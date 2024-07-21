All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia
Formula 1 Hungarian GP

Verstappen tells critics to “f*** off” after Hungarian GP

The Red Bull driver takes aim at his critics following his own condemnation of his team’s race strategy plus reaction to his clash with Lewis Hamilton in Hungary

Haydn Cobb Ronald Vording
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, collide

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, collide

Max Verstappen has told his critics to "f*** off" after the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, having been scathing of Red Bull's race strategy plus external reaction to his clash with Lewis Hamilton.

The reigning F1 world champion continually vented his frustration at Red Bull's strategy during the Hungaroring race and on the final stint he had dropped to fifth, but with fresher tyres attacked Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and the Mercedes of Hamilton for the final podium spot.

Watch: Piastri Takes The Win in Tension Filled F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Race Reaction

Having got by Leclerc, Verstappen tangled with Hamilton at Turn 1 with eight laps to go, and dropped to fifth at the finish.

Speaking after the race, having felt McLaren was out of reach as it secured a 1-2 and that third place was his optimal result, Verstappen was pressed for a reaction to his critics saying he went too far in the race and disrespected his Red Bull squad over team radio.

He replied: "They can all fuck off."

Verstappen, who is under investigation by the FIA stewards for his clash with Hamilton, also took aim at criticism for his part in the incident - having also come under fire colliding with Lando Norris at the Austrian GP last month.

"I got a lot of shit thrown at me in Austria with people saying moving under braking, blah blah blah," he said. I am positioning my car on the initial movement and then I keep it straight.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, collide
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, collide
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, collide
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, collide
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, collide
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 crash
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 crash
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, collide
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, collide
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, recovers after colliding with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
12

"Today, under braking he just kept turning to the right and that is why I also locked up because I was going for the move, but I saw the car on the outside kept coming at me. Otherwise, we would've already crashed before. I had to stop the car so that is why I locked up."

The Dutch driver explained his criticism of Red Bull's strategy after the race and felt leaving him exposed to the undercut at each stop – losing a place to Hamilton in the first pitstops and then to Leclerc in the second – meant he was always "on the backfoot" and struggling to overtake.

"We didn't have the pace to fight McLaren today but then I think we could have still had a P3," he reflected.

"The wrong strategy calls put me on the backfoot where I constantly had to fight people, trying to overtake, and it didn't work today.

"The track is really hot and as soon as you get close to cars the tyres overheat and basically all of the advantage that you have with the tyres is not working anymore."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Piastri: McLaren did “right thing” with team orders switch
Next article Norris: "Fair" to give Piastri Hungarian GP win despite championship "hurt"

Top Comments

Haydn Cobb
More from
Haydn Cobb
Liberty Global gains controlling stake in Formula E

Liberty Global gains controlling stake in Formula E

Formula E
Liberty Global gains controlling stake in Formula E
Vinales makes Tech3 KTM MotoGP switch alongside Bastianini for 2025

Vinales makes Tech3 KTM MotoGP switch alongside Bastianini for 2025

MotoGP
Mugello Official Testing
Vinales makes Tech3 KTM MotoGP switch alongside Bastianini for 2025
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Prime
Prime
FRECA
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors
Max Verstappen
More from
Max Verstappen
Red Bull: “Rubbish” to link Verstappen’s F1 radio anger to 3am sim racing antics

Red Bull: “Rubbish” to link Verstappen’s F1 radio anger to 3am sim racing antics

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Red Bull: “Rubbish” to link Verstappen’s F1 radio anger to 3am sim racing antics
Why FIA took no action in Hamilton vs Verstappen clash

Why FIA took no action in Hamilton vs Verstappen clash

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Why FIA took no action in Hamilton vs Verstappen clash
Why Verstappen should get comfortable with finishing second

Why Verstappen should get comfortable with finishing second

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Why Verstappen should get comfortable with finishing second
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Sacked or promoted - Why Ricciardo now faces two F1 career extremes

Sacked or promoted - Why Ricciardo now faces two F1 career extremes

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Sacked or promoted - Why Ricciardo now faces two F1 career extremes
Red Bull closes door on Mercedes Verstappen swoop with new Marko commitment

Red Bull closes door on Mercedes Verstappen swoop with new Marko commitment

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Red Bull closes door on Mercedes Verstappen swoop with new Marko commitment
Exclusive interview: Adrian Newey explains his last Red Bull "work of art"

Exclusive interview: Adrian Newey explains his last Red Bull "work of art"

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Exclusive interview: Adrian Newey explains his last Red Bull "work of art"

Latest news

Jeff Gordon: Kyle Larson "driving with a purpose" in Indianapolis win

Jeff Gordon: Kyle Larson "driving with a purpose" in Indianapolis win

NAS NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
Jeff Gordon: Kyle Larson "driving with a purpose" in Indianapolis win
Not McLaren's first radio rodeo: a brief history of F1 team orders controversies

Not McLaren's first radio rodeo: a brief history of F1 team orders controversies

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Not McLaren's first radio rodeo: a brief history of F1 team orders controversies
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing

The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing
Arrow McLaren IndyCar boss Ward fumes over timing of Toronto caution

Arrow McLaren IndyCar boss Ward fumes over timing of Toronto caution

Indy IndyCar
Toronto
Arrow McLaren IndyCar boss Ward fumes over timing of Toronto caution

Prime

Discover prime content
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing

The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The 10 reasons why the Hungarian GP was so good

The 10 reasons why the Hungarian GP was so good

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The 10 reasons why the Hungarian GP was so good
Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?

Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia