Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
123 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
151 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
158 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
165 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
179 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
192 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
207 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
221 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
234 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
249 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
256 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Wolff counters Bottas' "defensive" strategy complaint
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet

By:
Co-author:
Carlos Costa
, Repórter

Three-time former Formula 1 world champion Nelson Piquet believes Max Verstappen would “smash Hamilton” if he were driving alongside him at Mercedes.

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet

The Brazilian driver, who won titles in 1981, 1983 and 1987, said it is “very difficult to make a direct comparison between two drivers if they are not on the same team” but believes the Dutch driver would come out on top in a side-by-side challenge.

Piquet also questioned the ability of Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas, saying: “It’s not that Hamilton isn’t good. But he has an inferior driver by his side and the previous one [Nico Rosberg] was even worse.”

His son, former Formula E champion Nelson Piquet Jr, also backed Verstappen, saying he is “coming with a knife between his teeth.”

The pair spoke after Verstappen narrowly missed out on victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday having been forced to give back first place to Hamilton after passing him while off the track.

Piquet told Motorsport.com: “First of all, we have to consider that F1 is a category with different cars, so it’s very difficult to make a direct comparison between two drivers if they are not on the same team. But if Max were driving for Mercedes, I’m sure that he would smash Hamilton.

“Max is more aggressive. He may make mistakes more frequently due to this aggressiveness, but in my opinion he’s better than Hamilton. Things are too easy for Hamilton to win it all with Bottas by his side as a second driver.

“It’s a little bit like Mansell and myself in Williams, with the other drivers far behind. I won the 1987 championship, and I wasn’t driving like before, because I had the accident at the beginning of the year and had field depth problems. But I won that championship, with a bit of luck. I should have won in 1986, but won in 1987.

“But it was so easy. The car was far better than the others. And Mercedes is far better than the others for the past years.

“It’s not that Hamilton isn’t good. But he has an inferior driver by his side and the previous one [Rosberg] was even worse. He [Rosberg] won because it was a year where Hamilton had crashes and DNFs.”

Read Also:

Piquet Jr, who also had a brief spell in F1, driving for Renault alongside Fernando Alonso in 2008-09 added: “I think we have to consider two things: Lewis’ experience and Max’s desire. Lewis has been in F1 for 15 seasons and I think that, little by little, you start to lose that desire. On the other hand, Max is coming with a knife between his teeth.

“Lewis has already won seven championships, so he comes with another type of 'fire'. And that can make a difference.

“I like to compare Max with a MMA fighter, coming ready to face any challenge. It’s different from Lewis, that already won championships and so on.

“Lewis’ experience will help in some areas, but Max’s willingness and aggressiveness is bigger.”

shares
comments

Related video

Wolff counters Bottas' "defensive" strategy complaint

Previous article

Wolff counters Bottas' "defensive" strategy complaint
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Max Verstappen
Teams Mercedes
Author Megan White

Trending

1
Supercars

Bathurst winner relishing grassroots return

2
MotoGP

Yamaha tester Crutchlow allowing Vinales to focus on racing

21h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet

1h
4
Formula 1

McLaren reveals Ricciardo had floor damage from Gasly clash

12h
5
Formula 1

Nelson Piquet – one of F1’s most formidable champions

15h
Latest news
Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet
Formula 1

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet

1h
Wolff counters Bottas' "defensive" strategy complaint
Formula 1

Wolff counters Bottas' "defensive" strategy complaint

12h
McLaren reveals Ricciardo had floor damage from Gasly clash
Formula 1

McLaren reveals Ricciardo had floor damage from Gasly clash

12h
Vettel accepts blame for Ocon Bahrain F1 collision
Formula 1

Vettel accepts blame for Ocon Bahrain F1 collision

13h
Sainz: I was too cautious in first Ferrari F1 start
Formula 1

Sainz: I was too cautious in first Ferrari F1 start

14h
Latest videos
Valtteri and Lewis' BIG F1 2021 Catch-Up! 12:58
Formula 1
14m

Valtteri and Lewis' BIG F1 2021 Catch-Up!

2021 Bahrain Grand Prix best photos 02:14
Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021

2021 Bahrain Grand Prix best photos

Starting Grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Mar 27, 2021

Starting Grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Records That Could Be Broken In 2021 07:09
Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021

F1 Records That Could Be Broken In 2021

Why Sauber Ended Up With Too Many Drivers In 2015 | Formula One 07:13
Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021

Why Sauber Ended Up With Too Many Drivers In 2015 | Formula One

More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: Red Bull didn't have flexibility it needed on tyres Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't have flexibility it needed on tyres

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle

Horner: Verstappen letting Hamilton past was "the right thing" Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Verstappen letting Hamilton past was "the right thing"

More from
Mercedes
Wolff counters Bottas' "defensive" strategy complaint
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff counters Bottas' "defensive" strategy complaint

Mercedes fears F1 car won't be quick enough at Imola, Portugal
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes fears F1 car won't be quick enough at Imola, Portugal

Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes? Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown Prime

How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown

For the 2021 F1 season, the battle of Red Bull vs Mercedes looks set to be captured in the high-rake vs low-rake philosophy clash due to this year's technical rule tweaks. While bringing the grid closer together in terms of performance, it could be the deciding factor in the race for the world title

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings Prime

Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings

The eagerly-anticipated first race of 2021 produced a surprise winner and plenty of stellar performances throughout the field. But only one driver took a maximum score in our driver ratings under the Bahrain floodlights.

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle Prime

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle

Fastest in every session, all signs pointed towards Red Bull and Max Verstappen starting the 2021 F1 season with a victory. That it didn't pan out that way, and Lewis Hamilton scored a surprising win, owes much to an aggressive Mercedes strategy and a pre-race tyre selection that Verstappen would later question

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
How F1 launch season heightened anticipation for racing Prime

How F1 launch season heightened anticipation for racing

When the flag drops, you know what stops... And it's about time, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2021
The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead Prime

The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead

Formula 1's pre-season test at Bahrain hinted at a much closer competition for 2021 - but as ever, reading too deeply into testing is often folly. However, the opening pair of practice sessions for the Bahrain GP also suggested that this season could be impossible to call....

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams Prime

Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams

The appointment of Francois-Xavier Demaison as the Williams F1 team's new technical director is the latest manifestation of new CEO Jost Capito's mission to preserve the team's 'family' feel. It will take time before it can take effect, but he is confident it is the correct approach

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize  Prime

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

Fernando Alonso has put his ‘triple crown’ quest on hold as he returns to Formula 1 with Alpine. Despite needing further surgery on the jaw fracture he sustained pre-season, he reckons he’s driving better than ever.

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes? Prime

Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes?

If the winner of pre-season testing can turn its early form into a season-long challenge, then the hegemony of F1’s top team could genuinely be under threat. Both teams are talking up the other as the 2021 season approaches its start, which could mean everything - and nothing

Formula 1
Mar 25, 2021

Trending Today

Bathurst winner relishing grassroots return
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Bathurst winner relishing grassroots return

Yamaha tester Crutchlow allowing Vinales to focus on racing
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha tester Crutchlow allowing Vinales to focus on racing

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet

McLaren reveals Ricciardo had floor damage from Gasly clash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren reveals Ricciardo had floor damage from Gasly clash

Nelson Piquet – one of F1’s most formidable champions
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Nostalgia

Nelson Piquet – one of F1’s most formidable champions

Kawasaki's new bike for 2021 WSBK season breaks cover
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Kawasaki's new bike for 2021 WSBK season breaks cover

Hyundai, Toyota and M-Sport commit to WRC hybrid rules
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Hyundai, Toyota and M-Sport commit to WRC hybrid rules

Van Gisbergen turned to bike stars for help
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen turned to bike stars for help

Latest news

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet

Wolff counters Bottas' "defensive" strategy complaint
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff counters Bottas' "defensive" strategy complaint

McLaren reveals Ricciardo had floor damage from Gasly clash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren reveals Ricciardo had floor damage from Gasly clash

Vettel accepts blame for Ocon Bahrain F1 collision
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel accepts blame for Ocon Bahrain F1 collision

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.