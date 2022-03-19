Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Leclerc "surprised" to beat Verstappen in Bahrain F1 qualifying Next / Hamilton "really happy" to qualify fifth for Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Verstappen says Bahrain GP qualifying runs were "hit and miss"

Max Verstappen says inconsistencies during his Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying runs meant he narrowly missed out on pole position for the 2022 Formula 1 opener.

Haydn Cobb
By:
, Autosport.com Editor
Verstappen says Bahrain GP qualifying runs were "hit and miss"

The Red Bull driver went into qualifying having topped both FP2 and FP3 and despite also going fastest in Q2, he lost out to Charles Leclerc in the pole position shootout by 0.123s.

The defending F1 world champion conceded his Red Bull car balance wasn't perfect in Q3 but hinted it could have been down to his team focusing on a stronger car set-up for the race compared to qualifying.

Verstappen was also heard over team radio unhappy about being told to do a slower preparation lap in his first Q3 run.

"I think it was a bit hit and miss, Q2 seemed quite good and Q3 was a bit of a struggle to get the balance together but nevertheless I think it was alright," Verstappen said.

"We have a good car as well and at the end of the day that is the most important and it's a good day. It's a good start to be here.

"Not fantastic but also not too bad, otherwise you cannot be in this position, so there are a few things to look into and try to extract to be better for next time.

"You want to be perfect in qualifying but you also want to make sure your car is working for the race because the points are scored there.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

"It was nice, having a good battle with Carlos and Charles at the end who both did a good job over the winter so I hope it will be an exciting race."

Both Red Bull and Ferrari translated encouraging pre-season and practice pace into locking out the top four spots, with Leclerc and Verstappen on the front row ahead of Carlos Sainz taking third place for Ferrari ahead of Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez in fourth.

It meant Lewis Hamilton led the Mercedes effort in fifth place, over six tenths of a second off Leclerc's pole lap time, as his teammate George Russell struggled in Q3 by locking up at Turn 1 on his final lap to see him drop to ninth place.

Verstappen suspected Mercedes' claims of its being off the frontrunning pace were false after pre-season testing but having seen the reigning F1 world constructors' champions struggle during Bahrain GP qualifying he gave a sarcastic "very, very" in reaction to being asked if he was disappointed to see Mercedes so far down the order.

