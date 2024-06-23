All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Spanish GP

Verstappen urges Red Bull to find more pace as F1 rivals catch up

World champion rang the alarm bells after being beaten to pole in Barcelona

Filip Cleeren Ronald Vording
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, leaves the garage

Max Verstappen has urged his Red Bull Formula 1 team to bring more performance to its car after being beaten to pole for the Spanish Grand Prix by McLaren's Lando Norris.

Verstappen and Red Bull headed to Barcelona as the pre-event favourites, but the Dutchman was pipped at the end by Norris, who snatched pole away by 0.020s.

While Red Bull had been expected to restore its advantage after a bumpier run of circuits that were less favourable but still yielded two tightly-contested wins for Verstappen, the world champion rang the alarm bells in Spain after seeing Norris beat him on a proper Red Bull circuit.

"I have been saying for weeks that we need to bring more performance to our car and everyone in the team knows that as well," Verstappen said.

"So far, it looks like everyone around us is bringing more updates than we do. Of course we have to work on that, we find more performance for our own car as well.

"At the moment we just lack some speed. The gap to Checo [Perez] is pretty big and I think that says a lot, because I don't think Checo has become worse."

Verstappen said he had to compensate for Red Bull's receding competitiveness "for the last few weeks already" with his driving.

"That's fine too and that's what I'm paid for, but at the end of the day, we have to find more performance to win the championship again. If you have to drive at 101% every single time, then of course it will go wrong one day."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

But he rubbished cheeky suggestions by Mercedes that Red Bull's latest upgrades might have been a downgrade instead, pointed out other teams were simply finding more laptime.

"No, that's bullshit," he shot back. "We are improving the car, of course, but maybe not enough compared to the rest at the moment. Everyone around us is just making slightly bigger steps than us."

He was also wary about McLaren's race pace, acknowledging that the Woking-based team is "just good everywhere now".

"Looking at Friday, I thought McLaren looked very strong. They are just good everywhere now. On every type of track, in the long runs and they handle the tyres well too. They just built a strong package.

"There are obviously several teams up front now, but I think McLaren is the most constant of them. Other teams have more highs and lows.

"[Mercedes] also looked good in the long runs. I think multiple teams look strong, Ferrari too.

"It will be all about the details. If you can look after your tyres, then you can make some good progress."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Why Spanish GP will tell us so much about F1 2024 title battle
Next article Hamilton: Mercedes still exposed by F1 qualifying weakness

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Piastri has no answer for poor F1 Spanish GP qualifying

Piastri has no answer for poor F1 Spanish GP qualifying

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Piastri has no answer for poor F1 Spanish GP qualifying
Russell: Mercedes "the most confident we have been" in three F1 seasons

Russell: Mercedes "the most confident we have been" in three F1 seasons

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Russell: Mercedes "the most confident we have been" in three F1 seasons
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Max Verstappen
More from
Max Verstappen
Why Red Bull put Verstappen in a 2022 F1 car at Imola this week

Why Red Bull put Verstappen in a 2022 F1 car at Imola this week

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Why Red Bull put Verstappen in a 2022 F1 car at Imola this week
Verstappen wants "impossible" F1 2026 weight reduction for fun, agile cars

Verstappen wants "impossible" F1 2026 weight reduction for fun, agile cars

Formula 1
Verstappen wants "impossible" F1 2026 weight reduction for fun, agile cars
Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?

Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
2024 F1 Spanish GP results: Verstappen beats charging Norris

2024 F1 Spanish GP results: Verstappen beats charging Norris

Formula 1
Spanish GP
2024 F1 Spanish GP results: Verstappen beats charging Norris
Red Bull's Barcelona F1 upgrades are bigger than it claims

Red Bull's Barcelona F1 upgrades are bigger than it claims

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Red Bull's Barcelona F1 upgrades are bigger than it claims
Have Red Bull's F1 weaknesses really been found out?

Have Red Bull's F1 weaknesses really been found out?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Have Red Bull's F1 weaknesses really been found out?

Latest news

Indy NXT Laguna Seca: Foster sweeps doubleheader weekend

Indy NXT Laguna Seca: Foster sweeps doubleheader weekend

IndL Indy NXT
Laguna II
Indy NXT Laguna Seca: Foster sweeps doubleheader weekend
Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car is "at its max" right now and only likes one set-up

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car is "at its max" right now and only likes one set-up

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car is "at its max" right now and only likes one set-up
Alonso: Aston Martin needs to "talk less, deliver more" in F1

Alonso: Aston Martin needs to "talk less, deliver more" in F1

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Alonso: Aston Martin needs to "talk less, deliver more" in F1
Verstappen "would have been second" without first-lap Spanish GP pass on Norris

Verstappen "would have been second" without first-lap Spanish GP pass on Norris

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Verstappen "would have been second" without first-lap Spanish GP pass on Norris

Prime

Discover prime content
Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1

Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1
Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1

Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1
Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off

Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift

The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
By Jonathan Noble
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia