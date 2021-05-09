Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Spanish GP: Hamilton outfoxes Verstappen to win Next / Hamilton hails "good gamble" on Spanish GP strategy
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Verstappen felt like ‘sitting duck’ against Hamilton in Spain fight

By:

Max Verstappen says he felt like a “sitting duck” in the fight against Formula 1 rival Lewis Hamilton in Spain following the Mercedes driver’s second pit stop.

Verstappen felt like ‘sitting duck’ against Hamilton in Spain fight

Verstappen muscled past polesitter Hamilton on the long run down to Turn 1 on the opening lap, and was able to keep the British driver at bay through the opening stint.

But a decision by Mercedes to run a long first stint and then pit Hamilton for a second time with 24 laps to go put the seven-time world champion on course for victory in Spain.

Hamilton was able to make up the 22-second gap to Verstappen and overtake for the lead with seven laps remaining, with Red Bull only then bringing its driver in for a second time to go for the fastest lap bonus point.

Verstappen accepted after the race that there was little he could have done to beat Hamilton following Mercedes’ decision to pit him a second time, knowing how big the tyre delta was.

“In a way I could see it coming,” Verstappen said.

“Already at the end of the softs, he was faster, then when we put on the mediums he clearly had a lot more pace, he could just stay within one second.

“So, there was not much we could have done. They went for another stop and then I knew it was over because I was already struggling with the tyres, and you could see it every lap he was just getting closer and closer.

“[I was a] bit of a sitting duck.”

Read Also:

Verstappen was heard during the second stint of the race calling Hamilton’s grip advantage “insane”, having seen a lead of 5.5 seconds get wiped away to less than half a second.

“When you're in the lead with the cars in traffic and stuff, you don't want to pit in traffic, but of course it makes it a lot easier when you just have a clear advantage,” Verstappen said.

“Of course if we would have jumped for another stop, I'm not sure if we would have caught up again, just really lacking pace. But nevertheless, I tried everything I could.”

The result continued Mercedes’ remarkable record at the Spanish Grand Prix, the team having won the race in seven of the last eight years.

But Verstappen did not take much heart from the fact Red Bull had pushed Mercedes so close, saying it proves the team still has a deficit to recover.

“It shows that we are not yet where we want to be,” Verstappen said.

“We still have to push hard and and catch up, because at the moment we are a little bit slower.

“But still, compared to last year I think it has been a big jump for us.”

shares
comments
Spanish GP: Hamilton outfoxes Verstappen to win

Previous article

Spanish GP: Hamilton outfoxes Verstappen to win

Next article

Hamilton hails "good gamble" on Spanish GP strategy

Hamilton hails "good gamble" on Spanish GP strategy
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Max Verstappen
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Spain

21min
2
Formula 1

The Spanish GP as it happened

3h
3
Formula 1

Carlos Reutemann – a bright star of F1 but never its champion

4
Formula 1

Alpine's progress almost "too good to be true" - Alonso

7h
5
DTM

What the new-look DTM could look like in 2021

Latest news
Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Spain
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Spain

21m
Hamilton hails "good gamble" on Spanish GP strategy
Formula 1

Hamilton hails "good gamble" on Spanish GP strategy

39m
Verstappen felt like ‘sitting duck’ against Hamilton in Spain fight
Formula 1

Verstappen felt like ‘sitting duck’ against Hamilton in Spain fight

53m
Spanish GP: Hamilton outfoxes Verstappen to win
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Hamilton outfoxes Verstappen to win

1h
The Spanish GP as it happened
Formula 1

The Spanish GP as it happened

3h
Latest videos
F1: Sainz 00:36
Formula 1
1h

F1: Sainz "Ferrari still worried about tyre degradation"

F1: Kevin Turner on All Updates from Spanish GP 06:03
Formula 1
1h

F1: Kevin Turner on All Updates from Spanish GP

F1: Mazepin thinks 00:31
Formula 1
2h

F1: Mazepin thinks "qualifying no-overtaking etiquette is flawed"

Ex-F1 star Reutemann moved to intensive care 00:32
Formula 1
5h

Ex-F1 star Reutemann moved to intensive care

F1: Ben Anderson on Hamilton's 100th pole position 04:23
Formula 1
23h

F1: Ben Anderson on Hamilton's 100th pole position

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Hamilton hails "good gamble" on Spanish GP strategy Spanish GP
Formula 1

Hamilton hails "good gamble" on Spanish GP strategy

Ocon's future up to himself, Alpine before Mercedes input - Wolff
Formula 1

Ocon's future up to himself, Alpine before Mercedes input - Wolff

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

More from
Max Verstappen
Perez using Verstappen's car set-up to avoid getting "lost" Spanish GP
Formula 1

Perez using Verstappen's car set-up to avoid getting "lost"

Verstappen: Understandable Mercedes staff want Red Bull challenge Spanish GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Understandable Mercedes staff want Red Bull challenge

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime
Formula 1

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

More from
Red Bull Racing
Horner: Poaching Mercedes F1 engine staff an “inevitability” Spanish GP
Formula 1

Horner: Poaching Mercedes F1 engine staff an “inevitability”

Wolff: Red Bull approached 100 Mercedes F1 engine staff
Formula 1

Wolff: Red Bull approached 100 Mercedes F1 engine staff

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime
Formula 1

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace Prime

The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace

Lewis Hamilton led the way in Friday practice for the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix, but there was one major encouraging sign for Red Bull. However, making good on that gain will require Max Verstappen to avoid repeating a mistake that left him well down the FP2 order...

Formula 1
May 7, 2021
Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Three points finishes from as many starts represents a decent opening innings on paper, but Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career - only magnified his teammate's excellent form. Yet both he and the team have good reason to expect a turnaround soon.

Formula 1
May 6, 2021
What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

OPINION: Going up against the dominant force of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton was always going to demand the best from Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But after making a couple more errors during the Portuguese Grand Prix, the Dutch driver showed there's a small gap he still needs to close in the 2021 Formula 1 title fight.

Formula 1
May 5, 2021
The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix Prime

The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix

Red Bull's Portuguese Grand Prix fortunes were decidedly second best to Mercedes', but the result skews the potential that the team had at Portimao. With a new set of updates, the team looks good going forward into the rest of 2021's spicy F1 competition

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings

The 2021 Portuguese GP will for several drivers go down as a weekend of missed opportunities amid imperfect track conditions that caused struggles with tyre warm-up. But the performances of a select few stood out from the crowd

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory Prime

The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory

Just as he did in 2020, Lewis Hamilton had to come from behind to win the 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix. Only this time there were two rivals he had to pass, among the several challenges he had to overcome, on his way to securing a 97th grand prix victory

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy Prime

The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy

Lewis Hamilton topped the crucial FP2 session on Friday as F1 returned to Portugal, but his Mercedes team cannot be sure it has the edge on its Red Bull rivals. As cool temperatures and wind combine with the still-slippery surface to present drivers with quandaries over set-up and tyre warmup, there's still everything to play for come qualifying.

Formula 1
May 1, 2021
How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

As a highly-rated Mercedes junior, George Russell is naturally billed as Lewis Hamilton's heir apparent where Britain's next Formula 1 champion is concerned. But he may face competition for that accolade from Lando Norris, fresh from a confidence-boosting run to third at Imola whose rise is being accelerated by his McLaren team’s revival

Formula 1
Apr 29, 2021

Trending Today

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Spain
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Spain

The Spanish GP as it happened
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Spanish GP as it happened

Carlos Reutemann – a bright star of F1 but never its champion
Formula 1 Formula 1

Carlos Reutemann – a bright star of F1 but never its champion

Alpine's progress almost "too good to be true" - Alonso
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine's progress almost "too good to be true" - Alonso

What the new-look DTM could look like in 2021
DTM DTM

What the new-look DTM could look like in 2021

Latest news

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Spain
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Spain

Hamilton hails "good gamble" on Spanish GP strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton hails "good gamble" on Spanish GP strategy

Verstappen felt like ‘sitting duck’ against Hamilton in Spain fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen felt like ‘sitting duck’ against Hamilton in Spain fight

Spanish GP: Hamilton outfoxes Verstappen to win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spanish GP: Hamilton outfoxes Verstappen to win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.