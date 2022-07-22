Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / McLaren updates F1 sidepod and floor design among French GP package Next / Sainz: Austria DNF came as he was getting F1 title "hopes back up"
Formula 1 News

Verstappen warns against F1 having too many street races

Reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has warned against the series replacing its "really cool" traditional venues with a calendar of street races amid Spa uncertainty.

Adam Cooper
By:
Co-author:
Erwin Jaeggi
Verstappen warns against F1 having too many street races

The Belgian Grand Prix at Spa is facing the axe from the F1 calendar and is one of a number of traditional events under threat as series owners Liberty Media look to expand into new territories.

In recent years, F1 has added more street venues to its calendar in Jeddah, Baku and Miami, while in 2024 a street contest in Las Vegas will join the fray alongside mainstays Monaco and Singapore.

Championship leader Verstappen has recently said losing Spa would be a shame, and once again reiterated his stance that F1 must not sacrifice traditional venues for the sake of having races "close to the city just for the fan engagement".

"It's sad," Verstappen said of the thought of losing Spa ahead of this weekend's French GP, which is another traditional race under threat.

"It's my favourite track, first of all. I think it's just a great track to drive.

"Of course, I understand that to get there compared to other tracks it's probably a little bit more difficult sometimes with the traffic.

"But it's a very iconic track and I don't want to see myself in 2028 or whatever driving only on street circuits close to the city just for the fan engagement or whatever because you need these kinds of iconic tracks on the calendar.

"And of course, I understand everyone wants to make money, but there is also a limit to that, because it's important to keep these really cool circuits on the calendar instead of just driving on street circuits which I think F1 cars are not designed for anyway."

French Grand prix track side

French Grand prix track side

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Paul Ricard's contract with F1 ends this year, which comes off the back of rumours about a street race in Nice being added as a potential French GP venue in the future.

Alpine's Esteban Ocon says he has discussed France's F1 future with series CEO Stefano Domenicali and firmly believes "France has a place in F1".

The one-time race winner has also suggested iconic endurance racing venue Le Mans could be an alternate venue for a French GP in the future.

"Of course, the track needs maybe a bit of work for track limits and all these things," said Ocon of F1 hosting Le Mans.

"I mean, a proper Le Mans race with F1, just as a show, it would be quite impressive I think."

However, Le Mans' 13.6km Sarthe layout – and its shorter Bugatti circuit, used for MotoGP's French GP – is not currently at the level required of a track to host F1 as it currently only holds FIA Grade 2 license.

France's uncertain F1 future also has nothing to do with Paul Ricard's viability, rather F1's desire not to stage a French GP every year.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

McLaren updates F1 sidepod and floor design among French GP package
Previous article

McLaren updates F1 sidepod and floor design among French GP package
Next article

Sainz: Austria DNF came as he was getting F1 title "hopes back up"

Sainz: Austria DNF came as he was getting F1 title "hopes back up"
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
F1 drivers frustrated by pit limiter zone change French GP
Formula 1

F1 drivers frustrated by pit limiter zone change

Norris: McLaren's porpoising suggests F1 upgrades are working French GP
Formula 1

Norris: McLaren's porpoising suggests F1 upgrades are working

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: Losing "favourite track" Spa from F1 would be "big shame"
Formula 1

Verstappen: Losing "favourite track" Spa from F1 would be "big shame"

Red Bull baffled by Verstappen's "strange" Austria F1 tyre deg Austrian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull baffled by Verstappen's "strange" Austria F1 tyre deg

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return British GP Prime
Formula 1

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Latest news

Live: Follow French GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow French GP qualifying as it happens

Live commentary and updates for the 2022 edition of the Formula 1 French Grand Prix, taking place at Paul Ricard this weekend.

Alonso primed for Alpine LMDh seat once F1 stint ends
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso primed for Alpine LMDh seat once F1 stint ends

Alpine plans to hand Fernando Alonso a drive in its LMDh programme that would see him return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans once his Formula 1 career is over.

Mercedes: No guarantee proposed F1 floor changes would suit car design
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: No guarantee proposed F1 floor changes would suit car design

Mercedes has denied suggestions it is pushing to change Formula 1’s floor regulations for its own competitive gain, saying there is no guarantee any tweaks would suit its car.

The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline

A return to world championship glory with BMW turbo power was the prelude to a catastrophic slump from which Brabham could not escape. In the final instalment of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the demise of the team after one last hurrah

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline Prime

The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline

A return to world championship glory with BMW turbo power was the prelude to a catastrophic slump from which Brabham could not escape. In the final instalment of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the demise of the team after one last hurrah

Formula 1
1 h
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari Prime

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit...

Formula 1
18 h
How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Prime

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s teammate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Prime

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Prime

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton appears unlikely to extend his tally of seven Formula 1 world championships in 2022, as Mercedes tries to recover the ground it has lost with its new car. Regardless, his legacy only looks set to be further cemented thanks to his tireless work off-track to help boost a rising star and also make motorsport a better place.

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2022
How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season Prime

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

OPINION: Formula 1 is now exactly halfway through its first season running the new cars championship owner Liberty Media set about introducing after its 2017 purchase. So, how exactly are those major rule changes really working now the evidence has mounted up?

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2022
How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage Prime

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage

The RB5 was the first Red Bull to win a GP but, as Stuart Codling explains, the early success of the car in 2009 was somewhat against the run of form.

Formula 1
Jul 17, 2022
The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Prime

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

They were unnoticed by many, and eventually rendered futile due to a car problem that prevented him from starting the sprint race. But Fernando Alonso's tactics in second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix revealed that the Alpine driver is as sharp as he ever has been and wasting no opportunity to gain an advantage, which will play to his favour when his recent run of poor luck turns

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.