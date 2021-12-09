Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Seidl: Messages between FIA and F1 teams shouldn't be broadcast Next / Raikkonen: Friendships are what I’ll miss from Formula 1
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Verstappen: It's unfair I'm treated differently to other F1 drivers

By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble

Max Verstappen claims he is "treated differently" to other Formula 1 drivers after receiving penalties in Saudi Arabia which he felt he did not deserve.

Verstappen: It's unfair I'm treated differently to other F1 drivers

Verstappen heads into this weekend's Abu Dhabi season finale tied on points with Lewis Hamilton at the top of the drivers' championship after a controversial battle in Jeddah last weekend.

Verstappen was hit with a five-second time penalty during the race for gaining an advantage off-track while battling Hamilton, who called his rival "f**king crazy" over team radio as they went wheel-to-wheel at Turn 1 and both ran off -track.

A 10-second post-race penalty was later handed to Verstappen for causing a collision after the stewards said he braked in an "erratic" manner when trying to allow Hamilton ahead, leading to contact.

Verstappen said after the race that the reaction proved there were too many rules in F1, and he claimed on Thursday in Abu Dhabi that "clearly things don't apply for everyone".

"The things that I did in terms of defending, two other guys in terms of racing also did, and they didn't even get a mention or a penalty," Verstappen said.

"So I don't understand, because I thought I was just racing hard. What happened for me didn't deserve any penalty, and clearly the other two people who did it, they didn't get one, but clearly it's only me who gets it.

"Of course, fighting at the front, people are a bit more critical I guess, but for me I don't understand."

Verstappen has faced criticism for his actions on track in Saudi Arabia, with 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve calling it "rental karting".

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc said on Thursday that he thought Verstappen was "over the limit", while Lando Norris joked in the press conference that brake testing only results in a 10-second penalty before saying "no comment" when asked for his thoughts on the incidents.

"At the end of the day, criticism, that's always there," Verstappen said. "But I think from my side, what is unfair [is] that I am treated differently to other drivers.

"Clearly other drivers can get away with it, and I can't. I think that's a bit of a problem here."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, make contact as they battle for the lead

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, make contact as they battle for the lead

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Asked if he would be changing his approach for the season finale in Abu Dhabi in light of the penalties, Verstappen replied: "To be honest, the only thing I ask is that it's fair for everyone, and clearly that's not the case at the moment.

"But like I said, I don't feel like I was wrong, and clearly, it is not wrong for others, so why should I change when others are allowed to race like that?

"I think everyone should be allowed to race like that."

Verstappen cited both his penalty for running wide at Turn 1 and the lack of action when he was forced wide by Hamilton when ultimately losing the lead at the final corner as examples of varying treatment.

Read Also:

"Other people do exactly the same thing and they get nothing, because both of us were off the track," Verstappen said.

"We were outside of the white line into Turn 1, and yeah, somehow they judged that it was my fault, which I don't agree with.

Tickets
shares
comments
Seidl: Messages between FIA and F1 teams shouldn't be broadcast
Previous article

Seidl: Messages between FIA and F1 teams shouldn't be broadcast
Next article

Raikkonen: Friendships are what I’ll miss from Formula 1

Raikkonen: Friendships are what I’ll miss from Formula 1
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Raikkonen: Friendships are what I’ll miss from Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Raikkonen: Friendships are what I’ll miss from Formula 1

Abu Dhabi to stay as F1 season finale until 2030 Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Abu Dhabi to stay as F1 season finale until 2030

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Saudi Arabia GP Prime
Formula 1

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Masi warns F1 title rivals of possible points deduction in Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Masi warns F1 title rivals of possible points deduction in Abu Dhabi

How Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton can win F1 2021 title Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

How Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton can win F1 2021 title

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime
Formula 1

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

Latest news

Ricciardo facing two-week quarantine on return to Australia
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo facing two-week quarantine on return to Australia

Raikkonen: Friendships are what I’ll miss from Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Raikkonen: Friendships are what I’ll miss from Formula 1

Verstappen: It's unfair I'm treated differently to other F1 drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: It's unfair I'm treated differently to other F1 drivers

Seidl: Messages between FIA and F1 teams shouldn't be broadcast
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: Messages between FIA and F1 teams shouldn't be broadcast

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Prime

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

As Formula 1 heads to its Abu Dhabi season finale, the FIA and race director Michael Masi are under increased scrutiny, with radio messages broadcast during last weekend's race prompting discussion and controversy. But what can they learn from the Saudi Arabia debacle?

Formula 1
2 h
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Prime

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
18 h
Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Prime

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

OPINION: Saudi Arabia's new F1 circuit delivered a memorable first event, although not necessarily for all the right reasons. In the wake of the chaotic race, drivers voiced their concerns about the track but small changes could make significant improvements ahead of a return in four months.

Formula 1
21 h
The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Prime

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

From ranking as one of the most impressive new teams to join the Formula 1 grid, Haas’s stock has plummeted along with its on-track performances over the past two seasons. Everything now hangs on whether its reforged alliance with Ferrari can deliver a better car – and whether its rookie drivers can set aside their quarrels. Oleg Karpov asks if any of these goals are achievable…

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series Prime

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a race packed full of incident as Formula 1 2021's title contenders repeatedly clashed on track. Lewis Hamilton won out over Max Verstappen to level the scores heading into next weekend's Abu Dhabi finale, as Jeddah turned F1 into a drama series

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance Prime

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

Dropped by Red Bull last season, Alexander Albon has fought back into a Formula 1 seat with Williams. ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains what Albon has done to earn the place soon to be vacated by the highly rated George Russell

Formula 1
Dec 5, 2021
The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes Prime

The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton...

Formula 1
Dec 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.