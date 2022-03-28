Is Verstappen v Leclerc F1’s new big rivalry?

After losing out in Bahrain one week earlier, Verstappen managed to make in 1-1 by beating Leclerc to victory in Jeddah courtesy of an overtaking with four laps remaining.

It was a move many laps in the planning for Verstappen, who had seen his initial move at the final corner backfire as it gave Leclerc DRS for the main straight, allowing the Ferrari driver to get back ahead on the long run to Turn 1.

The two drivers played cat and mouse for a few laps before Verstappen finally got the move done, taking advantage of Leclerc’s rear tyre struggles to grab the lead and eventually hold on by half a second at the chequered flag.

In the latest edition of our Paddock Packdown series, we take a look at the DRS tactics Verstappen and Leclerc employed in their fight for victory, and whether it proved DRS can actually be a good thing for F1.