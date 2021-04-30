Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Hamilton fastest at Portimao Next / Norris not confident of making Q3 in F1 Portuguese GP qualifying
Formula 1 / Portuguese GP News

Verstappen: "Super slippery" track not enjoyable to drive

By:

Max Verstappen says he found the Portimao track conditions "super slippery" and "not very enjoyable to drive" during Formula 1 practice for the Portuguese Grand Prix on Friday.

Last year's running in Portimao saw drivers struggle with low grip conditions throughout the race weekend, most notably on Sunday when a sprinkling of rain and low temperatures hit the track just before the race start.

The running of this year's race in spring time gave hope for improved track conditions and higher temperatures, only for drivers to once again struggle during Friday's first two practice sessions.

Verstappen ended the day second fastest for Red Bull, lapping 0.143s slower than pace-setter and early title rival Lewis Hamilton, but was frustrated by the track conditions.

"[It's] just very tricky out here with the tarmac again, which is super slippery," Verstappen said.

"I know it's the same for everyone but it's not very enjoyable to drive. The car felt alright, but still some work to do for tomorrow, that's for sure, but overall it's fine."

Verstappen said the conditions were "very similar" to last year, and that the cuts to downforce and changes to the tyre constructions did not explain why there was so much grip lost.

"Of course the tyres have changed, and of course we lost a bit of grip from the cars compared to last year, but it's very tricky out there," Verstappen said.

"It's a shame because it's all about tyre prep, tyre temperatures and it shouldn't be like that. But like I said before, it's the same for everyone."

Verstappen's frustrations were shared by Friday pace-setter Hamilton, who felt Pirelli had been too conservative with its tyre choices for Portimao.

Teams can use the C1, C2 and C3 compound tyres this weekend, the hardest three choices within Pirelli's F1 range.

"Generally, it feels like we came here last year and the tyre was too hard, and we come here again this year with the same tyre pretty much," Hamilton said.

"So it feels like we've come with a too-hard compound, in my opinion. I think it should've been mid-range, C2, C3, C4. But everyone's on the same one so we'll get through it somehow."

Sergio Perez finished the day 10th for Red Bull, lapping half a second off Verstappen in the sister car, and felt the overnight focus would surround tyres given the tricky conditions.

"Basically [it's] very similar to where we were last year, tarmac-wise," Perez said. "It's pretty hard getting the tyres to work in these conditions, it is not easy. So I think the main focus will be to understand what's going on with the tyres.

"I think the pace on the medium was good. But then when we went on to the soft and we didn't find any lap time.

"We have to analyse what went wrong on that set, and hopefully sort it out for qualifying."

Series Formula 1
Event Portuguese GP
Drivers Max Verstappen
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Luke Smith

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

As a highly-rated Mercedes junior, George Russell is naturally billed as Lewis Hamilton's heir apparent where Britain's next Formula 1 champion is concerned. But he may face competition for that accolade from Lando Norris, fresh from a confidence-boosting run to third at Imola whose rise is being accelerated by his McLaren team’s revival

Formula 1
Apr 29, 2021
The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments Prime

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments

The news this week that F1 has green-lit 'sprint qualifying' races that will determine the grid for three grands prix in 2021 was met with a blend of excitement and scepticism. But before those in both camps can be vilified, F1 must first work out what its criteria is for success - and what will justify making them a more permanent fixture

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2021
The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better Prime

The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better

A rapid ascent through the junior categories meant Yuki Tsunoda's arrival in Formula 1 was always going to be much-hyped. It's not been smooth sailing for Red Bull's latest protege so far, but his confidence has never wavered - something he'll need to rely on to continue his progress into the driver he believes he can be.

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2021
Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash Prime

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas' collision at Imola on Sunday prompted fury in the Formula 1 paddock. But Russell's carefully-worded heartfelt statement later, acknowledging that his initial response was wrong, proved the right move

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2021
How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021 Prime

How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021

In Max Verstappen's Formula 1 career to date, he has been cast as the 'pretender', an acknowledged top-line performer without the car to regularly challenge Lewis Hamilton. But that no longer applies in 2021, and the start to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was the most telling signal yet of what we can expect from their duel this year

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2021
How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve Prime

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

Daniel Ricciardo has found a new lease of life at McLaren – a move that’s been years in the making, as he explains to STUART CODLING…

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2021
How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams Prime

How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams

Formula 1’s latest Imola adventure turned into an expensive trip for many teams due to several crashes throughout the weekend. While balancing the books is an added factor in 2021 with the cost cap, a few midfield teams have cashed in early on development investments.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

A frantic wet race at Imola produced plenty of excitement and drama as drivers scrabbled for grip. Amid the hatful of mistakes and incidents that ensued, who kept their noses cleanest?

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021

