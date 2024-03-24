Verstappen suffered "stuck brake" from start of F1 Australian GP
Max Verstappen says a "stuck brake" right from the start of Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix is what led to his early retirement.
Watch: F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix Review - Ferrari On Top Down Under
Verstappen started the Melbourne race from pole but couldn't hold on to his lead for long as Ferrari's Carlos Sainz swooped past on lap 2.
The Dutchman immediately complained about the balance of his RB20, saying the rear started feeling loose.
On lap 4 it became apparent why as his right rear corner started smoking. Towards the end of the lap Verstappen had to back off, retiring into the pitlane with a right-rear brake fire.
"My right rear brake basically stuck on from when the lights went off, so the temperatures just kept on increasing and until the point of course that it caught fire," Verstappen said.
"I had that moment after the first lap, but then already the temperature was increasing and increasing, so it just works like a handbrake. But of course, I didn't know that stuff was happening. It just felt the problem was the car balance was off."
"[The team] could see what was going on, but they don't know what caused it."
Verstappen's brake failure ended a run of 43 consecutive races without a retirement, all in the points too, with his last DNF also coming at Albert Park in 2022.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
He says that a good run of Red Bull reliability makes his Melbourne retirement easier to take.
"Of course, we had a lot of good races in a row, a lot of good reliability. And I knew that the day would come that you end up having a retirement and unfortunately that day was today," he said.
"We just had already a very good run of two years so that's already quite impressive. Of course, you never liked to see it happen but it's more important now that we understand why."
Verstappen thought his car was still feeling normal and well-balanced on the recon laps to the grid, and was backing himself to make it three wins out of three this season.
"Of course, I'm disappointed with not being able to finish the race because I think we would have had a good shot at winning," he explained.
"The balance felt quite nice on that laps to the grid and I felt confident and like a good improvement compared to what I felt in the long runs that we did in practice. But yeah, some things you can't control."
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Verstappen: "Little tickles" to car the key to F1 Australian GP pole
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?
Red Bull left chasing gains after Ferrari’s “very impressive” race runs
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
Tsunoda wants to 'increase his value' to other F1 teams if he misses Red Bull seat
Perez handed Australia F1 grid drop for impeding Hulkenberg
Latest news
Justin Haley, RWR disqualified from COTA NASCAR Cup race
Bell raises some tempers en route to runner-up finish at COTA
Byron holds off late charge from Bell to win NASCAR Cup race at COTA
McLaughlin: “Clean air” aided Thermal IndyCar runner-up spot
Prime
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments