Also:

Verstappen took pole and won the sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix two weeks ago, but could not compete with Leclerc over a race distance as he was overtaken three times by the Ferrari driver.

Verstappen struggled more on the hard compound tyre than Leclerc, but felt the deficit to Ferrari was "not only tyres related."

"I think also the way we set up the car, not purely from set-up, but just also the package of the car, I think was not correct in Austria, which we found out," Verstappen said.

"So I hope with the things we learned that in general, I think we will be more competitive."

shares
comments

Related video

F1 stands firm on track limits as Paul Ricard run-off conduct laid out
Previous article

F1 stands firm on track limits as Paul Ricard run-off conduct laid out
Next article

Exposed: The F1 flexi floor tricks that teams were playing

Exposed: The F1 flexi floor tricks that teams were playing
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Ricciardo addressed F1 future speculation ‘from the horse’s mouth’ French GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo addressed F1 future speculation ‘from the horse’s mouth’

F1 set to clamp down on fans removing signage in track invasions French GP
Formula 1

F1 set to clamp down on fans removing signage in track invasions

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

Ferrari's Binotto too "nervous" to watch F1 Austrian GP closing stages Austrian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari's Binotto too "nervous" to watch F1 Austrian GP closing stages

Leclerc: Ferrari can't afford repeat of Sainz intra-team F1 battle Austrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari can't afford repeat of Sainz intra-team F1 battle

Latest news

Exposed: The F1 flexi floor tricks that teams were playing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exposed: The F1 flexi floor tricks that teams were playing

Formula 1’s biggest tech controversy so far this season has involved the FIA’s intervention on porpoising, and a knock-on clampdown on flexi floor tricks.

Verstappen: Red Bull still chasing "more dominant" Ferrari in F1 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull still chasing "more dominant" Ferrari in F1 2022

Max Verstappen believes Red Bull is still chasing Ferrari for outright performance in Formula 1 this year as the Italian team has enjoyed “more dominant weekends” in 2022.

F1 stands firm on track limits as Paul Ricard run-off conduct laid out
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 stands firm on track limits as Paul Ricard run-off conduct laid out

Formula 1’s track limits policy will remain unchanged for the French Grand Prix, despite concerns the issue could be a major problem at the Paul Ricard circuit.

Ferrari brings new F1 floor to French Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari brings new F1 floor to French Grand Prix

Ferrari will evaluate a new floor design at Formula 1's French Grand Prix as the Italian outfit bids to up the ante in its fight with Red Bull.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Prime

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s teammate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
17 h
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Prime

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
18 h
Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Prime

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton appears unlikely to extend his tally of seven Formula 1 world championships in 2022, as Mercedes tries to recover the ground it has lost with its new car. Regardless, his legacy only looks set to be further cemented thanks to his tireless work off-track to help boost a rising star and also make motorsport a better place.

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2022
How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season Prime

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

OPINION: Formula 1 is now exactly halfway through its first season running the new cars championship owner Liberty Media set about introducing after its 2017 purchase. So, how exactly are those major rule changes really working now the evidence has mounted up?

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2022
How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage Prime

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage

The RB5 was the first Red Bull to win a GP but, as Stuart Codling explains, the early success of the car in 2009 was somewhat against the run of form.

Formula 1
Jul 17, 2022
The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Prime

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

They were unnoticed by many, and eventually rendered futile due to a car problem that prevented him from starting the sprint race. But Fernando Alonso's tactics in second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix revealed that the Alpine driver is as sharp as he ever has been and wasting no opportunity to gain an advantage, which will play to his favour when his recent run of poor luck turns

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2022
The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Prime

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

OPINION: By winning at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, Charles Leclerc ended a 19-year victory drought for Ferrari in Austria. But it was the manner of his triumph over Max Verstappen that Formula 1 fans should savour now and recall later. Here’s why.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The return of Formula 1's sprint race format at the Austrian Grand Prix provided drivers with two bites at the cherry to make progress after qualifying. And while some grasped the opportunity with both hands, several drivers were hamstrung by ill-timed errors

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.