All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia
Formula 1

Verstappen urges more Red Bull upgrades as F1's aero testing rules begin to bite

As Formula 1's sliding scale aerodynamic testing regulations start to make an impact, Verstappen is pushing for more Red Bull upgrades

Ewan Gale Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen has called for Red Bull to continue pushing through car upgrades as Formula 1's sliding scale aerodynamic testing regulations begin to unfold.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit has been the dominant force in F1 since the dawn of the ground effect era in 2022, with Verstappen and Red Bull taking both drivers' and constructors' titles so far.

But it has been the sheer number of victories for the Dutchman in this period that has underlined his dominance, having twice broken the record for most wins in a single season en route to his titles.

Yet the current campaign paints a very different picture at the midway stage, despite Verstappen remaining on top of the standings. Both Ferrari drivers, both Mercedes drivers and McLaren's Lando Norris have tasted success, with Sergio Perez's struggles opening the door for a title battle in the constructors'.

F1's sliding scale regulations were introduced alongside the budget cap in an attempt to level the playing field, with the bottom team in the championship standings given 45% more testing time than that of the championship-winning squad - each of the 10 teams separated by 5% increments.

Asked whether these regulations were beginning to impact Red Bull's dominance, Verstappen replied: "Naturally, it will always help to have more time but that's how the rules are, right? To try to slow down the winning team.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Erik Junius

"When you are the ones chasing you are happy when it is like that and, when you are the ones leading and being caught up during the season, you look at it like it is not what you want. But that's how the rules are written, everyone agrees with it and you just have to deal with it."

Verstappen had beaten the nearest non-Red Bull challenger (Carlos Sainz) by 25 seconds in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, but with Mercedes joining McLaren and Ferrari in the fight for wins - when the Scuderia is not battling issues with its own upgrade package - the three-time champion has already called for update efforts to continue.

The team arrived at the British Grand Prix with an upgrade package, though damage picked up in Q1 meant Verstappen was unable to fully display the improvements through qualifying.

On the effectiveness of the new package, Verstappen said: "We can see the gain.

"The weekend was a little bit hit and miss with trying a few bits on the car and of course, the weather doesn't help. But when you look at it, if we didn't have damage with the floor, we would have definitely been in the fight for pole. So that is a positive.

"We need to keep pushing, we need to keep bring bits - and I know they will come and hopefully they will be a little bit better than the upgrades at the other teams."

Christian Horner has long warned that Red Bull would begin to be bitten by the law of diminishing returns given its strong headstart under the current technical regulations.

But when this rhetoric was put to Verstappen, he warned: "I refuse to believe so, because then you just get lazy.

"I am confident that everyone within the factory, they are always pushing flat out to try and bring bits of performance to the car, but there are a lot of smart people in other teams that are also doing the same thing."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Hollinger compares ownership in F1 versus IndyCar
Next article Sauber bolsters F1 management team with senior Mercedes engineer

Top Comments

More from
Ewan Gale
Sargeant will "fight until the end" as Williams F1 future under threat

Sargeant will "fight until the end" as Williams F1 future under threat

Formula 1
British GP
Sargeant will "fight until the end" as Williams F1 future under threat
Wolff: Mercedes return to winning ways has no influence on 2025 F1 driver call

Wolff: Mercedes return to winning ways has no influence on 2025 F1 driver call

Formula 1
British GP
Wolff: Mercedes return to winning ways has no influence on 2025 F1 driver call
Perez slump "opening the window" for McLaren F1 title charge

Perez slump "opening the window" for McLaren F1 title charge

Formula 1
British GP
Perez slump "opening the window" for McLaren F1 title charge
Max Verstappen
More from
Max Verstappen
Why Verstappen should get comfortable with finishing second

Why Verstappen should get comfortable with finishing second

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Why Verstappen should get comfortable with finishing second
Verstappen thought he’d be “fifth or sixth” in F1 British GP

Verstappen thought he’d be “fifth or sixth” in F1 British GP

Formula 1
British GP
Verstappen thought he’d be “fifth or sixth” in F1 British GP
Verstappen's floor damage cost him 100 points of downforce

Verstappen's floor damage cost him 100 points of downforce

Formula 1
British GP
Verstappen's floor damage cost him 100 points of downforce
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Exclusive interview: Adrian Newey explains his last Red Bull "work of art"

Exclusive interview: Adrian Newey explains his last Red Bull "work of art"

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Exclusive interview: Adrian Newey explains his last Red Bull "work of art"
Newey’s F1-inspired Red Bull RB17 hypercar revealed at Goodwood

Newey’s F1-inspired Red Bull RB17 hypercar revealed at Goodwood

Formula 1
Newey’s F1-inspired Red Bull RB17 hypercar revealed at Goodwood
Where has Red Bull's F1 advantage gone?

Where has Red Bull's F1 advantage gone?

Formula 1
British GP
Where has Red Bull's F1 advantage gone?

Latest news

WEC Sao Paulo: Toyota dominates second practice with 1-2

WEC Sao Paulo: Toyota dominates second practice with 1-2

WEC WEC
Interlagos
WEC Sao Paulo: Toyota dominates second practice with 1-2
IMSA CTMP: Deletraz beats van der Zande by 0.003s in FP1

IMSA CTMP: Deletraz beats van der Zande by 0.003s in FP1

IMSA IMSA
Mosport
IMSA CTMP: Deletraz beats van der Zande by 0.003s in FP1
Montoya to drive Hollinger’s F1 Williams FW26 at Goodwood

Montoya to drive Hollinger’s F1 Williams FW26 at Goodwood

F1 Formula 1
Montoya to drive Hollinger’s F1 Williams FW26 at Goodwood
Peugeot WEC focus shifts from reliability to performance

Peugeot WEC focus shifts from reliability to performance

WEC WEC
Interlagos
Peugeot WEC focus shifts from reliability to performance

Prime

Discover prime content
Exclusive interview: Adrian Newey explains his last Red Bull "work of art"

Exclusive interview: Adrian Newey explains his last Red Bull "work of art"

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Exclusive interview: Adrian Newey explains his last Red Bull "work of art"
Jon Noble: The real choice Red Bull has to make about Perez’s F1 future

Jon Noble: The real choice Red Bull has to make about Perez’s F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
By Jonathan Noble
Jon Noble: The real choice Red Bull has to make about Perez’s F1 future
Why Verstappen should get comfortable with finishing second

Why Verstappen should get comfortable with finishing second

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Verstappen should get comfortable with finishing second
Repeated mistakes are costing Norris and McLaren too many F1 wins

Repeated mistakes are costing Norris and McLaren too many F1 wins

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Repeated mistakes are costing Norris and McLaren too many F1 wins
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia