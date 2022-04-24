Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Ricciardo: McLaren F1 team still "half a step behind" at Imola Next / Aston Martin F1 team would be "foolish" not to want to keep Vettel
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Verstappen still no fan of sprint F1 races despite Imola win

Max Verstappen says he still doesn't like Formula 1's sprint race format, despite his victory over Charles Leclerc at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Ronald Vording
, Writer
Verstappen still no fan of sprint F1 races despite Imola win

The world champion bounced back from a poor start at Imola on Saturday to launch a penultimate lap overtake on Leclerc to take the win that secures him pole for Sunday's main grand prix.

But despite the thrilling nature of his pass, and the extra points he has earned, Verstappen says his long-standing dislike of the sprint weekends has not been quelled.

He has cited in the past that he does not like there being just one practice session before qualifying, and that parc ferme restrictions lock in the car set-up from Friday afternoon.

Asked after ther race if the exciting race had changed his views on the sprint, he said: "No, it doesn't for me. I'm still not a fan of sprint races because in the end it doesn't change anything.

"It doesn't matter if you have such a good fight during the sprint race or during the actual race. I just like the way the whole weekend goes much better with a normal weekend schedule."

While not upbeat about the sprint format, Verstappen said he was at least more encouraged by the pace of the Red Bull, which significantly suffered less tyre degradation than Ferrari.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

The Dutchman thinks that the turnaround from Australia, where Red Bull was much worse off, came simply down to the team finding a better balance with the RB18.

"We had a very bad balance in qualifying and a totally different balance for the race in Australia," he said. "That balance hurt us a lot in terms of tyre deg at the left front.

"In the end, this is a very different circuit. In Australia, Ferrari looked great but if you understand everything perfectly, you have no problems here of course. It's hit-and-miss with how the tyres work. But the things we learned in the second practice session worked out well for the race."

Read Also:

Verstappen reckoned that some weight saving measures taken by Red Bull had also assisted him, although he could not be specific about how much of a help they had delivered.

"I find it difficult to say because [Friday] was a bit of a disrupted day, so it's very difficult to compare," he said ."But the feeling is certainly a bit better and the car is definitely lighter than before.

"I have a bit of a better feeling now, yes. But the cars are still very new and very sensitive with the tyres."

shares
comments

Related video

Ricciardo: McLaren F1 team still "half a step behind" at Imola
Previous article

Ricciardo: McLaren F1 team still "half a step behind" at Imola
Next article

Aston Martin F1 team would be "foolish" not to want to keep Vettel

Aston Martin F1 team would be "foolish" not to want to keep Vettel
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari has "no regrets" over Leclerc's late race push for more Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Ferrari has "no regrets" over Leclerc's late race push for more

Mercedes' ride-height updates could unlock "quite some laptime"
Formula 1

Mercedes' ride-height updates could unlock "quite some laptime"

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Prime
Formula 1

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: Leclerc’s Imola F1 spin “easily done” Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Leclerc’s Imola F1 spin “easily done”

Verstappen: Imola F1 sprint race was a "waiting game" Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Imola F1 sprint race was a "waiting game"

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Prime
Formula 1

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Latest news

Ferrari has "no regrets" over Leclerc's late race push for more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari has "no regrets" over Leclerc's late race push for more

How Ferrari's blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise at Imola Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari's blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise at Imola

Mercedes' ride-height updates could unlock "quite some laptime"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes' ride-height updates could unlock "quite some laptime"

Verstappen voted Laureus World Sportsman of the Year
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen voted Laureus World Sportsman of the Year

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Ferrari's blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise at Imola Prime

How Ferrari's blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise at Imola

Ferrari was riding high coming into the first European round of the 2022 Formula 1 season, a first Imola victory since 2006 a distinct possibility. But the red cars ceded vital ground to Red Bull in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Max Verstappen romping to a comfortable win as Charles Leclerc spun away third place

Formula 1
1 h
Why Verstappen remains favourite even if Ferrari finds cure Prime

Why Verstappen remains favourite even if Ferrari finds cure

On paper it is advantage to Max Verstappen at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after topping qualifying, winning the sprint and demonstrating impressive pace in practice. But even if Ferrari fixes Charles Leclerc’s tyre graining worries, the reigning Formula 1 world champion remains firm favourite...

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2022
Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks? Prime

Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks?

As F1 returns to Imola, Ben Edwards recalls how this delightful but unforgiving circuit has been a hotspot for discord and tragedy.

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2022
How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space Prime

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space

The business world is alive to the appeal of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-enabled assets – and F1 teams are taking advantage of the land grab. MARK GALLAGHER looks at why the cryptocurrency exchange providers are desperate for market share, and how F1 is cashing in

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2022
Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Prime

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Ferrari has enjoyed a great start to the 2022 campaign, and even Charles Leclerc has already mentioned the championship. But has Ferrari banished the problems of the recent past as it seeks a first Formula 1 drivers' title since 2007, or could the woes that thwarted Sebastian Vettel return to plague the Scuderia once more?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Prime

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

OPINION: With a colossal surge in popularity and sell-out crowds at grands prix, Formula 1 is currently enjoying something of a boom. Netflix's Drive to Survive series is commonly credited with bringing F1 into the mainstream - but is it the root to its current success, or simply a symptom?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022 Prime

The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022

OPINION: Formula 1’s sprint race weekend format returns with the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The championship deemed its 2021 experiments to be so successful it wanted double for 2022 before team cost arguments scuppered the plan. But one change that has been made for the next three sprints makes them even more controversial

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task Prime

Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task

Mercedes has been considered the best of the rest behind Ferrari and Red Bull in the early stages of the 2022 Formula 1 campaign, but delving into the supertimes third place could be considered lenient – with worse to follow unless it solves its ongoing problems.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.