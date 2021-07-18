Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Horner accuses Hamilton of "dirty driving" after Verstappen crash Next / British GP: Hamilton wins despite penalty for Verstappen clash
Formula 1 / British GP News

Verstappen taken to hospital after British GP crash

By:

Max Verstappen has been transferred to hospital for precautionary checks following his high-speed crash at Formula 1's British Grand Prix.

Verstappen taken to hospital after British GP crash

The Red Bull driver was pitched into the barriers at Copse corner on the opening lap after he collided with title rival Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton had got a run down the inside of Verstappen on the run in to the high-speed right hander, but his Dutch rival held his ground around the outside.

Verstappen's car was spun around after clipping Hamilton's left front. His right rear tyre popped off the wheel in the incident, and he slammed hard into the tyre barriers. Red Bull estimated that the impact was as high as 51G.

While Verstappen was able to climb out of his badly damaged car by himself, he looked clearly shaken up by the smash as he was attended to by marshals.

He was able to walk to an ambulance before being taken to the Silverstone circuit's medical centre for checks.

Following an early analysis by doctors, it was decided that he needed further in-depth medical checks, so it was decided he be taken to hospital.

A statement issued by his Red Bull team said: "Following an assessment by the trackside doctors at Silverstone Circuit Medical Centre, Max Verstappen has been taken to a local hospital for further precautionary tests. Further updates will follow in due course."

Read Also:

Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen said his son had felt light-headed after the crash, and was suffering some shoulder pain.

Speaking to Ziggo Sport, he said: "He [Max] felt a bit light-headed and will now go to the hospital for a CT scan. Otherwise, he was okay. He also had a bit of pain in his shoulder and was a bit bruised all over. But yeah, it sucks…"

Verstappen said he had looked at video replays of the crash with his son and both agreed that Hamilton had been left enough room.

"I looked at the incident with Max to see exactly what happened," added Verstappen. "Max said 'I gave him enough space and I was already half in front of him. He just drove his front wheel into my rear wheel. Then you know that you are wrong.'

"And if you only get a 10 seconds time penalty for that, I think it's ridiculous ... Especially in a corner like that, it's just not right."

Additional reporting by Erwin Jaeggi

shares
comments
Horner accuses Hamilton of "dirty driving" after Verstappen crash

Previous article

Horner accuses Hamilton of "dirty driving" after Verstappen crash

Next article

British GP: Hamilton wins despite penalty for Verstappen clash

British GP: Hamilton wins despite penalty for Verstappen clash
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins F1 British GP

37 min
2
Formula 1

Wolff expecting "totally disjointed" F1 field in 2022

3
Formula 1

Verstappen taken to hospital after British GP crash

1 h
4
Formula 1

FIA to police tyre pressures with standard monitors

5
Formula 1

McLaren has "clear plan" on when to make 2022 F1 car switch

Latest news
Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen F1 crash
Formula 1

Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen F1 crash

33m
Hamilton: Verstappen didn't leave me enough F1 racing space
Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen didn't leave me enough F1 racing space

34m
FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision
Formula 1

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision

35m
Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins F1 British GP
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins F1 British GP

37m
Leclerc: My 200% not enough against Hamilton in British GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: My 200% not enough against Hamilton in British GP

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
6 h

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

Starting Grid for the British Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
12 h

Starting Grid for the British Grand Prix

Formula 1: Verstappen beats Hamilton in British GP sprint qualifying 01:00
Formula 1
Jul 17, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen beats Hamilton in British GP sprint qualifying

Formula 1: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Friday qualifying at the British GP 01:14
Formula 1
Jul 17, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Friday qualifying at the British GP

Starting Grid for the British GP Sprint Qualifying Race 01:05
Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021

Starting Grid for the British GP Sprint Qualifying Race

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen F1 crash British GP
Formula 1

Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen F1 crash

Hamilton: Verstappen didn't leave me enough F1 racing space British GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen didn't leave me enough F1 racing space

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime
Formula 1

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
British GP red-flagged after Hamilton and Verstappen clash British GP
Formula 1

British GP red-flagged after Hamilton and Verstappen clash

Hamilton concedes better strategy only way to beat Verstappen British GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton concedes better strategy only way to beat Verstappen

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Trending Today

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins F1 British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins F1 British GP

Wolff expecting "totally disjointed" F1 field in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff expecting "totally disjointed" F1 field in 2022

Verstappen taken to hospital after British GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen taken to hospital after British GP crash

FIA to police tyre pressures with standard monitors
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to police tyre pressures with standard monitors

McLaren has "clear plan" on when to make 2022 F1 car switch
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren has "clear plan" on when to make 2022 F1 car switch

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins F1 French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins F1 French GP

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone Prime

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
7 h
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Prime

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Prime

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Prime

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged.

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Lawrence Stroll is a man who likes getting what he wants. And, right now, what he wants above all else is to turn his Aston Martin Formula 1 team into winners and world champions.

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test Prime

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Prime

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says Luke Smith.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021
The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez Prime

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez

It's 50 years to the day since Pedro Rodriguez lost his life in an inconsequential sportscar race at the Norisring. To mark the anniversary, Motorsport.com picks out the 10 greatest races of the Mexican all-rounder.

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2021

Latest news

Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen F1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen F1 crash

Hamilton: Verstappen didn't leave me enough F1 racing space
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen didn't leave me enough F1 racing space

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins F1 British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins F1 British GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.