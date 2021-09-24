Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Russian GP practice as it happened Next / Russian GP: Bottas and Hamilton keep Mercedes on top in FP2
Formula 1 / Russian GP News

Verstappen to start Russian GP from back with new F1 power unit

By:

Max Verstappen will start Sunday’s Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix from the back of the grid after Red Bull opted to fit a fresh Honda power unit.

Verstappen to start Russian GP from back with new F1 power unit

Red Bull was braced for a grid penalty at some point in the second half of the season after losing one of Verstappen’s three engines for the season as a result of crash damage at Silverstone when he collided with Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen entered the Sochi race weekend facing a three-place grid penalty as punishment for being predominantly to blame for the collision with Hamilton at Monza two weeks ago.

Verstappen said on Thursday there were still “question marks” about whether Red Bull would opt to take the fresh power unit in Sochi, and that a decision was yet to be made.

But following the start of second practice for the Russian Grand Prix on Friday, it was confirmed that Red Bull had taken a fresh power unit for Verstappen’s car, fitting a complete set of new elements.

It means Verstappen will start Sunday’s Russian Grand Prix from the back of the grid with the penalties applied, having taken a new engine, turbocharger, MGU-H, MGU-K, energy store and control electronics, as well as a fresh exhaust.

Read Also:

The decision by Red Bull gives Mercedes and Hamilton a chance to take advantage in their respective title battles. Hamilton currently trails Verstappen by five points at the top of the drivers’ standings, while Mercedes sits 18 points clear in the constructors’ championship.

Mercedes has never lost a race at the Sochi Autodrom, enjoying a winning streak that dates back to the track’s first F1 grand prix in 2014.

Verstappen is not the only driver set to start at the back of the grid on Sunday after Ferrari opted to take a fresh power unit for Charles Leclerc’s car ahead of FP1 in Sochi.

Red Bull took a fresh power unit for Verstappen’s teammate, Sergio Perez, at Zandvoort earlier this month, while Mercedes fitted Valtteri Bottas with a new power unit at Monza.

It leaves Hamilton as the only driver from the leading two teams who is yet to move on to a fourth power unit this year.

shares
comments

Related video

Russian GP practice as it happened

Previous article

Russian GP practice as it happened

Next article

Russian GP: Bottas and Hamilton keep Mercedes on top in FP2

Russian GP: Bottas and Hamilton keep Mercedes on top in FP2
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Sochi F1

54 min
2
Formula 1

Russian GP: Bottas and Hamilton keep Mercedes on top in FP2

1 h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen to start Russian GP from back with new F1 power unit

1 h
4
Formula 1

Verstappen: Sochi F1 fightback will be harder than in 2018

18 min
5
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

Latest news
Verstappen: Sochi F1 fightback will be harder than in 2018
Formula 1

Verstappen: Sochi F1 fightback will be harder than in 2018

18m
Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Sochi F1
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Sochi F1

54m
Russian GP: Bottas and Hamilton keep Mercedes on top in FP2
Formula 1

Russian GP: Bottas and Hamilton keep Mercedes on top in FP2

1 h
Verstappen to start Russian GP from back with new F1 power unit
Formula 1

Verstappen to start Russian GP from back with new F1 power unit

1 h
Russian GP practice as it happened
Formula 1

Russian GP practice as it happened

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Haas considering hiring experienced reserve driver for 2022 00:37
Formula 1
47m

Formula 1: Haas considering hiring experienced reserve driver for 2022

Formula 1: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in first practice at Sochi 00:49
Formula 1
48m

Formula 1: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in first practice at Sochi

Formula 1: Verstappen sees hypocrisy over Monza crash walkaway 00:59
Formula 1
5 h

Formula 1: Verstappen sees hypocrisy over Monza crash walkaway

Formula 1: Bottas would accept team orders to support Hamilton’s title bid 00:54
Formula 1
5 h

Formula 1: Bottas would accept team orders to support Hamilton’s title bid

Grand Prix Greats – Russian GP greatest moments 03:35
Formula 1
19 h

Grand Prix Greats – Russian GP greatest moments

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Verstappen: Sochi F1 fightback will be harder than in 2018 Russian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Sochi F1 fightback will be harder than in 2018

Horner: Verstappen has ‘nothing to lose’ in title fight against Hamilton
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen has ‘nothing to lose’ in title fight against Hamilton

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Trending Today

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Sochi F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Sochi F1

Russian GP: Bottas and Hamilton keep Mercedes on top in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russian GP: Bottas and Hamilton keep Mercedes on top in FP2

Verstappen to start Russian GP from back with new F1 power unit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen to start Russian GP from back with new F1 power unit

Verstappen: Sochi F1 fightback will be harder than in 2018
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Sochi F1 fightback will be harder than in 2018

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

Sochi F3: Doohan takes pole in title showdown with Hauger
FIA F3 FIA F3

Sochi F3: Doohan takes pole in title showdown with Hauger

How the MotoGP era nearly started with an almighty upset
MotoGP MotoGP

How the MotoGP era nearly started with an almighty upset

Newgarden welcomes international opposition in IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden welcomes international opposition in IndyCar

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1 Prime

Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1

OPINION: With its days apparently numbered, the MGU-H looks set to be dropped from Formula 1’s future engine rules in order to entice new manufacturers in. While it may appear a change of direction, the benefits for teams and fans could make the decision a worthwhile call

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2021
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Prime

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Team Lotus ceased to exist in 1994 - and yet various parties have been trying to resurrect the hallowed name, in increasingly unrecognisable forms, ever since. Damien Smith brings GP Racing’s history of the legendary team to an end with a look at those who sought to keep the flame alive in Formula 1.

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Prime

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

OPINION: Formula 1 reconvenes for the Russian Grand Prix two weeks after the latest blow in ‘Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton’. While the Silverstone and Monza incidents were controversial, they thankfully lacked one element that so far separates the 2021 title fight from the worst examples of ugly championship battles

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus Prime

How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus

Mika Hakkinen became Michael Schumacher’s biggest rival in Formula 1 in the late-90s and early 2000s, having also made his F1 debut in 1991. But as MARK GALLAGHER recalls, while Schumacher wowed the world with a car that was eminently capable, Hakkinen was fighting to make his mark with a famous team in terminal decline

Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021
The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Prime

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

Before Michael Schumacher – or anyone else – had driven the 191 (or 911 as it was initially called), Eddie Jordan turned to a fellow Irishman to test his new Formula 1 car. JOHN WATSON, a grand prix winner for Penske and McLaren, recalls his role in the birth of a legend…

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2021
The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog Prime

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog

A podium finisher in its first outing but then never again, the BRM P201 was a classic case of an opportunity squandered by disorganisation and complacency, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2021
The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from Prime

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from

OPINION: The headlines were dominated by the Italian Grand Prix clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who had the halo to thank for avoiding potentially serious injury. But two days earlier, Formula 1 had a lucky escape with a Monza pitlane incident that could also have had grave consequences.

Formula 1
Sep 17, 2021
How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum Prime

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum

With two sprint races under its belt, Formula 1 must now consider its options for them going forward. While they've helped deliver exciting racing on Sundays, the sprints themselves have been somewhat lacking - creating yet another conundrum for F1 to solve...

Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021

Latest news

Verstappen: Sochi F1 fightback will be harder than in 2018
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Sochi F1 fightback will be harder than in 2018

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Sochi F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Sochi F1

Russian GP: Bottas and Hamilton keep Mercedes on top in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russian GP: Bottas and Hamilton keep Mercedes on top in FP2

Verstappen to start Russian GP from back with new F1 power unit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen to start Russian GP from back with new F1 power unit

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.